Ahead of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, Target has kicked off its second Deal Days event. With three full days of early Black Friday deals, Target Deal Days is now running through Saturday, October 8. Even though this year's second Amazon Prime Day sale is only open to Prime members, everyone can shop Target's October Deal Days. Prices are slashed on thousands of items across tech, toys, fashion, cookware, and even mattresses to get a jumpstart on holiday shopping.

Target's competing Prime Day sale has heavy discounts up to 50% off. Shipping is also free when you spend $35 or more. Just in case you are worried about better deals appearing during this year's actual Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Target extended its Holiday Price Match Guarantee offering this year. Any purchases made from now until Christmas Eve will qualify for a price adjustment if the Target price goes lower any time on or before December 24.

To help you find the best deals from Target Deal Days, we've gone through the complete selection of sale items and rounded up the best deals worth shopping now. October Prime Day 2022 is happening very soon, too, on October 11 and 12. You can shop early Prime Day deals right now, including savings on Apple Watches, sneakers, luggage, furniture, and designer handbags.

Best Target Deal Days 2022 Home Deals

Cuisinart AirFryer Toaster Oven Target Cuisinart AirFryer Toaster Oven This do-it-all toaster oven has 7 functions: Air Fry, Convection Bake, Convection Broil, Bake, Broil, Warm, and Toast. It's also large enough to air fry up to 3lbs, toast 6 slices of bread, bake a 4lb chicken or 12" pizza. $230 $100 Buy Now

Best Target Deal Days 2022 Clothing Deals

