Amazon's October Prime Day 2022: The Best Furniture Deals We're Shopping Now
It's all about saving, and one of the best places to save on furniture right now is Amazon for their annual Prime Early Access Sale. Right now, you can find pieces for your bedroom, living room, and home office at great prices. With hundreds of furniture deals up to 60% off, you can freshen up your home with new and inspiring additions for the fall.
The fall is a great time for buying outdoor furniture, but Amazon's furniture sale selection goes beyond patio furniture to include coffee tables, office chairs, futons, and TV stands. The retailer also has amazing deals on organizational essentials, which will help you make the most of your space at home.
Whether you want to revamp your dream bedroom, living room, or patio, you'll probably want to stock up on a few items from top furniture brands like Christopher Knight Home, Signature Design by Ashley, Walker Edison, and more. Ahead, shop our top picks for the best furniture deals from Amazon.
Best Amazon Furniture Deals to Shop Now
There is no need to worry about a large dining room set taking up a lot of space if you live in a small apartment. The dining room set will add a touch of classic charm to the living room.
The media center's retro aesthetic is a great addition to your living room.
If you're just moving out and need an affordable yet comfortable sofa, this loveseat from Lifestyle Solutions fits the bill. It's also very easy to set up.
This sleek Martin Furniture Asymmetrical Wall Mounted Console makes it easy to organize your entertainment area.
This is no ordinary coffee table. The Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table has a hidden compartment and a storage shelf. The rising tabletop comes in handy when WFH or when wanting to eat a meal in the living room.
With this bookcase, your living room will have tons of storage, and you'll save $130.
This end table bundle will have your bedside or living room ready to hold your phone, books, decor, and more.
The Storkcraft Premium Hoop Glider and Ottoman has comfy padded cushions and a storage pocket on the side. It rocks very smoothly so you and your baby can unwind in total comfort.
Revamp your living room or bedroom with one or two of these rustic side end tables. Plus, this end table comes complete with outlets and USB ports for some added convenience.
You can't forget about your dining room or kitchen seating situation when you're on a mission to decorate your house.
Relax all fall long in this cushioned lounge chair.
This Amazon Deal is the best discount if you're looking to upgrade your home office.
This spacious L-shaped office desk has built-in drawers and cabinets for extra storage. Upgrade your office set up and enjoy a discount at the same time.
At almost half off, you can save enough to finish revamping the rest of your home office set-up.
Add some sleek seating to your kitchen or bar. Thanks to Amazon, you can save big on these sleek bucket barstools.
With a hinged lift top, you can store magazines and other items inside your new coffee table. Plus, the distressed wood design adds a rustic look to your living room.
This wicker chair combines the comfort of a cushioned futon with the convenience of its 360-degree swivel design.
RELATED CONTENT:
Amazon’s Second Prime Day Starts October 11—Here’s Everything to Know
The 25 Best Home Deals from Amazon to Shop Now — Affordable Fall Decor, Furniture and More
Best Prime Day 4K TV Deals: Shop Savings at Amazon, Samsung & Best Buy
45 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale: Save on Apple, UGG, Keurig and More
Wayfair’s Surplus Sale Includes Black Friday-Worthy Deals — Shop Now
The Best Mattress and Bedding Sales to Shop Now: Purple, Amerisleep, Leesa and More
Amazon's October Prime Day 2022: Shop Sneaker Deals on Adidas, Nike, New Balance, and More
25 Best Cooling Sheets, Pillows & Mattresses for a Dry Night's Sleep
The 13 Best Mattress Toppers and Bedding for Back to School 2022
10 Great Smelling Candles on Amazon to Fill Your Home with Fall
Celebrate the Season With Fall Décor from Amazon, Nordstrom, and More
Shop Amazon's Best-Selling Fire Pits for the Crisp Fall Nights Ahead
Amazon Outlet Furniture Sale: Best Deals on Sofas, Patio Sets and More
Save More Than $1,000 on Samsung's Best-Selling Washer and Dryer Set
The Best Walmart Patio Furniture for Fall 2022
The Best Kitchen Cookware and Appliance Deals on Amazon