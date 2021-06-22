Amazon Prime Day 2021: The Best Prime Day Deals You Can Still Shop Now
Prime Day 2021 is coming to a close, and it's your last chance to save big!
We've gathered the best Prime Day deals that are still available to shop right now, such as 30% off Amazon Fashion brands and up to 50% off Amazon devices.
Plus, get $15 off when you spend $100 on Prime Wardrobe with the promo code PRIMEW15OFF. If you're looking for more streaming options, you can save up to $20 on Amazon Prime Video Channels.
So, what's on sale for Prime Day? What isn't on sale?! This Prime Day, your Amazon Prime Membership gives you access to fashion deals on women's clothing, men's clothing, swimwear, clothes for babies and toddlers, shoes, underwear and accessories like sunglasses, handbags and jewelry.
The Prime Day deals don't stop there. The online retailer is also offering huge markdowns on designer luggage, sneakers, Calvin Klein underwear, Kate Spade must-haves, designer footwear, kitchen appliances, camping gear, travel gear, designer and fine jewelry, outdoor furniture, designer sunglasses, winter jackets, athleisure, best-selling beauty products and tons more.
If you're not a Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free month trial so you can get in on all the Amazon Prime Day 2021 happening now.
Shop some of ET Style's top 300 picks of Amazon Prime Day deals below.
