Amazon New Year, New You Deals: Best Designer and Fine Jewelry

Amazon's New Year, New You Deals event is still here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

Wanting pretty baubles doesn't mean you have to spend a fortune. Jewelry deals are happening at the Amazon New Year, New You Sale. Enjoy up to 62% off jewelry and accessories from Kate Spade New York, Lucky Brand, Kendra Scott and other luxury brands.

Right now, shop markdowns on various styles of bracelets, necklaces and earrings that'll elevate any jewelry collection. They make for a great birthday gift, an after-Christmas gift or a little treat for yourself.

The Amazon's New Year, New You Deals sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon's New Year, New You Deals event.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the Amazon's New Year, New You Deals sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50 and designer backpacks.

With their new gift guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all kinds of gifts under $50 (as well as gifts under $10, gifts under $30, gifts under $100 and gifts under $200). In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find every kind of gift imaginable for your loved ones, including games, books, gadgets, decor, beauty products, kitchenware, herb garden kits, toys and more.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Check out ET Style's top jewelry deal picks from the Amazon's New Year, New You Deals.

Attract Tennis Bracelet SWAROVSKI Amazon Attract Tennis Bracelet SWAROVSKI This SWAROVSKI Crystal Tennis Bracelet is a timeless piece of fine jewelry designed to last. This Tennis Bracelet will be a great addition to your jewelry collection. REGULARLY $129 $64.50 at Amazon

Sterling Silver Black and White Diamond Infinity Pendant Necklace (1/3 cttw) Amazon Collection Amazon Sterling Silver Black and White Diamond Infinity Pendant Necklace (1/3 cttw) Amazon Collection An Amazon Collection Black and White Diamond Infinity Necklace. This necklace is made from sterling silver and is an elegant piece to wear around your neck. $122.10 at Amazon

1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 14K Solid Gold Finerock Amazon 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 14K Solid Gold Finerock These Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings are stunning for any occasion. These precious stones are conflict-free diamonds set in 14k rose gold and are a must-have addition to any jewelry box. $519.99 at Amazon

Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set VIKI LYNN Amazon Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set VIKI LYNN This elegant pearl necklace make a classic, timeless gift for someone on your holiday shopping list. $99.99 at Amazon

Urban Jungle Resin Hoops Kate Spade New York Amazon Urban Jungle Resin Hoops Kate Spade New York These Kate Spade Urban Jungle Resin Hoops come in three color combinations: yellow, green and pink. These hoops are perfect to pair with dresses on hot summer nights or crisp fall days coupled with jeans. They are 37% off, while supplies last. $39.99 at Amazon

14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings Pavoi Amazon 14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings Pavoi These 14-karat gold pearl stud earrings are perfect for a special occasion or everyday wear. $19.95 at Amazon

1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Drop Earrings Ross-Simons Amazon 1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Drop Earrings Ross-Simons These Ross-Simons drop earrings are the perfect touch to complete your elegant look. These earrings are Sterling Silver and 14kt Gold. $395 at Amazon

Leanor Pendant Necklace Kendra Scott Amazon Leanor Pendant Necklace Kendra Scott This Kendra Scott Leanor Pendant Necklace goes with everything and works with most styles. There are 15 styles to choose from. REGULARLY $70 $59.99 at Amazon

Scallop 2 Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch Kate Spade New York Amazon Scallop 2 Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch Kate Spade New York This Kate Spade smartwatch is both functional and fashionable. The black stainless-steel design with scallop detail and silicone strap features heart rate tracking, GPS and NFC contactless payment. Also, you view notifications from any messaging system or app, accept calls, create reminders and control your music. Android users get additional features and can access voice-activated Google Assistant. REGULARLY $339 $236.60 at Amazon

1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings in 10K Gold Finerock Amazon 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings in 10K Gold Finerock Finerock's 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings are set in 10k white gold and studded with natural diamonds. $579.99 at Amazon

Pearl Lariat Necklace Lucky Brand Amazon Pearl Lariat Necklace Lucky Brand This Lucky Brand Lariat Pearl Necklace is a gorgeous piece for the price. It’s bold yet still delicate and feminine. $39 at Amazon

