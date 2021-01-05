Shopping

Amazon New Year, New You Deals: Best Deals on Luggage from Tumi, Samsonite, TravelPro and More

By Marisa Runyon‍
Amazon Cyber Monday Luggage Sale
Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Adulting 101: It’s time to level up your luggage and invest in a new suitcase that will stand the test of time. The Amazon New Year, New You sale has amazing Tumi, Samsonite, Betsey Johnson, Rebecca Minkoff, Oakley and Victorinox luggage deals and deep discounts on a variety of travel gear priced at up to 60% off.

At the Amazon New Year, New You sale, we’ve found discounted prices on essential items for travel from a wide range of hard-sided and soft-sided suitcases, plus the iconic Tumi backpack is on sale: a travel essential for both men and women.

Ahead, check out ET Style’s picks of best deals on luggage brands via the Amazon New Year, New You sale, and be sure to check back for new deals on well loved brands.

Tasmania Expandable Spinner Luggage
Traveler's Choice
Traveler's Choice Tasmania Expandable Spinner Luggage
Amazon
Tasmania Expandable Spinner Luggage
Traveler's Choice
This Travelers Choice Expandable Spinner Luggage is a must buy at 65% off. This 3-piece 100% Pure Polycarbonate Luggage set also comes in purple, dark brown, and black.
REGULARLY $799.99
Merge Short Trip Expandable Packing Case Medium Suitcase
Tumi
Tumi Merge Short Trip Expandable Packing Case Medium Suitcase
Amazon
Merge Short Trip Expandable Packing Case Medium Suitcase
Tumi
Great for weekend trips, this Tumi expandable suitcase features zip expansion, multiple handles and four-dual wheels. 
Maxlite 5-Softside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Checked-Large 29-Inch
Travelpro
Travelpro Maxlite 5-Softside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Checked-Large 29-Inch
Amazon
Maxlite 5-Softside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Checked-Large 29-Inch
Travelpro
The Travelpro Maxlite 5-Softside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Checked-Large 29-Inch has four wheel spinners that rotate 360 degree for a smooth roll. Travelpro is known to be durable and is the much loved luggage brand that most flight attendants use as their choice in luggage. 
REGULARLY $199
Moonlight Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels
American Tourister
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels
Amazon
Moonlight Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels
American Tourister
This American Tourister Carry-On in rose gold is stylish and secure.
27" Softside Rolling Suitcase Luggage
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley 27" Softside Rolling Suitcase Luggage
Amazon
27" Softside Rolling Suitcase Luggage
Vera Bradley
Travel in style with this durable, waterproof Vera Bradley patterned 27" checked suitcase.
Xpedition 30 Inch Rolling Multi-Pocket Upright Duffel
Travelers Club Xpedition 30 Inch Rolling Multi-Pocket Upright Duffel, Black, 30"
Travelers Club Xpedition 30 Inch Rolling Multi-Pocket Upright Duffel
Amazon
Xpedition 30 Inch Rolling Multi-Pocket Upright Duffel
Travelers Club Xpedition 30 Inch Rolling Multi-Pocket Upright Duffel, Black, 30"
The Travelers Club Xpedition 30 Inch Rolling Multi-Pocket Upright Duffel is a steal right now at under $30 for a durable piece of luggage.
REGULARLY $39
45L Roller Blackout
Oakly
Oakly 45L Roller Blackout
Amazon
45L Roller Blackout
Oakly
This Oakley suitcase is a durable hard-sided bottom rolling suitcase. It features a telescope hand and ergonomic hand grip for a variety of carrying options.
Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels 3-Piece Set
Samsonite
Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, 3-Piece Set (20/24/28)
Amazon
Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels 3-Piece Set
Samsonite
This three-piece luggage set helps make travel fun and way less stressful. Get this Samsonite luggage set for 57% off, while supplies last.
REGULARLY $569.97
Little America Laptop Backpack
Herschel
Herschel Little America Laptop Backpack
Amazon
Little America Laptop Backpack
Herschel
This trendy Herschel backpack will fit your laptop and all of the necessities to travel with.
REGULARLY $109.99
Signature Cotton Sling
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Women's Signature Cotton Mini Sling Backpack
Amazon
Signature Cotton Sling
Vera Bradley
This Vera Bradey Sling Bag is a lightweight yet durable bag perfect for your travels. This Vera Bradley Sling Bag comes in a variety of colors and is machine washable. 
REGULARLY $45
V4 International Expandable Carry-On Luggage
TUMI
TUMI V4 International Expandable Carry-On Luggage
Amazon
V4 International Expandable Carry-On Luggage
TUMI
 This Tumi V4 International Expandable Carry-On Luggage is the most durable lightweight hard class suitcase yet.
REGULARLY $595
20 Inch Carry On
Betsey Johnson
Betsey Johnson 20 Inch Carry On - Expandable (ABS + PC) Hardside Luggage - Lightweight Durable Suitcase With 8-Rolling Spinner Wheels
Amazon
20 Inch Carry On
Betsey Johnson
The Betsey Johnson Chevron Heart 20 Inch Carry On luggage will get you where you want to be, in style. Choose from 13 different styles.
Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright Luggage, Black, 4-Piece Set (BB/DF/21/25)
American Tourister
American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright Luggage, Red, 4-Piece Set (BB/DF/21/25)
Amazon
Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright Luggage, Black, 4-Piece Set (BB/DF/21/25)
American Tourister
This four piece American Tourister includes a boarding bag, wheeled duffel, 21" upright, and 25" upright.
REGULARLY $139.99
Voyageur Just In Case Backpack
TUMI
Tumi Voyageur Just In Case Backpack
Amazon
Voyageur Just In Case Backpack
TUMI
The TUMI Voyageur Just In Case Backpack features a double-zip entry to main compartment, a zip front pocket, atop grab handle and adjustable backpack straps. 
Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners
Samsonite
Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners
Amazon
Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners
Samsonite
This three-piece Samsonite luggage set includes a 20-inch carry-on, a 25-inch checked bag and a 28-inch checked bag all with spinner wheels and 1.5-inch expansion for all your packing needs. 
REGULARLY $569.97
Pop Quiz Backpack
Herschel
Herschel Pop Quiz Backpack
Amazon
Pop Quiz Backpack
Herschel
This trendy Herschel backpack is available in 2 other colors and patterns.
REGULARLY $74.99
Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Amazon
Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Vera Bradley
This Vera Bradley Signature Quilted Cotton Printed Backpack is perfect for school, featuring two interior mesh slip pockets for laptop and tablet and multiple organization compartments. It feels comfortable and lightweight on. 
Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
Rockland
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
Amazon
Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
Rockland
This three piece luggage features multidirectional spinner wheels and mesh zip compartment. This Rockland luggage set comes in a variety of colors for everyone.
REGULARLY $479.99
Luggage Mainframe 15.6" Laptop Brief Bag
Wenger
Wenger Luggage Mainframe 15.6" Laptop Brief Bag, Black, One Size
Amazon
Luggage Mainframe 15.6" Laptop Brief Bag
Wenger
For those quick business trips, this Wenger laptop bag is a must-have. 
REGULARLY $72.99
Signature Cotton Large Travel Duffel Travel Bag
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Large Travel Duffel Travel Bag
Amazon
Signature Cotton Large Travel Duffel Travel Bag
Vera Bradley
This Vera Bradley Signature Cotton bag is the perfect weekender and comes in a variety of colors and prints.
New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack
Kate Spade
New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack
Amazon
New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack
Kate Spade
This Kate Spade Larchmont Leather Backpack is the perfect stylish leather backpack for traveling.
Tote-A-Ton 32.5-Inch Duffel Bag
Samsonite
Samsonite Tote-A-Ton 32.5-Inch Duffel Bag
Amazon
Tote-A-Ton 32.5-Inch Duffel Bag
Samsonite
A lightweight and durable bag works great for travel or storage. 
Signature Cotton Compact Weekender Travel Bag
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Compact Weekender Travel Bag
Amazon
Signature Cotton Compact Weekender Travel Bag
Vera Bradley
This Vera Bradley Signature Compact Weekender is sure to fit all of your belongings when you go on a short, fun trip.
Nylon Cosmetic Pouch
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Nylon Cosmetic Pouch
Amazon
Nylon Cosmetic Pouch
Rebecca Minkoff
This Rebecca Minkoff pouch is an easy-to-clean nylon pouch to fit makeup, skincare products or toiletry items.  
Esme Backpack
Frye and Co.
Frye and Co. Esme Backpack
Amazon
Esme Backpack
Frye and Co.
This Frye and Co. backpack features woven leather details and dip dye leather. Plus, it comes in three great colors: navy, daffodil and paprika.
REGULARLY $198

