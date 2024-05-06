We're dreaming of long days at the beach lounging under a vintage-chic sun umbrella right about now.

With summer around the corner, it's high time to pick one out, whether to protect your skin or that of your little ones from the sun. Nothing puts a damper on a beach vacation faster than a sunburn, after all.

Beach umbrellas can simply be buried in the sand for some sun protection out in the open. Many tilt to follow the sun and come with carrier bags. We've found all sorts of cute beach umbrella designs for Instagram-worthy family photos.

Check out the best beach umbrellas for any budget from Serena & Lily, Sunnylife, Business & Pleasure Co. and more brands below. Whether you're dreaming of a vintage tasseled look or a simple, classic beach umbrella, there's an option that will make you the envy of the whole beach.