If last weekend's Coachella outfits are any indication, cowboy boots will be one of this summer's biggest footwear trends for women — especially during festival season.

So many celebs — Alessandra Ambrosio, Natalia Bryant, Victoria Justice, Madison Pettis and Olivia Culpo, to name a few — were spotted rocking the Western-inspired style and we're sure to see more for Coachella Weekend 2. And who can blame them? With a proper fit, cowboy boots are just as comfortable as sneakers and add a bohemian touch to any outfit that feels just right for Coachella and beyond.

The cowboy boot has been around since the late 1800s when seen on ranch hands and horse riders and became increasingly popular in the 1980s after Ralph Lauren showed the style on runways. Princess Diana even had a penchant for wearing cowboy boots, famously pairing them with sweatpants and an oversized blazer. Recently, we've seen them styled with everything from mini skirts to denim shorts to midi dresses — adding an element of vintage Americana style to virtually any outfit.

To help you shop the celeb-approved style, we've rounded up the best cowboy boots from Amazon, Nordstrom, Steve Madden and more. Check out our full list of festival-ready cowboy boots below.

Dirty Laundry Josea Cowboy Boot Nordstrom Dirty Laundry Josea Cowboy Boot Whether paired with a miniskirt or simple jeans, cowboy boots are an easy way to add to any outfit. This faux leather pair from Dirty Laundry features a 1.5-inch heel and comes in red, beige and black. $90 Shop Now

Dolce Vita Lawson Boots Dolce Vita Dolce Vita Lawson Boots "These boots are everything I hoped they would be," praised one five-star reviewer. "Soft leather, great details right down to the subtle snakeprint trim along the top of the shaft. Comfortable and true to size." $220 $150 Shop Now

