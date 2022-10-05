It is the perfect time to shop for designer handbags — and you can always count on Amazon for great fashion finds, especially at the Prime Early Access Sale. While you might be shopping for jean jackets and boots for the fall, let's not forget about handbags! You can score great deals, from favorite brands like Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Saint Laurent, Hermès Birkin, Christian Dior, Stella McCartney, Kate Spade, Calvin Klein, and many more.

While you're probably stocking up on cute fall dresses and tops to go with boots, you can snag deals on designer bags. You always need just the right accessory to bring your favorite outfit together and there's no better embellishment than a designer handbag. Whether you're shopping for an everyday leather satchel bag, a luxury handbag that makes a statement, or a simple crossbody or a mini tote bag, Amazon has tons of options for all of your fashion needs.

Below, shop these stylish designer bags deals below.

The Sak De Young Amazon The Sak De Young The Sak has more than its classic style hand-crocheted handbag. This leather bag is lightweight and hangs nicely on the shoulder. It's big enough for all the essentials with an outside pouch big enough for a cell phone. $149 $97 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Everything to Know About the Second Amazon Prime Day Coming in October

Shop Tory Burch's Big Fall Event for Up to 30% Off Designer Handbags, Clothes, Shoes and More

The Handbag Megan Fox & Gigi Hadid Love Is On Sale for Less Than $70

Kate Spade Sale: Get an Extra 30% off Handbags, Wallets, Clothing, Jewelry and More

The 45 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale

24 TikTok Fall Fashion Trends Available on Amazon for Under $50

Coach Outlet Just Dropped A Sale with Extra Discounts on Fall Bags, Boots and More to Shop This Weekend

10 Kate Spade Handbags That Our Readers Love

Herschel Sale: Get Up to 30% Off Backpacks and Bags

Sarah Michelle Gellar Loves Senreve Handbags and They’re Up to 65% Off

The 20 Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Your Next Getaway

Sarah Jessica Parker's Favorite Sneaker is Now Available at Nordstrom