Coachella’s Cowboy Boot Trend Will Be Everywhere This Summer — Shop the Celeb-Approved Style
If last weekend's Coachella outfits are any indication, cowboy boots will be one of this summer's biggest footwear trends for women — especially during festival season.
So many celebs — Alessandra Ambrosio, Natalia Bryant, Victoria Justice, Madison Pettis and Olivia Culpo, to name a few — were spotted rocking the Western-inspired style and we're sure to see more for Coachella Weekend 2. And who can blame them? With a proper fit, cowboy boots are just as comfortable as sneakers and add a bohemian touch to any outfit that feels just right for Coachella and beyond.
The cowboy boot has been around since the late 1800s when seen on ranch hands and horse riders and became increasingly popular in the 1980s after Ralph Lauren showed the style on runways. Princess Diana even had a penchant for wearing cowboy boots, famously pairing them with sweatpants and an oversized blazer. Recently, we've seen them styled with everything from mini skirts to denim shorts to midi dresses — adding an element of vintage Americana style to virtually any outfit.
To help you shop the celeb-approved style, we've rounded up the best cowboy boots from Amazon, Nordstrom, Steve Madden and more. Check out our full list of festival-ready cowboy boots below.
Made of ultra soft genuine leather with a unique tonal design, these versatile mid-calf boots are well worth the splurge.
Over 5,000 five-star reviewers love these vegan leather cowboy boots—and they come in nine different colors.
For an authentic feel, go for these genuine leather boots from tried-and-true Western style outfitter Ariat.
Whether paired with a miniskirt or simple jeans, cowboy boots are an easy way to add to any outfit. This faux leather pair from Dirty Laundry features a 1.5-inch heel and comes in red, beige and black.
For a trendier option, these white cowboy boots are surprisingly versatile. Pair with colorful skirts and dresses for a retro look.
Snag these genuine leather booties from Lucky Brand while they're still on sale.
Available in eight colors including this eye-catching two-tone, these Steve Madden boots will add some serious height to your look thanks to a 3.75-inch heel.
For a more subtle nod to Western style, go for these sleek faux leather knee-high riding boots
Metallic hot pink boots are a natural choice for Coachella and beyond.
"These boots are everything I hoped they would be," praised one five-star reviewer. "Soft leather, great details right down to the subtle snakeprint trim along the top of the shaft. Comfortable and true to size."
Another fabulous option from Ariat, the genuine leather Belinda boot has a hidden stretch panel to accommodate any calf size.
Crocodile-embossed genuine leather and a butterfly wing-esque design makes these boots stand out from the crowd.
A shorter alternative to the classic cowboy boot, these ankle boots feature a small heel for some added height.
These genuine leather boots come in five rich colors: orange, camel, black, red and teal.
The rich chocolate brown shade of these faux leather cowboy boots is a more rustic alternative to black.
