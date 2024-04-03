Wearing Brooks' most-loved sneakers for all your summer runs just got more affordable.
As we finally enter the warmer months, there is no better time to give your workout wardrobe a refresh — including your favorite pair of running shoes.
If you've done any research on running shoes, you've likely encountered Brooks, a shoe retailer that is passionate about providing customers with high-quality running shoes. The brand only delivers the best, with each stitch on their sneakers serving a purpose. As you can imagine, the time and care put into these shoes can make Brooks sneakers a bit pricier than some of the competition. But right now the brand is hosting a sale and offering up to 57% off best-selling running shoes.
You don't have to be a seasoned runner to understand that the right running sneaker can have a big impact on your workout. Thin soles, signs of wear and tear like holes in the toe, or more aches after your run are all signs it's time to jump into a new pair of sneakers. You'll want a shoe that propels you forward while cushioning your landings and with enough traction to make you feel secure on your terrain of choice — and Brooks has these do-it-all sneakers on sale right now.
Whether you're jogging around the neighborhood, training for a 5k, or pushing the limit for your next marathon, you'll want to take advantage of the Brooks Running sneaker sale. Below, we've rounded up the best styles and markdowns on running shoes for both men and women during Brook's sale.
The Best Brooks Running Shoes for Women on Sale Now
Brooks Glycerin 20 Running Shoe
Brooks' Glycerin 20 features a midsole with a wider platform for smoother transitions, super soft DNA Loft v3 cushioning and breathable mesh that also helps provide a secure fit.
Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 Running Shoe
The Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 running shoes feature the GuideRails support system to help protect your knees by reducing excess movement. They also have an updated mesh upper with superior structure and support.
Brooks Ghost 15 GTX Running Shoe
The Ghost 15 GTX sneakers feature a lightweight Gore-Tex membrane that provides waterproof coverage, meaning rainy days don't have to stop your outdoor run.
Brooks Glycerin StealthFit 20 Running Shoe
Those who prefer a snug shoe will want to check out the Glycerin StealthFit 20. The StealthFit construction provides an adaptable closer fit with compression and stretch.
Brooks Hyperion Elite 3 Running Shoe
Designed with a carbon plate that helps propel you after each stride, these shoes are ideal for road racing and race day.
Brooks Hyperion Tempo Running Shoe
For hard and quick exercise routines, the Brooks Hyperion Tempo gives athletes extra-soft cushions that absorb impact from workouts.
Brooks Anthem 5 Running Shoe
Using BioMoGo DNA cushioning, the shoe can adapt to your weight, stride and speed to absorb extra impact.
Brooks Levitate 6 Running Shoe
The midsoles on these colorful kicks are made with DNA AMP v2 foam, which is 10% lighter than before, giving these shoes an extra springy step.
The Best Brooks Running Shoes for Men on Sale Now
Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 Running Shoe
Featuring 100% DNA LOFT cushioning and a Segmented Crash Pad, these shoes deliver an enhanced running experience with a smooth transition from landing to toe-off.
Brooks Hyperion Tempo Running Shoe
Lightweight with responsive cushioning, the Brooks Hyperion Tempo sneaker is ideal for fast roadside runs.
Brooks Glycerin 20 Running Shoe
These men's running shoes have a super soft cushion that also delivers industry-leading support to enjoy every mile of your run.
Brooks Ghost 15 GTX Running Shoe
Puddles are no problem with these waterproof sneakers made with updated cushions and a soft midsole for smooth transitions.
Brooks Ghost 15 Running Shoe
The Ghost 15 provides neutral support with its energizing cushioning, making it great for all of your adventures.
Brooks Catamount 2 Running Shoe
Love trail running? The Catamount 2 has sticky traction that grips dry and wet surfaces.
