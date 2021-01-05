Amazon New Year, New You Deals: Best Designer and Fine Jewelry
Amazon's New Year, New You Deals event is still here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!
Wanting pretty baubles doesn't mean you have to spend a fortune. Jewelry deals are happening at the Amazon New Year, New You Sale. Enjoy up to 62% off jewelry and accessories from Kate Spade New York, Lucky Brand, Kendra Scott and other luxury brands.
Right now, shop markdowns on various styles of bracelets, necklaces and earrings that'll elevate any jewelry collection. They make for a great birthday gift, an after-Christmas gift or a little treat for yourself.
The Amazon's New Year, New You Deals sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon's New Year, New You Deals event.
We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the Amazon's New Year, New You Deals sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50 and designer backpacks.
With their new gift guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all kinds of gifts under $50 (as well as gifts under $10, gifts under $30, gifts under $100 and gifts under $200). In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find every kind of gift imaginable for your loved ones, including games, books, gadgets, decor, beauty products, kitchenware, herb garden kits, toys and more.
Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.
Plus, be sure to sign into your Amazon Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Check out ET Style's top jewelry deal picks from the Amazon's New Year, New You Deals.
