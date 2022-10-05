Now that the Apple Watch Series 8 has been released, if you are thinking about picking up a new Apple Watch this season, Amazon is releasing early Black Friday deals ahead of this year's second Prime Day. The Prime Early Access Sale 2022 is right around the corner on October 11 and12, making Amazon the best place to shop for deals on all things Apple right now.

With prices much lower than you'll find at the Apple Store, you can currently snag unbeatable Amazon Prime Day deals on Apple Watches. A perfect combination of fitness tracking and smartwatch capabilities, the Apple Watch has a large, bright display and is easy to pair with other Apple devices.

The first Apple Watch Series 8 deals are already here. Equipped with the new S8 chip for improved performance, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup also includes an always-on display and new watch face options. The Apple Watch 8 has a larger battery than previous models and features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. Amazon's Apple Watch Series 8 discounts take up to $50 off three different variations of the intelligent timepieces.

The Apple Watch Series 7 with GPS and Cellular is currently $80 off off at Amazon, which is a great deal for the previous-gen Apple Watch. Send a text, make a call, stream music, and use Siri without needing your iPhone nearby. With Family Setup, kids and parents who don’t own an iPhone can also enjoy the fun, safety, and connectivity of Apple Watch. Save on both sizes of the Apple Watch Series 7 below.

With 20% more screen area and a 70% brighter display, the Apple Watch Series 7 is the easiest to use and read. While maintaining all the previous series' functions (like blood oxygen monitoring and activity tracking), the new model features Apple Fitness+, the first fitness service powered by Apple — which you'll get for free for three months with your watch purchase. Enjoy new weekly workouts, including HIIT, Pilates, Yoga, and even Swimming. Made with the most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, the new Series 7 watches can be enjoyed underwater.

Over at Walmart, the Apple Watch Series 3 is now on sale for lower than its Prime Day price. Despite being released in 2017, the Series 3 smartwatch is compatible with the latest version of watchOS. An excellent fitness companion, the Apple Watch Series 3 has a water-resistant design, an optical heart sensor, a barometric altimeter, and lets you control your music.

The 40mm size of Apple's budget-friendly Apple Watch SE is also even more affordable with Amazon's discount. The watch features a heart-rate monitor, sleep tracker, and an activity tracker — making it a great value fitness tracker that also allows you to stream music and use Apple Pay. Save on the Apple Watch SE below.

