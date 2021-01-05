Amazon New Year, New You Deals: Best Kate Spade Deals on Handbags, Wallets, Sunglasses, Jewelry & More
The Kate Spade sale is happening right now as part of the Amazon New Year, New You event. Enjoy discounts of up to 50% on coveted handbags, sunglasses, watches and accessories from the beloved fashion brand retailer. Find great deal prices on popular Kate Spade New York wallets, bags and more at the New Year, New You Sale.
With so many tote, crossbody bag, iPhone case and purse options, you're sure to find a favorite or two to choose from the Kate Spade sale.
The Amazon New Year, New You event is the perfect opportunity to shop white hot sales and deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Uggs, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Castañer, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Cyber Monday sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories at the Amazon New Year, New You sale including electronics, home decor, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sne
With their new gift guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all kinds of gifts under $50 (as well as gifts under $10, gifts under $30, gifts under $100 and gifts under $200). In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find every kind of gift imaginable for your loved ones, including games, books, gadgets, decor, beauty products, kitchenware, herb garden kits, toys and more.
Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, gifts for dads, gift for moms, last-minute gifts, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.
The Amazon New Year, New You event delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone.
If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.
Below, shop ET Style's best deals still available on Kate Spade from the Amazon New Year, New You sale.
