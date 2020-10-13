Best Bra Deals From Amazon Prime Day

Finding the perfect bra is like a treasure hunt, and the global pandemic doesn't help the situation. In-person shopping can be even more challenging during these times, but thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can stock up on all your unmentionables without leaving your home.

After being delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak, Amazon announced that Prime Day will be held from Oct. 13-14. The two-day mega sale has returned with major markdowns on a variety of bra styles from major brands like Savage x Fenty, Bali, Playtex, Maidenform, Vanity Fair, Calvin Klein, Coquette, and Hanes.

No matter what kind of bra you’re looking for, chances are Prime Day has you covered. With cup sizes ranging from petite to plus sizes, you can find deep discounts on sports bras, bralettes, strapless bras, underwire bras, wireless bras, push-up bras, lace bras, cotton bras, nursing bras, full coverage bras, demi cup bras, illusion neckline bras, T-shirt bras, convertible bras, 1/2 cup bras, and a bunch of other bra styles.

Additionally, shoppers can save big on women’s clothing, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, kids' clothing, kitchen accessories, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, electronics, home decor items, designer handbags, sweaters, winter coats, sleepwear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, watches, kitchen supplies, furniture, bedding, daily essentials, and more. Rebecca Minkoff, Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Rebecca Minkoff, Coach, Guess, Puma, Tory Burch, Aldo, Karl Lagerfeld, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel and Tory Burch are just some of the other major retailers participating in the sale event.

Because Prime Day is exclusively for Prime Members, make sure that you’re logged in to your account to access free two-day shipping on select items. If you’re not a Prime Member, click here to start a free trial. You can also download the Amazon App to access deals directly from your smartphone.

With only two days to save up to 80% on certain items, we combed through the mega sale to find the best bra deals. See our picks below, and check back with ET Style for more markdowns for Amazon Prime Day 2020!

Women’s T-Shirt Bra, 2-Pack Fruit of the Loom Amazon Women’s T-Shirt Bra, 2-Pack Fruit of the Loom Fruit of the Loom's lightly padded cotton and spandex blend T-shirt bra with adjustable straps for a comfortable fit. REGULARLY $20 $14.94 at Amazon

Women’s Illusion Underwire Side Support Full Coverage Bra Fantasie Amazon Women’s Illusion Underwire Side Support Full Coverage Bra Fantasie Made from a blend of nylon and elastane fabric, Fantasie’s full coverage illusion bra comes in navy, black, white, natural beige, and rose. REGULARLY $58 $38.28 at Amazon

Women’s Modern Cotton Bralette Calvin Klein Amazon Women’s Modern Cotton Bralette Calvin Klein Calvin Klein’s comfortable cotton racerback bralette is available in sizes XS to 3X. REGULARLY $28 $17.69 on Amazon

Women’s Full Figure Strapless Bra Vanity Fair Amazon Women’s Full Figure Strapless Bra Vanity Fair Vanity Fair’s full figure underwire bra converts four different ways: strapless, traditional, crisscross, and halter. REGULARLY $44 $24 at Amazon

Women’s Mosaic Lace Balconette Bra Savage x Fenty Amazon Women’s Mosaic Lace Balconette Bra Savage x Fenty This lace balconette bra from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty is available in goji berry red, naked pink rose, purple currant, and yellow sunflower. $59.95 at Amazon

