The 26 Best Swimsuit Deals on Amazon For Your Spring Break Vacation: Shop One-Piece, Bikinis, Strapless & More
With spring around the corner, we're in the thick of planning sunny getaways — lucky for us, Amazon has tons of incredible deals right now on spring break essentials, including swimsuits! Like us, you probably have plans to make the most of your time outdoors and there's no doubt you're going to need a chic, new swimsuit for lounging at the pool or the beach at your sunny destination.
You can grab a great deal on all sorts of cute and fun bathing suits available at Amazon Deals — some of these amazing deals are priced as low as $14! We picked out our favorites to check out below.
As you start putting together your packing list and preparing for your next spring getaway, ET has pulled together the best swimwear from Amazon to add to your luggage. From affordable, two-piece options that'll look good in any setting to stylish one piece swimsuits from popular swimwear brands, we did the shopping for you.
ET's Picks from the Amazon Deals' Swimsuit Sale:
A high-cut back and plunging neckline with a snug fit makes this bathing suit great for curves and the bright color block makes your skin tone pop.
This understated one-piece swimsuit comes in 38 colors and patterns.
If you're looking for a monokini, the plunging neckline on this bathing suit is one style that never gets old at the beach. Amazon shoppers give it an average 4 out of 5 star rating.
If you love strapless swimsuits, this adjustable-back bandeau swimsuit is supportive and comfortable.
This two-piece set has it all! The top gives a nice lift and the bottoms are high-waisted and ruched. On top of that, it comes in a wide range of colors and designs from colorful rainbow to a snake print to this black leopard set.
You get double the fun with this reversible bathing suit from the Cupshe swimwear collection. The vibrant prints include florals, solids and stripes.
This retro bikini flatters and slims in all the right places.
Your spring break destination is calling out for this sassy deep v neck mesh monokini.
A high waist with tummy control, this swimsuit is slimming in all the right places.
When it comes to a one-piece swimsuit, you'll never go wrong with a style featuring a scoop neck, a scoop back, and high cuts.
The high-waist trend meets timeless string bikini with polka dots for an unstoppable look at the beach with this Blooming Jelly two piece bathing suit.
Who wouldn't love the romantic ruffle details on this bright one piece bathing suit?
Whether you plan on doing a lot of surfing this summer or you just want some extra protection from the sun at the beach, this long sleeve rash guard shirt has a UPF of 50+.
Whether you're tall with a big bust or short with a small cup size, it's easy to feel confident in this high waisted two-piece swimsuit.
Don't underestimate the slimming power of these high waisted bikini bottoms. The high waist striped bottoms paired with the ruffle top with adjustable straps is the perfect fit for a variety of figures—there is a plus size swimsuit among the options.
If you've been wanting to try the off-the-shoulder one piece swimsuit style, this bathing suit is rated an average of 4 stars out 5 from more than 10,000 reviews. It works well for someone with a larger bust without using underwire cups.
Animal print is one swimwear trend that'll never go out of style -- especially when it comes in a classic cut like this two-piece swimsuit.
Nothing beats the comfort of a swim dress. This tankini set provides plenty of support where you need it—it has an underwire bra with moulded cups to keep everything in place.
This bikini set has a reversible bottom and strappy lace up top. Get two designs in one with this CUPSHE womens bathing suit.
There's no doubt bright orange will be the color of the season, especially in a bathing suit. Among Amazon swimsuits, this high-cut bikini features removable straps, so you can go for a bandeau style for your spring break trip and beyond.
If you're looking for maternity swimwear, this tankini is super flattering and the two-piece set makes it convenient when a one-piece is challenging. It also happens to be one of the more affordable swimsuits.
As far as high neck swimsuits go, this is one of our favorites (and it's an Amazon best seller). Women's tankini swimsuits are at the top of out list for great summer beachwear—they flatter just about any figure.
If you're looking for tummy control swimwear, the ruching on this bathing suit does slimming magic — just check out some of the 20,000 5-star reviews.
With a fit that flatters, the ruching on this one makes it perfect tummy control swimwear. Amazon customers praise it as the perfect fit for women with curves.
If you haven't tried a tankini swimsuit, they're some of the best swimsuits out there because they give you the coverage of a one piece swimsuit with the convenience of a two-piece. If you have water sports planned, you can switch out the bottoms for board shorts.
