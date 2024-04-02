Sales & Deals

Amazon Has the Best Sneakers for Women on Sale — Shop Adidas, Brooks, Reebok and More Starting at $30

Reebok Club C Sneakers
Amazon
By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 3:19 PM PDT, April 2, 2024

Hit the ground running this season with the best Amazon deals on women's sneakers for spring.

Spring's arrival brings the promise of more time spent outdoors, which mean's now is the perfect time to refresh your footwear collection. To help you step into the season in style, Amazon is rolling out major deals on best-selling sneakers from top brands such as New Balance, Adidas, Reebok, Skechers and more.

Whether your beat-up running shoes could use a serious upgrade or you're on the hunt for a trendy pair of kicks to add to your spring wardrobe, there's something for everyone on sale right now. Amazon's deals feature a myriad of styles that will keep you looking stylish all season long and ensure you're well-equipped for any adventures this spring.

If you're a serious runner, a supportive and shock-absorbing pair of Asics or Saucony sneakers are your best bet. For a TikTok-approved option, the internet is obsessed with the chunky, vintage-inspired silhouette of New Balance kicks. And if you're after a goes-with-everything pair of white sneakers, you can never go wrong with some classic Reebok Club C's.

Below, shop all of the best Amazon deals on women's sneakers available today.

Best Amazon Sneakers Deals

Reebok Women's Club C 85 Vintage Walking Shoe

Reebok Women's Club C 85 Vintage Walking Shoe
Amazon

Reebok Women's Club C 85 Vintage Walking Shoe

These tennis-inspired shoes keep your look sleek and simple. A Reebok logo with a Union Jack gives them that extra touch of old-school style. 

$85 $66

Shop Now

Reebok Women's Club C Extra Sneaker

Reebok Women's Club C Extra Sneaker
Amazon

Reebok Women's Club C Extra Sneaker

An exaggerated platform midsole with a geometric design gives you an amplified look. Don't miss the outsole which has a 3D tennis racket effect.

$90 $68

Shop Now

Sorel Women's Kinetic Impact Lace Shoe

Sorel Women's Kinetic Impact Lace Shoe
Amazon

Sorel Women's Kinetic Impact Lace Shoe

Turn up the volume on your everyday sneaker. It's all about the classic KINETIC sole and sport-inspired style that makes this sneaker a must.

$145 $95

Shop Now

Asics Women's Gel-Excite 9 Running Shoes

Asics Women's Gel-Excite 9 Running Shoes
Amazon

Asics Women's Gel-Excite 9 Running Shoes

Reviewers praise Asics sneakers for their superior shock absorption and comfort.

$75 $60

Shop Now

New Balance Women's 608 V5 Cross Trainer

New Balance Women's 608 V5 Cross Trainer
Amazon

New Balance Women's 608 V5 Cross Trainer

These chunky New Balance sneakers are the perfect complement to your favorite athleisure pieces.

$75 $58

Shop Now

Adidas Originals Women's Nizza Platform Sneaker

Adidas Originals Women's Nizza Platform Sneaker
Amazon

Adidas Originals Women's Nizza Platform Sneaker

All-white sneakers will go with virtually everything.

$75 $66

Shop Now

Saucony Women's Ride 16 Sneaker

Saucony Women's Ride 16 Sneaker
Amazon

Saucony Women's Ride 16 Sneaker

"I wear Sauconys almost exclusively because of the high quality, good fit and fantastic design," wrote one happy reviewer. "Plus they look good! History shows these last for hundreds of miles without losing their cushioning or fit. Extremely functional shoe!"

$140 $60

Shop Now

Adidas Women's Puremotion 2.0 Shoes

Adidas Women's Puremotion 2.0 Shoes
Adidas

Adidas Women's Puremotion 2.0 Shoes

Enjoy these sneakers' Cloudfoam insole while exercising or when you find yourself on your feet all day.

$75 $41

Shop Now

Brooks Women's Adrenaline GTS 22

Brooks Women's Adrenaline GTS 22
Amazon

Brooks Women's Adrenaline GTS 22

The Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 running shoes feature the GuideRails support system to help protect your knees by reducing excess movement. They also have an updated mesh upper with 3D print for structure and support. 

$110 $89

Shop Now

Ryka Women's Devotion X Walking Shoe

Ryka Women's Devotion X Walking Shoe
Zappos

Ryka Women's Devotion X Walking Shoe

The über-comfortable Ryka shoes are made specifically for women. They have an extra-wide toe box, making them a stability shoe for a wide foot and perfect for walking.

$110 $80

Shop Now

PUMA Women's Carina 2.0 Sneaker

PUMA Women's Carina 2.0 Sneaker
Amazon

PUMA Women's Carina 2.0 Sneaker

Save big on these classic white sneakers that you can throw on with any spring 'fit.

$70 $50

Shop Now

ASICS Women's Gel-Contend 8 Running Shoe

ASICS Women's Gel-Contend 8 Running Shoe
Amazon

ASICS Women's Gel-Contend 8 Running Shoe

Need a new pair of running shoes? Opt for the reliable ASICS Gel-Contend 8. 

$70 $55

Shop Now

Reebok Women's Freestyle Hi High Top Sneaker

Reebok Women's Freestyle Hi High Top Sneaker
Amazon

Reebok Women's Freestyle Hi High Top Sneaker

These Reebok shoes stay true to the '80s Freestyle series, the first trainers used for women's fitness. The puffy ribbed collar feels plush around the ankle, so you can walk comfortably while looking your best. 

$50 $30

Shop Now

Under Armour Women's Charged Assert 10 Running Shoes

Under Armour Women's Charged Assert 10 Running Shoes
Amazon

Under Armour Women's Charged Assert 10 Running Shoes

These are running shoes anyone can wear to go faster—with Charged Cushioning to help protect against impact, a breathable upper, and durability for miles.

$75 $58

Shop Now

Skechers Women's Uno-Night Shades Sneaker

Skechers Women's Uno-Night Shades Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Women's Uno-Night Shades Sneaker

Turn heads with a bold and bright statement wearing the Skechers Street Uno - Night Shades. This style comes in a variety of vibrant hues from hot pink to lime and neon yellow.

$85 $46

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

