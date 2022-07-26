If there's one thing you'll be seeing a lot of this summer and should have in your wardrobe is a pair of denim shorts. Hailey Bieber shared her love for them with Vogue while on set for a beach-themed photo shoot. "The perfect pair of denim shorts are an essential," she explained before revealing her favorite pair — the classic Levi's 501 Original Shorts. Right now, Hailey's go-to shorts are on sale for 58% off, so grab a pair while you can!

Levi's makes some of the most iconic denim of all time. "I wear mine constantly in the summer, whether it’s over a bikini or with a cute cropped tee and sneakers. Levi’s makes my favorite denim shorts, hands down," Bieber told the magazine. The classic vintage-style shorts feature a 100% cotton design with a high-waist rise and cutoff hem.

You won't find Bieber's beloved shorts on sale for more than half off year-round, so get ready for sunny days and take advantage of this incredible deal. And, be sure to check out our favorite Levi's jeans and shorts for Summer 2022.

