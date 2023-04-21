Shopping

Coachella’s Cowboy Boot Trend Will Be Everywhere This Summer — Shop the Celeb-Approved Style

By Lauren Gruber
If last weekend's Coachella outfits are any indication, cowboy boots will be one of this summer's biggest footwear trends for women — especially during festival season.

So many celebs — Alessandra Ambrosio, Natalia Bryant, Victoria Justice, Madison Pettis and Olivia Culpo, to name a few — were spotted rocking the Western-inspired style and we're sure to see more for Coachella Weekend 2. And who can blame them? With a proper fit, cowboy boots are just as comfortable as sneakers and add a bohemian touch to any outfit that feels just right for Coachella and beyond.

The cowboy boot has been around since the late 1800s when seen on ranch hands and horse riders and became increasingly popular in the 1980s after Ralph Lauren showed the style on runways. Princess Diana even had a penchant for wearing cowboy boots, famously pairing them with sweatpants and an oversized blazer. Recently, we've seen them styled with everything from mini skirts to denim shorts to midi dresses — adding an element of vintage Americana style to virtually any outfit.

To help you shop the celeb-approved style, we've rounded up the best cowboy boots from Amazon, Nordstrom, Steve Madden and more. Check out our full list of festival-ready cowboy boots below.

Dolce Vita
Dolce Vita Suzzy Boots

Made of ultra soft genuine leather with a unique tonal design, these versatile mid-calf boots are well worth the splurge.

$260
Amazon
Charles Albert Women's Embroidered Modern Western Cowboy Boot

Over 5,000 five-star reviewers love these vegan leather cowboy boots—and they come in nine different colors.

$90$45
Amazon
Ariat Heritage Round Toe Western Boots

For an authentic feel, go for these genuine leather boots from tried-and-true Western style outfitter Ariat.

$160
Nordstrom
Dirty Laundry Josea Cowboy Boot

Whether paired with a miniskirt or simple jeans, cowboy boots are an easy way to add to any outfit. This faux leather pair from Dirty Laundry features a 1.5-inch heel and comes in red, beige and black.

$90
Amazon
Soda Women's Reno Western Cowboy Pointed Toe Knee High Pull On Tabs Boots

For a trendier option, these white cowboy boots are surprisingly versatile. Pair with colorful skirts and dresses for a retro look.

$59
DSW
Lucky Brand Hadrya Western Bootie

Snag these genuine leather booties from Lucky Brand while they're still on sale.

$139$80
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Women's Lasso Western Boot

Available in eight colors including this eye-catching two-tone, these Steve Madden boots will add some serious height to your look thanks to a 3.75-inch heel.

$190
Amazon
Dream Pairs Women's Riding Cowgirl Western Pointed Toe Knee High Boots

For a more subtle nod to Western style, go for these sleek faux leather knee-high riding boots

$56
Amazon
Soda RENO-S Women's Western Cowboy Pointed Toe Boots

Metallic hot pink boots are a natural choice for Coachella and beyond.

$59
Dolce Vita
Dolce Vita Lawson Boots

"These boots are everything I hoped they would be," praised one five-star reviewer. "Soft leather, great details right down to the subtle snakeprint trim along the top of the shaft. Comfortable and true to size."

$220$150
Ariat
Ariat Belinda StretchFit Western Boot

Another fabulous option from Ariat, the genuine leather Belinda boot has a hidden stretch panel to accommodate any calf size.

$280
Amazon
Steve Madden Wynter Boot

Crocodile-embossed genuine leather and a butterfly wing-esque design makes these boots stand out from the crowd.

$189$105 AND UP
Amazon
Globalwin Women's The Western Cowboy Cowgirl Boots

A shorter alternative to the classic cowboy boot, these ankle boots feature a small heel for some added height.

$70$45
WITH COUPON
Nordstrom
Dingo Out West Cowboy Boot

These genuine leather boots come in five rich colors: orange, camel, black, red and teal.

$153
DSW
Coconuts Cimmaron Cowboy Boot

The rich chocolate brown shade of these faux leather cowboy boots is a more rustic alternative to black.

$89$70

