The Best Amazon Prime Day Designer Handbag Deals You Can Shop Ahead of the Fall Savings Event

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
It is the perfect time to shop for designer handbags — and you can always count on Amazon for great fashion finds, especially at the Prime Early Access Sale. While you might be shopping for jean jackets and boots for the fall, let's not forget about handbags! You can score great deals, from favorite brands like Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Saint Laurent, Hermès Birkin, Christian Dior, Stella McCartney, Kate Spade, Calvin Klein, and many more.

While you're probably stocking up on cute fall dresses and tops to go with boots, you can snag deals on designer bags. You always need just the right accessory to bring your favorite outfit together and there's no better embellishment than a designer handbag. Whether you're shopping for an everyday leather satchel bag, a luxury handbag that makes a statement, or a simple crossbody or a mini tote bag, Amazon has tons of options for all of your fashion needs. 

Below, shop these stylish designer bags deals below. 

Michael Kors Tote
Michael Kors Tote
Amazon
Michael Kors Tote

You can get the signature Michael Kors tote and save $50. 

$198$147
Calvin Klein Ellie Novelty Large Triple Compartment Shoulder Bag
Calvin Klein Ellie Novelty Large Triple Compartment Shoulder Bag
Amazon
Calvin Klein Ellie Novelty Large Triple Compartment Shoulder Bag

This tote shoulder bag is sure to become a wardrobe staple. This bag keeps your essentials safe, organized, and secure with its interior and exterior compartments.

$178$89
Coach Katy Satchel In Signature Canvas
Coach Katy Satchel In Signature Canvas
Amazon
Coach Katy Satchel In Signature Canvas

This Signature bag features coated canvas and smooth leather to complement any outfit. 

$181$159
Fossil Women's Camilla Leather Convertible Backpack Purse Handbag
Fossil Women's Camilla Leather Convertible Backpack Purse Handbag
Amazon
Fossil Women's Camilla Leather Convertible Backpack Purse Handbag

This Camilla Backpack has it all. All-in-one backpack, shoulder bag, and tote - with enough space for a 13-inch laptop, planner, and more.

$230$138
MCM Toni Shopper Tote
MCM Toni Shopper Tote
Amazon
MCM Toni Shopper Tote

This MCM carryall features the label's signature coated canvas and a stylish monogram.

$695$438
Calvin Klein Gabrianna Bubble Tote
Calvin Klein Gabrianna Bubble Tote
Amazon
Calvin Klein Gabrianna Bubble Tote

This casual vegan leather tote is great for holding books, laptops, keys, phones, and other daily essentials.

$148$66
Michael Kors Jet Set Medium Crossbody Leather Handbag
Michael Kors Jet Set Medium Crossbody Leather Handbag
Amazon
Michael Kors Jet Set Medium Crossbody Leather Handbag

The dividers inside the small crossbody allow for ease of grabbing what is needed. Great for a travel day.

$111$95
Coach Rowan File Bag
Coach Rowan File Bag
Amazon
Coach Rowan File Bag

This coach crossbody is the perfect size and very high quality if you're always on the go. 

$150$130
MCM Large Liz Shopper Tote
MCM Large Liz Shopper Tote
Amazon
MCM Large Liz Shopper Tote

The MCM shopper tote is the perfect way to carry everything you need for a busy day, thanks to its roomy silhouette and classic logo print.

$695$548
Kate Spade New York All Day Large Tote
Kate Spade New York All Day Large Tote
Amazon
Kate Spade New York All Day Large Tote

Add this spacious Kate Spade New York All Day Large Tote to your handbag collection.

$248$211
Calvin Klein Gabrianna Novelty Mini Bucket Crossbody
Calvin Klein Gabrianna Novelty Mini Bucket Crossbody
Amazon
Calvin Klein Gabrianna Novelty Mini Bucket Crossbody

This adorable mini bucket bag is one of the more versatile of women's handbags. It comes with an adjustable shoulder strap so you can wear it as a shoulder bag or a crossbody bag. 

$138$75
Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Handbag
Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Handbag
Amazon
Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Handbag

A quality leather handbag from Frye? And it's on sale? Say no more because you've found your new everyday bag.

$400$343
Coach Gallery Tote Shoulder Bag
Coach Gallery Tote Shoulder Bag
Amazon
Coach Gallery Tote Shoulder Bag

This classic Coach Gallery Tote Shoulder Bag is designed with crossgrain leather and signature canvas. Plus, it comes in a variety of colors and patterns to choose from.

$150$139
The Sak De Young
The Sak De Young
Amazon
The Sak De Young

The Sak has more than its classic style hand-crocheted handbag. This leather bag is lightweight and hangs nicely on the shoulder. It's big enough for all the essentials with an outside pouch big enough for a cell phone.

$149$97
Kate Spade New York Canvas Tote Bag with Interior Pocket
Kate Spade New York Canvas Tote Bag with Interior Pocket
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Canvas Tote Bag with Interior Pocket

Whether you're toting groceries home from the store or you're toting a bathing suit and snacks to the beach, this Kate Spade tote holds everything you need. Available in other prints including flowers, books, and more.

$35$27
Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Large Chain Shoulder Tote Bundle
Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Large Chain Shoulder Tote Bundle
Amazon
Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Large Chain Shoulder Tote Bundle

Grab this Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Bundle ahead of all your fall adventures. It includes a sturdy and stylish travel tote handbag, as well as a trifold wallet to keep all your cards organized.

$298$239

