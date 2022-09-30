Shopping

45 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale: Save on Apple, UGG, Keurig and More

By Lauren Gruber‍
Fall has officially arrived and ahead of the holiday season, Amazon announced its first-ever Prime Early Access Sale. The 48-hour shopping event on Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12, will bring Prime Day-level deals across every category on Amazon. Whether you're hunting down a new piece of furniture, kitchen appliances, electronics, or need to restock your skincare routine, Amazon is already dropping early deals that you can shop right now.

Amazon is one of our favorite places to shop for the best deals on everything we need fast. To make shopping all the marked-down must-haves even easier, we've sorted the Amazon sales into categories from fall jackets to home essentials. If you're a Prime member, the free shipping will save you even more money compared to other retailers. Amazon Prime typically costs $14.99 a month or $7.49 for students, but you can currently sign up for a free 30-day trial and get two-day shipping at no additional cost. 

From the best deals on Apple Watches to mattress sales for a bedroom refresh, shop all the best Amazon deals available now, below.  

Best Amazon Tech Deals to Shop Now

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro

Get $70 off a pair of AirPods Pro, which feature Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. They’re also sweat and water resistant and have a customizable fit for all-day comfort.

$250$180
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
Apple AirPods Max

If you love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, then the AirPods Max were practically made for you. You can activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while you're enjoying your music. Otherwise, you can activate the Transparency mode, which allows you to hear when someone is trying to get your attention. 

$549$429
Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular), 45mm
Apple Watch Series 7
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular), 45mm

The Apple Watch Series 7 with GPS and cellular is on sale for 24% off. Change up your look by switching your band or by customizing your watch face in millions of ways.

$529$400
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Beats Studio3 Over-Ear Noise Canceling Bluetooth Wireless Headphones
Amazon
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

The Beats Studio3 Headphone's Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling feature consistently reduces external ambient sounds. The Beats Studio3 delivers fine-tuned sounds, so you always know you're listening to a quality version of any song, audiobook or movie.

$350$230
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

These Samsung Galaxy Buds Live will play all of your music, audiobook, and podcast in studio-quality sound.

$150$90
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Amazon
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

With voice-activated Siri access and an available wireless charging case, AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply take them out and they’re ready to use with all your devices. 

$159$119
HP Envy Inspire Wireless All-In-One Color Printer
HP Envy Inspire wireless all-in-one color printer
Amazon
HP Envy Inspire Wireless All-In-One Color Printer

The HP Envy Inspire is an all-in-one printer optimized for high-quality photo printing (of 4800 x 1200 dpi). It features a separate photo tray, and can print square, standard and panoramic photos. It also boasts traditional features, such as wireless document printing, scanning and copying. Enjoy a free, six-month ink subscription with your purchase, when you activate a free HP+ plan.  

$270$200
Mini WiFi Projector for iPhone
Mini WiFi Projector for iPhone
Amazon
Mini WiFi Projector for iPhone

Get the best brightness and image display quality for your home theater needs. Even if you don't have WiFi, you can connect the projector to your iPhone with an original cable line easily. 

$150$75 WITH COUPON

Best Amazon Home and Kitchen Deals to Shop Now

If you need a portable air conditioner or an air purifier this fall, there are hundreds of Amazon deals on home appliances, including air fryers, robot vacuums, coffee makers, and more.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Round Oven
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Round Oven
Amazon
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Round Oven

With this handy dutch oven, you can cook slowly, roast, bake, and fry from stove-top to tabletop.

$460$395
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Skillet
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Skillet
Amazon
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Skillet

This iron skillet is pre-seasoned with 100% natural vegetable oil and is easy to clean. 

$30$21
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Cream-Dove Heathered Throw
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Cream-Dove Heathered Throw
Amazon
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Cream-Dove Heathered Throw

With its soft, luxuriously plush fabric, this throw blanket will keep you warm and cozy in the cooler months.

$150$104
Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set
Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set
Amazon
Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set

Ideal for home cooks on a budget, Calphalon's set of nonstick cookware brings every pot and pan you need to get started in the kitchen and effortlessly clean up after. 

$250$126
Igloo Portable Countertop Ice Maker
Igloo Portable Countertop Ice Maker
Amazon
Igloo Portable Countertop Ice Maker

Make ice whenever or wherever you need it with Igloo's countertop ice maker. The simple control panel allows you to choose small or large ice cube sizes to keep drinks cold all day and night long. 

$160$82
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker
Keurig
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

If you've always wanted a Keurig coffee maker, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon's deals and purchase one for your home. The easy to use coffee maker will save you time in the morning and help you start your day off on the right foot. 

$150$110
Sun Zero Soho Blackout Energy Efficient Curtain
Sun Zero Soho Blackout Energy Efficient Curtain
Amazon
Sun Zero Soho Blackout Energy Efficient Curtain

These energy efficient black out curtains offers noise reduction to keep the noise and chill out of your home this fall and winter. Available in 19 different colors, find the perfect set to match your home decor.

$50$15
Instant HEPA Air Purifier
Instant HEPA Air Purifier
Amazon
Instant HEPA Air Purifier

Clear the air from allergens, dust and pet dander with this HEPA filter. Perfect for medium sized rooms.

$250$179
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO
Amazon
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO

Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, Roomba i3 EVO takes care of dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. It cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, thoroughly cleaning your floors while navigating around furniture.

$350$300
Black+Decker Crush Master 10-Speed Blender
Black+Decker Crush Master 10-Speed Blender
Amazon
Black+Decker Crush Master 10-Speed Blender

This Black+Decker blender feature a dishwasher-safe pitcher, lid, and blade making cleanup a breeze. 

$50$42
eufy by Anker, RoboVac X8, Robot Vacuum with iPath Laser Navigation
eufy by Anker, RoboVac X8, Robot Vacuum with iPath Laser Navigation
Amazon
eufy by Anker, RoboVac X8, Robot Vacuum with iPath Laser Navigation

Save on this other robot vacuum option which pairs with your smartphone for easy control and cleans your floors with twin turbine technology.

$600$500
Ninja CE251 Programmable Brewer
Ninja CE251 Programmable Brewer
Amazon
Ninja CE251 Programmable Brewer

Brew delicious coffee at home with this 12-cup carafe with a programmable delay brew of up to 24 hours ahead of time.

$100$80

Best Fashion Deals to Shop from Amazon

Amazon is running a huge fall fashion sale ahead of the new season. Save on clothing, jewelry, and shoes with these must-see discounts. 

Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets
Amazon
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets

Crafted from a brushed, buttery soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go. 

$35$28
Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
Amazon
Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker

Score Kate Middleton's go-to Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker for 54% off. 

$65$30
UGG Women's Oh Fluffita Slipper
UGG Women's Oh Fluffita Slipper
Amazon
UGG Women's Oh Fluffita Slipper

Slip into something a little more stylish (and fuzzy) with these UGG Women's Oh Fluffita Slipper. UGG slides are totally having a moment — as demonstrated by Hailey Bieber and Megan Fox, no less.

$110$83
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
Amazon
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper

UGG's ultra-comfortable sandals combine a lightweight platform sole with the plush comfort of your favorite slippers. 

$110$48
Daily Ritual Relaxed Fit Terry Cotton and Modal Patch Pocket Jogger
Daily Ritual Relaxed Fit Terry Cotton and Modal Patch Pocket Jogger
Amazon
Daily Ritual Relaxed Fit Terry Cotton and Modal Patch Pocket Jogger

Relax in these soft joggers on your days off or use them to get active in your home gym.

$30$25
ZESICA Women's Cardigan Sweater
ZESICA Women's Long Batwing Sleeve Open Front Chunky Knit Cardigan Sweater
Amazon
ZESICA Women's Cardigan Sweater

Prepare for the cooler days with this cozy open front cardigan. Score this sweater in one of the 24 different colors.

$49$30
Bronax Cloud Slides for Women and Men
BRONAX Cloud Slides for Women and Men
Amazon
Bronax Cloud Slides for Women and Men

Step into the trend of the season with these ultra-cushioned platform pool slides, made with non-slip vinyl for a secure stride. Shop the comfy footwear popularized by TikTok.

$36$24
Hanes Men's Sweatshirt
Hanes Men's Sweatshirt
Amazon
Hanes Men's Sweatshirt

A wardrobe staple, this fleece sweatshirt is a must-have. Cotton/poly fleece with up to 5% poly fibers makes up this cozy hoodie's soft and plush fabric. 

$22$14
Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts
BALEAF Women's Bike Shorts
Amazon
Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts

Compared to traditional bike shorts, these shorts have a stretchy and more breathable fabric. A streamlined "V" design at the waist and high waist allows for less restriction and increased comfort whilst cycling. 

$40$30
Columbia Men's Glennaker Lake Rain Jacket
Columbia Men's Glennaker Lake Rain Jacket
Amazon
Columbia Men's Glennaker Lake Rain Jacket

With a stow-away hood, this waterproof, lightweight jacket is ideal for unpredictable days.

$60$46

Best Amazon Beauty Deals to Shop Now

Paulas Choice 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant
Paula's Choice BHA Exfoliant
Amazon
Paulas Choice 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant

This exfoliant is so good, there are literally over 69,000 rave reviews about it on Amazon -- and TikTok, too.

$34$30
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
Amazon
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum

Loaded with ultra-hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E and jojoba oil, this anti-aging serum protects your skin with clean ingredients that brighten your skin day and night. Shop now while supplies last and see what almost 100k people are raving about.

$30$22
Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel Cream
Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel Cream
Amazon
Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel Cream

The best eye cream for sensitive skin is also one of the most affordable skincare product on our list. Its formula absorbs quickly like a gel but moisturizes deeply like a cream and contains trusty ingredients like hyaluronic acid, licorice extract and vitamin C. This eye moisturizer is dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested and is clinically shown to be non-irritating and hypoallergenic.

$15$12
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

Style, dry and volumize your hair in one step. This all-in-one tool has over 18,000 glowing reviews and it's 46% off right now. Need we say more?

$60$32
Auraglow Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light
Auraglow Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light
Amazon
Auraglow Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light

Get a brighter smile within days when you use this LED teeth whitening kit. 

$100$70 WITH COUPON
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm
Dermstore
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm

Not only does this balm gently cleanse your face, elderberry and starflower oil also help revitalize your complexion. 

$16$14

Best Deals on Amazon Devices and Fire TVs

Amazon devices are an easy way to make your day-to-day routine a bit more bearable. Ahead, shop the best deals on everything from Amazon Fire TVs that can start your favorite TV series with a voice command to the convenient Echo Dot.

Amazon Fire 65" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa
Amazon Fire 65" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa
Amazon
Amazon Fire 65" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa

For high picture quality, this TV will give you an entertainment experience like never before. With its spectacular color, contrast, clarity, and brightness, you'll get the most out of your TV screen.

$830$720
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4k UHD Smart TV
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4k UHD Smart TV

This Amazon Fire Smart TV features Amazon's Alexa so you can find your favorite apps, discover new shows, check the weather, and more in seconds. 

$370$300
Insignia 24" Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV
Insignia 24" Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV
Amazon
Insignia 24" Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV

This compact, 24-inch Smart TV is perfect for your kitchen, child's room, home office and more. You can now access your favorite content instantly and choose from a variety of streaming services. 

$170$100
Amazon Echo Show 8 (1st Gen)
Amazon Echo Show 8 (1st Gen)
Amazon
Amazon Echo Show 8 (1st Gen)

Make life easier with the Echo Show 8 built with Amazon's Alexa. Call friends and family, watch movies, update to-do lists, check weather, and control your smart home all in one. 

$110$65
Echo Show 5
Echo Show 5
Amazon
Echo Show 5

Manage your home while you're away relaxing with the Echo Show 5. This tablet has a built-in camera that controls devices like cameras, lights, and more using your voice and motion.

$85$40

Best Mattress Deals at Amazon to Shop Now

Whether you're looking for a mattress in a box, a cooling mattress, or a classic spring bed, there are currently plenty of options to choose from and all of them are on sale. 

Nectar Queen Mattress 12-Inch Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Nectar Queen Mattress 12-Inch Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Amazon
Nectar Queen Mattress 12-Inch Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress

This Nectar mattress offers five different layers to keep you comfortable and supported throughout the night. Plus, this memory foam mattress is created with breathable material so that it won't lock in heat. With the Nectar Forever Warranty and the 365 Night Trial, this cooling mattress is risk-free.

$899$799
Signature Design by Ashley Furniture Chime 12" Medium-Firm Memory Foam Mattress
Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12" Medium Firm Memory Foam Mattress
Amazon
Signature Design by Ashley Furniture Chime 12" Medium-Firm Memory Foam Mattress

Get the deep sleep you've always dreamed about with this 12" medium-firm foam mattress. With support from the ultra-plush foam core, which reduces motion transfer, you can sleep restfully. Simply unroll from box and enjoy. 

$546$370
ZINUS 12 Inch Ultra Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress
ZINUS 12 Inch Ultra Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Amazon
ZINUS 12 Inch Ultra Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress

The all-new ZINUS 12 Inch mattress is not only ultra cooling, but provides pressure relief. 

$659$421
ZINUS 12 Inch Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Full Mattress
ZINUS 12 Inch Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Full Mattress
Amazon
ZINUS 12 Inch Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Full Mattress

Experience a deep and refreshing sleep with the Green Tea mattress. The Green Tea is in every mattress layer and gives freshness and the ActivCharocal blocks out any moisture-induced smells that come into your room every day and night.

$549$335

