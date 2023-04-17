Shoes can make or break an outfit, taking a look from dated to modern in an instant. With spring here, it's time to hang up your boots (literally) and step into something lighter and brighter for warmer days ahead.

Footwear that focuses on both style and comfort is nothing new to the fashion scene. That said, this season, brands are putting new spins on classic styles. You know what that means: sleek and sophisticated heels for weddings and other occasions, comfortable (but undeniably cool) flats and open-toe sandals, timeless sneakers, polished loafers and more.

Whether you're hunting for a new pair of shoes to sport with your TikTok-approved mom jeans (and skinny jeans, if that's still your thing) or you just want a style that'll go with your go-to spring look, a new set of shoes is the perfect way to finish off a look and step into season in style.

To give you a leg up on the spring footwear trends that'll be everywhere, ET Style pulled together the best shoes embodying the coolest styles for the season. Scroll down to shop our favorite spring shoes below.

Classic White Sneakers

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

You can never go wrong with a pair of white sneakers for spring, and this season is no different. Whether you prefer classic Converse or platform Pumas, our picks are made of durable leather for easy cleaning.

Everlane The ReLeather Court Sneaker Everlane Everlane The ReLeather Court Sneaker These cross-trainers from Everlane are made from recycled leather scraps, a process that requires no tanning or dyeing for minimal waste, so you can look good and feel good about wearing them. $110 Shop Now

Funky Clogs

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

In case you haven't noticed, Birkenstocks are having a serious moment, with everyone from Kendall Jenner to Kristen Stewart rocking the bohemian style. And with good reason — they're incredibly comfortable and look good with everything from jeans to maxi dresses.

Naot Clog Nordstrom Naot Clog These clogs from Naot are another great option if you prefer a leather outer over suede. $160 Buy Now

Dansko Berry Zappos Dansko Berry Danskos are known for being incredibly comfortable, and the brand's clogs are no exception. $140 Shop Now

Classy Kitten Heels

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Gone are last summer's sky-high platforms — this season, we're all about walkability when it comes to our party shoes. Delicate kitten heels are incredibly easy to dance in, and our favorite styles have an elegant and leg-lengthening pointed toe.

Stylish Sandals

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Whether you have a spring break trip on the horizon or want to plan ahead for summer, sandals are a must-have for the warmer months. This year, we're all about interesting textural elements — braids, ruching, and more — to add visual interest to otherwise simple silhouettes.

Dolce Vita Indy Sandal Nordstrom Dolce Vita Indy Sandal "I bought these thinking for sure I’ll have to return them," wrote one five-star reviewer. "Most shoes and sandals hurt my feet and rub on the sides. These don’t. I’ve had them for a few months now and they’re my favorite summer sandals. Highly recommend!!!" $80 Shop Now

Modern Loafers

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Loafers are an easy way to make an outfit look polished, and this season we're seeing every kind of style from edgy lug soles to classic penny loafers. Pairing them with shorts and tights or knee-high socks adds a hint of schoolgirl-chic style.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 23 Best Women's Sandals to Add to Your Spring Wardrobe

Oprah’s Favorite Pajamas and Bedding Are On Sale Just in Time for Mother's Day

Shop Colorful Sandals from Amazon That Are Perfect for Spring

Shop The Best Women's Running Shoes to Wear All Spring Long

The Best Men's Sandals to Wear All Spring 2023

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Running Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon

Shop The Best Running Shoes for Men To Wear This Spring

Shop The Best Walking Shoes for Women to Wear in Spring 2023

Ashton Kutcher Wore the Celeb-Loved Sneakers That Are Less Than $80

The Best Walking Shoes for Men To Wear This Spring

Michael Jordan Explains His Passion for Air Jordan and Having Final Sign Off on Shoes (Flashback)

Adidas Ultraboost Running Shoes Are More Than 50% Off at Amazon Right Now