Prep your closets and your credit cards: Revolve is celebrating its 20th birthday with a limited-time sitewide Anniversary Sale event. Today only, nearly everything at Revolve is on sale for 20% off. You have until midnight tonight to use the code HAPPY20 at checkout and save on a stylish spring wardrobe refresh.

Shop the Revolve Sale

Whether you are packing for your spring break trip, revamping your wardrobe with jumpsuits and swimsuits, or looking for the perfect spring wedding guest dress, we've gathered some of the best deals on new arrivals to shop from the Revolve Anniversary Sale. With finds from Levi's, Free People, Beyond Yoga, and Aviator Nation, this is one sale you definitely don't want to miss.

Fill your cart with all the things you want to wear this season and the next and you'll get free 2-day shipping, so all your fashion and beauty steals will arrive over the weekend. Ready to start shopping? Give yourself a head start on spring with our favorite picks from the Revolve Anniversary Sale below.

Citizens of Humanity Annina Jean Revolve Citizens of Humanity Annina Jean This trouser inspired silhouette is designed to sit high on the waist with a flattering, ultra-relaxed wide-leg. Style your jeans with a sleek bodysuit or a classic t-shirt and blazer. $238 $190 WITH CODE HAPPY20 Shop Now

Steve Madden Fonda Short Revolve Steve Madden Fonda Short Show off your legs and get an unmatched level of comfort wearing Steve Madden's leather shorts — now on sale for less than $50. $59 $47 WITH CODE HAPPY20 Shop Now

1.STATE Cutout Maxi Dress Revolve 1.STATE Cutout Maxi Dress This cutout maxi dress will get you plenty of wear this spring, whether for a special occasion or just a fashion forward night out. $99 $80 WITH CODE HAPPY20 Shop Now

