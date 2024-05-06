These cute beach umbrellas will have you covered -- and showered in compliments.
We're dreaming of long days at the beach lounging under a vintage-chic sun umbrella right about now.
With summer around the corner, it's high time to pick one out, whether to protect your skin or that of your little ones from the sun. Nothing puts a damper on a beach vacation faster than a sunburn, after all.
Beach umbrellas can simply be buried in the sand for some sun protection out in the open. Many tilt to follow the sun and come with carrier bags. We've found all sorts of cute beach umbrella designs for Instagram-worthy family photos.
Check out the best beach umbrellas for any budget from Serena & Lily, Sunnylife, Business & Pleasure Co. and more brands below. Whether you're dreaming of a vintage tasseled look or a simple, classic beach umbrella, there's an option that will make you the envy of the whole beach.
Serena & Lily Beach Umbrella
This pretty striped umbrella has a cute fringe and reminds us of long days in the Hamptons. Simply tilt it to keep yourself out of the sun.
Sunnylife Luxe Beach Umbrella
This olive-hue umbrella has a fun print and comes with a carry bag.
PacSun Etoile Monogram Print Beach Umbrella
You can get more than just your swimwear at PacSun. This umbrella has a PacSun monogram print.
Sunnylife Beach Umbrella
Embrace retro vibes with this colorful beach umbrella.
CleverMade Malibu Beach Umbrella
This lightweight beach umbrella is uber-affordable.
Business & Pleasure Co. Premium Beach Umbrella
This antique white umbrella with fringe offers a vintage look.
Beach State Summerland Portable Umbrella
This Southern California-inspired umbrella has a limoncello stripe pattern.
Joss & Main Tyler Outdoor Umbrella
This affordable umbrella offers a 30-degree tilt.
Business & Pleasure Co. for One Kings Lane Flora Holiday Beach Umbrella
This stunning sage and white floral print umbrella is water-resistant.
Sharniece Patio Umbrella
Get the tassel umbrella look at an affordable price point with this on-sale option.
