Get a Head Start on Spring With Revolve's One-Day Only Anniversary Sale Happening Now
Prep your closets and your credit cards: Revolve is celebrating its 20th birthday with a limited-time sitewide Anniversary Sale event. Today only, nearly everything at Revolve is on sale for 20% off. You have until midnight tonight to use the code HAPPY20 at checkout and save on a stylish spring wardrobe refresh.
Whether you are packing for your spring break trip, revamping your wardrobe with jumpsuits and swimsuits, or looking for the perfect spring wedding guest dress, we've gathered some of the best deals on new arrivals to shop from the Revolve Anniversary Sale. With finds from Levi's, Free People, Beyond Yoga, and Aviator Nation, this is one sale you definitely don't want to miss.
Fill your cart with all the things you want to wear this season and the next and you'll get free 2-day shipping, so all your fashion and beauty steals will arrive over the weekend. Ready to start shopping? Give yourself a head start on spring with our favorite picks from the Revolve Anniversary Sale below.
Levi's didn’t just invent the blue jean — they also invented the first-ever jean shorts. Score the iconic style, now with a waist-defining high rise, for spring.
With a design that's playful and sporty, the Nike Air Max 90 Futura has tried-and-true Air cushioning for comfort you have to feel to believe.
This trouser inspired silhouette is designed to sit high on the waist with a flattering, ultra-relaxed wide-leg. Style your jeans with a sleek bodysuit or a classic t-shirt and blazer.
Show off your legs and get an unmatched level of comfort wearing Steve Madden's leather shorts — now on sale for less than $50.
This cutout maxi dress will get you plenty of wear this spring, whether for a special occasion or just a fashion forward night out.
