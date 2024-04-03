Style

The Best Deals on Brooks Running Shoes: Save up to 57% on Best-Selling Sneakers for Summer

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The Best Deals on Brooks Shoes for Spring
Brooks
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 11:20 AM PDT, April 3, 2024

Wearing Brooks' most-loved sneakers for all your summer runs just got more affordable.

As we finally enter the warmer months, there is no better time to give your workout wardrobe a refresh — including your favorite pair of running shoes.

If you've done any research on running shoes, you've likely encountered Brooks, a shoe retailer that is passionate about providing customers with high-quality running shoes. The brand only delivers the best, with each stitch on their sneakers serving a purpose. As you can imagine, the time and care put into these shoes can make Brooks sneakers a bit pricier than some of the competition. But right now the brand is hosting a sale and offering up to 57% off best-selling running shoes.

Shop the Brooks Running Sale

You don't have to be a seasoned runner to understand that the right running sneaker can have a big impact on your workout. Thin soles, signs of wear and tear like holes in the toe, or more aches after your run are all signs it's time to jump into a new pair of sneakers. You'll want a shoe that propels you forward while cushioning your landings and with enough traction to make you feel secure on your terrain of choice — and Brooks has these do-it-all sneakers on sale right now. 

Whether you're jogging around the neighborhood, training for a 5k, or pushing the limit for your next marathon, you'll want to take advantage of the Brooks Running sneaker sale. Below, we've rounded up the best styles and markdowns on running shoes for both men and women during Brook's sale. 

The Best Brooks Running Shoes for Women on Sale Now

Brooks Glycerin 20 Running Shoe

Brooks Glycerin 20 Running Shoe
Brooks

Brooks Glycerin 20 Running Shoe

Brooks' Glycerin 20 features a midsole with a wider platform for smoother transitions, super soft DNA Loft v3 cushioning and breathable mesh that also helps provide a secure fit. 

$160 $100

Shop Now

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 Running Shoe

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 Running Shoe
Brooks

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 Running Shoe

The Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 running shoes feature the GuideRails support system to help protect your knees by reducing excess movement. They also have an updated mesh upper with superior structure and support. 

$140 $90

Shop Now

Brooks Ghost 15 GTX Running Shoe

Brooks Ghost 15 GTX Running Shoe
Brooks

Brooks Ghost 15 GTX Running Shoe

The Ghost 15 GTX sneakers feature a lightweight Gore-Tex membrane that provides waterproof coverage, meaning rainy days don't have to stop your outdoor run.

$170 $120

Shop Now

Brooks Glycerin StealthFit 20 Running Shoe

Brooks Glycerin StealthFit 20 Running Shoe
Brooks

Brooks Glycerin StealthFit 20 Running Shoe

Those who prefer a snug shoe will want to check out the Glycerin StealthFit 20. The StealthFit construction provides an adaptable closer fit with compression and stretch.

$160 $100

Shop Now

Brooks Hyperion Elite 3 Running Shoe

Brooks Hyperion Elite 3 Running Shoe
Brooks

Brooks Hyperion Elite 3 Running Shoe

Designed with a carbon plate that helps propel you after each stride, these shoes are ideal for road racing and race day.

$250 $180

Shop Now

Brooks Hyperion Tempo Running Shoe

Brooks Hyperion Tempo Running Shoe
Brooks

Brooks Hyperion Tempo Running Shoe

For hard and quick exercise routines, the Brooks Hyperion Tempo gives athletes extra-soft cushions that absorb impact from workouts.

$150 $65

Shop Now

Brooks Anthem 5 Running Shoe

Brooks Anthem 5 Running Shoe
Brooks

Brooks Anthem 5 Running Shoe

Using BioMoGo DNA cushioning, the shoe can adapt to your weight, stride and speed to absorb extra impact.

$85 $75

Shop Now

Brooks Levitate 6 Running Shoe

Brooks Levitate 6 Running Shoe
Brooks

Brooks Levitate 6 Running Shoe

The midsoles on these colorful kicks are made with DNA AMP v2 foam, which is 10% lighter than before, giving these shoes an extra springy step.

$150 $120

Shop Now

The Best Brooks Running Shoes for Men on Sale Now

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 Running Shoe

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 Running Shoe
Brooks

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 Running Shoe

Featuring 100% DNA LOFT cushioning and a Segmented Crash Pad, these shoes deliver an enhanced running experience with a smooth transition from landing to toe-off.

$140 $90

Shop Now

Brooks Hyperion Tempo Running Shoe

Brooks Hyperion Tempo Running Shoe
Brooks

Brooks Hyperion Tempo Running Shoe

Lightweight with responsive cushioning, the Brooks Hyperion Tempo sneaker is ideal for fast roadside runs. 

$150 $65

Shop Now

Brooks Glycerin 20 Running Shoe

Brooks Glycerin 20 Running Shoe
Brooks

Brooks Glycerin 20 Running Shoe

These men's running shoes have a super soft cushion that also delivers industry-leading support to enjoy every mile of your run.

$160 $100

Shop Now

Brooks Ghost 15 GTX Running Shoe

Brooks Ghost 15 GTX Running Shoe
Brooks

Brooks Ghost 15 GTX Running Shoe

Puddles are no problem with these waterproof sneakers made with updated cushions and a soft midsole for smooth transitions.

$170 $120

Shop Now

Brooks Ghost 15 Running Shoe

Brooks Ghost 15 Running Shoe
Brooks

Brooks Ghost 15 Running Shoe

The Ghost 15 provides neutral support with its energizing cushioning, making it great for all of your adventures.

$140 $110

Shop Now

Brooks Catamount 2 Running Shoe

Brooks Catamount 2 Running Shoe
Brooks

Brooks Catamount 2 Running Shoe

Love trail running? The Catamount 2 has sticky traction that grips dry and wet surfaces.

$170 $110

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Just Dink It: Best Pickleball Shoes to Pick Up for Spring

Best Lists

Just Dink It: Best Pickleball Shoes to Pick Up for Spring

The 13 Best Running Shoes for Men to Wear This Spring

Best Lists

The 13 Best Running Shoes for Men to Wear This Spring

The Best Women's Running Shoes to Wear All Spring Long

Best Lists

The Best Women's Running Shoes to Wear All Spring Long

Michael Kors Is Having a Major Spring Sale — Shop Our Top 10 Picks

Sales & Deals

Michael Kors Is Having a Major Spring Sale — Shop Our Top 10 Picks

Save 25% on the Best Spring Workout Clothes & Shoes from Under Armour

Sales & Deals

Save 25% on the Best Spring Workout Clothes & Shoes from Under Armour

Save Up to 51% on Peloton Bikes, Guides, Shoes and More at Amazon

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 51% on Peloton Bikes, Guides, Shoes and More at Amazon

The 15 Best Walking Shoes for Women to Wear in 2024

Style

The 15 Best Walking Shoes for Women to Wear in 2024

The Best Spring Break Travel Essentials From lululemon

Style

The Best Spring Break Travel Essentials From lululemon

Tags:

Latest News