Shopping

Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts for Every Budget -- Under $100, $200, $300, $500

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
valentine's day jewelry gifts
ETonline, Frasier Sterling, Mejuri, 24S, Zales, Kendra Scott

Time and time again, jewelry is considered the perfect gift to give on Valentine's Day. (It is a popular time for engagements!) If an engagement ring is not in the cards yet, gifting beautiful jewelry to a loved one to show your affection is always a good idea.

Even if you don't have a romantic partner in your life at the moment, the love-centric holiday is also the ideal time to show you care by gifting a friend, parent or sibling a sparkly stunner. Perhaps you're all about self-love this year and you're looking to treat yourself to jewelry you've been eyeing. Whatever reason brought you here, ET has compiled the best Valentine's Day jewelry gifts to give on February 14.

To make shopping easier, we've organized the list by price point -- whether you're looking to stay in the under-$100 budget or splurge into the three-digits. Our picks range in fashion jewelry, fine jewelry and diamond designs.

Shop the chicest jewelry to gift for Valentine's Day below.

Under $100

BaubleBar Liza 18k Gold Earring Set
BaubleBar Liza 18k Gold Earring Set
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Liza 18k Gold Earring Set
Why get one pair of earrings when you can get five? This BaubleBar ear stack set features CZ-embellished huggie hoops that are hand-crafted using 18k gold-plated sterling silver.
$98
Coach Heart Necklace And Stud Earrings Set
Coach Heart Necklace And Stud Earrings Set
Coach Outlet
Coach Heart Necklace And Stud Earrings Set
Heart-shaped jewelry is the perfect gift for Valentine's Day. We love this Coach rose gold necklace and stud earring set. 
$55
Uncommon James Double Vision Ear Climber
Uncommon James Double Vision Ear Climber
Uncommon James
Uncommon James Double Vision Ear Climber
Kristin Cavallari's Uncommon James has trendy jewelry with prices that won't break the bank. If your partner loves something modern and edgy, opt for these sparkly, 14k gold-plated ear climbers that give the illusion of two separate earrings. 
$52
Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops
Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops
Mejuri
Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops
Mejuri is a favorite among celebs and fashion influencers for their high-quality jewelry and prices that aren't marked up. Our top pick is these chic croissant hoops.
$75
Frasier Sterling Feeling Dreamy Choker
Frasier Sterling Feeling Dreamy Choker
Frasier Sterling
Frasier Sterling Feeling Dreamy Choker
Stars like Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber have all sported the pearl jewelry trend. Gift this retro-style pearl choker necklace to the fashion person in your life. 
$58

Under $200

Gold Hill Jewelry 14k Solid Gold Name Necklace
Gold Hill Jewelry 14k Solid Gold Name Necklace
Etsy
Gold Hill Jewelry 14k Solid Gold Name Necklace
Gift this personalized, handmade name necklace made from 14k solid gold, so you know it'll never tarnish. 
$140 AND UP$112 AND UP
Kate Spade Morningside Crystal Accent Two-Tone Watch with Mother-of-Pearl Dial
Kate Spade Morningside Crystal Accent Two-Tone Watch with Mother-of-Pearl Dial
Zales
Kate Spade Morningside Crystal Accent Two-Tone Watch with Mother-of-Pearl Dial
A fancy watch is a great gift idea for a special occasion. Consider this beautiful two-toned Kate Spade timepiece with crystal accents and mother-of-pearl dial. 
$198
Kendra Scott Lee 18k Gold Vermeil Drop Earrings in Black Drusy
Kendra Scott Lee 18k Gold Vermeil Drop Earrings in Black Drusy
Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott Lee 18k Gold Vermeil Drop Earrings in Black Drusy
There's something alluring and romantic about this Kendra Scott black drusy drop earring.
$160
Gorjana Bespoke Parker Mini Layering Set
Gorjana Bespoke Parker Mini Layering Set
Gorjana
Gorjana Bespoke Parker Mini Layering Set
A pre-layered necklace set that includes a chunky chain and an engravable pendant necklace for a bespoke, personal touch. 
$108
VRAI Tiny Bracelet
VRAI Tiny Bracelet
VRAI
VRAI Tiny Bracelet
If you're looking to gift diamond jewelry, we found one that's stunning and affordable. This dainty 14k sold gold bracelet has a 0.02ct round brilliant diamond at the center. 
$145

Under $300

Macy's Diamond Oversized Hoop Earrings in 14k Gold over Sterling Silver (1/2 ct. t.w.)
Macy's Diamond Oversized Hoop Earrings
Macy's
Macy's Diamond Oversized Hoop Earrings in 14k Gold over Sterling Silver (1/2 ct. t.w.)
Get a great deal on these glamorous 1/2 ct. diamond hoop earrings at Macy's. 
$800$240
Omi Woods Egyptian Coin II Set of 4 Necklaces
Omi Woods Egyptian Coin II Set of 4 Necklaces
Nordstrom
Omi Woods Egyptian Coin II Set of 4 Necklaces
Omi Woods' designs are handcrafted modern heirlooms, like this four-necklace layering set. It features the Egyptian pyramids and a portrait of Cleopatra.
$235
Seb Brown Silver Plain Neapolitan Signet Ring
Seb Brown Silver Plain Neapolitan Signet Ring
SSENSE
Seb Brown Silver Plain Neapolitan Signet Ring
This handcrafted signet ring in sterling silver is timeless. 
$260
David Yurman Chain Small Box Chain Necklace
David Yurman Chain Small Box Chain Necklace
Nordstrom
David Yurman Chain Small Box Chain Necklace
Gift the special man in your life this classic David Yurman box chain necklace he'll never want to take off. Available in six different lengths. 
$225 AND UP
Jennifer Fisher Kevin Huggies Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings
Jennifer Fisher Kevin Huggies Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings
Net-A-Porter
Jennifer Fisher Kevin Huggies Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings
The famous Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings have been donned by the biggest stars, including Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez. It's a jewelry staple that'll stand the test of time. 
$285

Under $500

Celine Knot Extra-Thin Bracelet in Brass with Rhodium Finish
Celine Knot Extra-Thin Bracelet in Brass with Rhodium Finish
24S
Celine Knot Extra-Thin Bracelet in Brass with Rhodium Finish
The love knot is a symbol of affection for anyone you care about, whether that's your S.O., family or friend. This stylish Celine knot bangle can be worn alone or stacked with more bracelets. 
$435
Monica Vinader Skinny Diamond Bracelet
Monica Vinader Skinny Diamond Bracelet
Nordstrom
Monica Vinader Skinny Diamond Bracelet
Monica Vinader jewelry is a favorite among the royals including Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. Give this pavé diamond bar bracelet with adjustable chain. Available in rose gold, silver and yellow gold. 
$395
Stella and Bow Winnie Necklace
Stella and Bow Winnie Necklace
Stella and Bow
Stella and Bow Winnie Necklace
An elegant 14k yellow gold necklace that boasts a cluster of four 1.5mm white topaz stones and three 2mm white topaz stones.
$380
Kay Jewelers Diamond Wedding Band 1/15 ct tw Round-cut 10k White Gold
Kay Jewelers Diamond Wedding Band 1/15 ct tw Round-cut 10k White Gold
Kay Jewelers
Kay Jewelers Diamond Wedding Band 1/15 ct tw Round-cut 10k White Gold
This vintage-inspired diamond band would to a lovely anniversary or milestone gift. 
$350
Fendi FF Earrings
Fendi Ff Earrings
24S
Fendi FF Earrings
If your partner loves designer accessories, gift these double-F Fendi earrings with clip-on fastening, gold finish and white crystals. 
$340