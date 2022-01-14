Time and time again, jewelry is considered the perfect gift to give on Valentine's Day. (It is a popular time for engagements!) If an engagement ring is not in the cards yet, gifting beautiful jewelry to a loved one to show your affection is always a good idea.

Even if you don't have a romantic partner in your life at the moment, the love-centric holiday is also the ideal time to show you care by gifting a friend, parent or sibling a sparkly stunner. Perhaps you're all about self-love this year and you're looking to treat yourself to jewelry you've been eyeing. Whatever reason brought you here, ET has compiled the best Valentine's Day jewelry gifts to give on February 14.

To make shopping easier, we've organized the list by price point -- whether you're looking to stay in the under-$100 budget or splurge into the three-digits. Our picks range in fashion jewelry, fine jewelry and diamond designs.

Shop the chicest jewelry to gift for Valentine's Day below.

Under $100

Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops Mejuri Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops Mejuri is a favorite among celebs and fashion influencers for their high-quality jewelry and prices that aren't marked up. Our top pick is these chic croissant hoops. $75 Buy Now

Under $200

VRAI Tiny Bracelet VRAI VRAI Tiny Bracelet If you're looking to gift diamond jewelry, we found one that's stunning and affordable. This dainty 14k sold gold bracelet has a 0.02ct round brilliant diamond at the center. $145 Buy Now

Under $300

Under $500