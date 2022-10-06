Target's Competing Prime Day Sale Starts Today: These Are The Best Deals Worth Shopping Before October 8
Ahead of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, Target has kicked off its second Deal Days event. With three full days of early Black Friday deals, Target Deal Days is now running through Saturday, October 8. Even though this year's second Amazon Prime Day sale is only open to Prime members, everyone can shop Target's October Deal Days. Prices are slashed on thousands of items across tech, toys, fashion, cookware, and even mattresses to get a jumpstart on holiday shopping.
Target's competing Prime Day sale has heavy discounts up to 50% off. Shipping is also free when you spend $35 or more. Just in case you are worried about better deals appearing during this year's actual Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Target extended its Holiday Price Match Guarantee offering this year. Any purchases made from now until Christmas Eve will qualify for a price adjustment if the Target price goes lower any time on or before December 24.
To help you find the best deals from Target Deal Days, we've gone through the complete selection of sale items and rounded up the best deals worth shopping now. October Prime Day 2022 is happening very soon, too, on October 11 and 12. You can shop early Prime Day deals right now, including savings on Apple Watches, sneakers, luggage, furniture, and designer handbags.
Best Target Deal Days 2022 Home Deals
VertuoPlus Deluxe makes coffee and espresso in a variety of sizes using barcodes to deliver the best in cup results including the perfect crema for large Coffee cup sizes.
Easily add ingredients to your KitchenAid with the tilt-head design. You'll have better access to the bowl and can mix up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch with the dishwasher-safe bowl.
A waffle-weave bedding set brings optimal comfort year-round. This set includes a comforter and 2 shams.
Add charm to your bedding with a paisley stitch quilt. This lightweight bedding is generously filled to offer cozy comfort.
Bring soft color and luxe texture to your bedding with a chambray textured comforter bedding set. Cotton construction offers a soft and light feel, while contrasting fringe trim on the pillows creates a more playful look to keep your room casual and comfortable.
This do-it-all toaster oven has 7 functions: Air Fry, Convection Bake, Convection Broil, Bake, Broil, Warm, and Toast. It's also large enough to air fry up to 3lbs, toast 6 slices of bread, bake a 4lb chicken or 12" pizza.
The Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin cordless vacuum includes a wall dock for easy charging and storage. Get two tools in one with the vacuum's combination wide nozzle and brush, for quick switching between cleaning and dusting tasks around your home or car.
Best Target Deal Days 2022 Clothing Deals
Soft against the skin and smooth on the outside, these men's slim-fit track pants are built for all-purpose training. Reebok's style is cool enough to wear during workouts, but also warm enough for running errands this fall.
These boots complement any look from jeans to khakis, while the rubber outsole adds traction and long-lasting support.
Slip on this sweatshirt with joggers, leggings or jeans for an effortlessly laid-back look.
These joggers are so soft and comfortable, you'll want to lounge in them every day. Made with a delightfully soft and cozy fleece, they are cut in a relaxed silhouette to easily move with you.
Embrace cool weather in comfort and style in this French terry sweatshirt. Fashioned with a V-neckline, the 100% cotton French terry construction feels soft and cozy, and it's designed with ribbed cuffs and hem to offer you a snug fit.
