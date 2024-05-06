Shop
Best Lists

The Best Beach Umbrellas to Shop Ahead of Summer: Serena & Lily, Sunnylife, Business & Pleasure Co. and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Luxe Beach Umbrella
Revolve
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 3:37 PM PDT, May 6, 2024

These cute beach umbrellas will have you covered -- and showered in compliments.

We're dreaming of long days at the beach lounging under a vintage-chic sun umbrella right about now.

With summer around the corner, it's high time to pick one out, whether to protect your skin or that of your little ones from the sun. Nothing puts a damper on a beach vacation faster than a sunburn, after all.

Beach umbrellas can simply be buried in the sand for some sun protection out in the open. Many tilt to follow the sun and come with carrier bags. We've found all sorts of cute beach umbrella designs for Instagram-worthy family photos.

Check out the best beach umbrellas for any budget from Serena & Lily, Sunnylife, Business & Pleasure Co. and more brands below. Whether you're dreaming of a vintage tasseled look or a simple, classic beach umbrella, there's an option that will make you the envy of the whole beach.

Serena & Lily Beach Umbrella

Serena & Lily Beach Umbrella
Serena & Lily

Serena & Lily Beach Umbrella

This pretty striped umbrella has a cute fringe and reminds us of long days in the Hamptons. Simply tilt it to keep yourself out of the sun.

$398 $318

with code sale

Shop Now

Sunnylife Luxe Beach Umbrella

Sunnylife Luxe Beach Umbrella
Revolve

Sunnylife Luxe Beach Umbrella

This olive-hue umbrella has a fun print and comes with a carry bag.

PacSun Etoile Monogram Print Beach Umbrella

PacSun Etoile Monogram Print Beach Umbrella
PacSun

PacSun Etoile Monogram Print Beach Umbrella

You can get more than just your swimwear at PacSun. This umbrella has a PacSun monogram print.

$202 $141

Shop Now

Sunnylife Beach Umbrella

Sunnylife Beach Umbrella
Revolve

Sunnylife Beach Umbrella

Embrace retro vibes with this colorful beach umbrella.

CleverMade Malibu Beach Umbrella

CleverMade Malibu Beach Umbrella
Walmart

CleverMade Malibu Beach Umbrella

This lightweight beach umbrella is uber-affordable.

Business & Pleasure Co. Premium Beach Umbrella

Business & Pleasure Co. Premium Beach Umbrella
Revolve

Business & Pleasure Co. Premium Beach Umbrella

This antique white umbrella with fringe offers a vintage look.

Beach State Summerland Portable Umbrella

Beach State Summerland Portable Umbrella
Williams Sonoma

Beach State Summerland Portable Umbrella

This Southern California-inspired umbrella has a limoncello stripe pattern.

Joss & Main Tyler Outdoor Umbrella

Joss & Main Tyler Outdoor Umbrella
Joss & Main

Joss & Main Tyler Outdoor Umbrella

This affordable umbrella offers a 30-degree tilt.

$79 $67

Shop Now

Business & Pleasure Co. for One Kings Lane Flora Holiday Beach Umbrella

Business & Pleasure Co. for One Kings Lane Flora Holiday Beach Umbrella
One Kings Lane

Business & Pleasure Co. for One Kings Lane Flora Holiday Beach Umbrella

This stunning sage and white floral print umbrella is water-resistant. 

$199 $129

Shop Now

Sharniece Patio Umbrella

Sharniece Patio Umbrella
Wayfair

Sharniece Patio Umbrella

Get the tassel umbrella look at an affordable price point with this on-sale option.

$77 $58

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Beach Bags to Shop Ahead of Summer 2024

Style

The Best Beach Bags to Shop Ahead of Summer 2024

Oprah's Favorite Tote Is Now Only $20 Just in Time for Spring

Sales & Deals

Oprah's Favorite Tote Is Now Only $20 Just in Time for Spring

The Best Beach Towels and Blankets for a Sunny Day by the Water

Best Lists

The Best Beach Towels and Blankets for a Sunny Day by the Water

Dagne Dover's SS24 Collection Is a Tropical Dream Come True

Lifestyle

Dagne Dover's SS24 Collection Is a Tropical Dream Come True

 

Tags:

Latest News