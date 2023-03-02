Shopping

Get a Head Start on Spring With Revolve's One-Day Only Anniversary Sale Happening Now

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Revolve Anniversary Sale
Revolve

Prep your closets and your credit cards: Revolve is celebrating its 20th birthday with a limited-time sitewide Anniversary Sale event. Today only, nearly everything at Revolve is on sale for 20% off. You have until midnight tonight to use the code HAPPY20 at checkout and save on a stylish spring wardrobe refresh. 

Shop the Revolve Sale

Whether you are packing for your spring break trip, revamping your wardrobe with jumpsuits and swimsuits, or looking for the perfect spring wedding guest dress, we've gathered some of the best deals on new arrivals to shop from the Revolve Anniversary Sale. With finds from Levi's, Free People, Beyond Yoga, and Aviator Nation, this is one sale you definitely don't want to miss. 

Fill your cart with all the things you want to wear this season and the next and you'll get free 2-day shipping, so all your fashion and beauty steals will arrive over the weekend. Ready to start shopping? Give yourself a head start on spring with our favorite picks from the Revolve Anniversary Sale below.

Levi's 501 Original Short
Levi's 501 Original Short
Revolve
Levi's 501 Original Short

Levi's didn’t just invent the blue jean — they also invented the first-ever jean shorts. Score the iconic style, now with a waist-defining high rise, for spring. 

$70$56
WITH CODE HAPPY20
Nike Air Max 90 Futura Sneaker
Nike Air Max 90 Futura Sneaker
Revolve
Nike Air Max 90 Futura Sneaker

With a design that's playful and sporty, the Nike Air Max 90 Futura has tried-and-true Air cushioning for comfort you have to feel to believe.

$150$120
WITH CODE HAPPY20
Citizens of Humanity Annina Jean
Citizens of Humanity Annina Jean
Revolve
Citizens of Humanity Annina Jean

This trouser inspired silhouette is designed to sit high on the waist with a flattering, ultra-relaxed wide-leg. Style your jeans with a sleek bodysuit or a classic t-shirt and blazer.

$238$190
WITH CODE HAPPY20
Steve Madden Fonda Short
Steve Madden Fonda Short
Revolve
Steve Madden Fonda Short

Show off your legs and get an unmatched level of comfort wearing Steve Madden's leather shorts — now on sale for less than $50. 

$59$47
WITH CODE HAPPY20
1.STATE Cutout Maxi Dress
1.STATE Cutout Maxi Dress
Revolve
1.STATE Cutout Maxi Dress

This cutout maxi dress will get you plenty of wear this spring, whether for a special occasion or just a fashion forward night out. 

$99$80
WITH CODE HAPPY20

RELATED CONTENT:

Refresh Your Home for Spring With Wayfair's Surprise Sale

Shop Draper James' Must-Have Spring Wardrobe Essentials

Save Up to 50% On Sydney Sweeney & Sofia Richie's Platform UGG Slides

22 Spring Vacation Essentials on Amazon

16 Spring Wedding Guest Dresses for Every Budget

The Best Deals on Matching Workout Sets Under $30 to Shop at Amazon

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Workout Shoes Are On Sale at Amazon