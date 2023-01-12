Sponsored by Build-A-Bear Workshop

The Build-A-Bear Workshop After Dark Collection: Grown-Up Teddy Bears That Make Adorable Valentine’s Day Gifts

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Build-A-Bear Workshop: After Dark Collection Launch
Build-A-Bear Workshop

Valentine's Day is perhaps the most romantic holiday of the year, and the weeks leading up to the date give us all a chance to play Cupid as we search high and low for the perfect V-Day gift to make our significant other or loved one swoon. 

There can be a lot of pressure to really knock it out of the park with a thoughtful gift. Chocolates? OK, yummy. Flowers? Sure, lovely. But if you're looking for ways to spice up your Valentine's Day gift-giving while keeping it cute, here's an idea that's romantic, sweet and so unique: the After Dark Collection from Build-A-Bear Workshop

You may be thinking, isn't Build-A-Bear for kids? Normally that may be the case, but for Valentine's Day this year, these bears are getting risqué in all the right ways. So much so, that you'll need to be 18+ to enter the Bear Cave, the section of Build-A-Bear's website that sells these adorably steamy plush gifts. From Devilish Teddy Bears to a Lovable Lion ready for romance, these cuddly creatures will make red-hot presents this V-Day.

Shop the After Dark Collection

So add some spice to the usual chocolates and roses this year. These grown-up teddy bears will be a hilarious hit and a cuddly companion. While they're great for the love of your life, they also make great Valentine's Day gifts for friends who love soft and sweet furry friends. Below, check out ET's favorite stuffed animals from Build-A-Bear Workshop's After Dark Collection.

Pawlette Chocolate Covered Strawberries Gift Set
Pawlette Chocolate Covered Strawberries Gift Set
Build-A-Bear
Pawlette Chocolate Covered Strawberries Gift Set

A silky red robe, whipped cream and all things chocolate-covered strawberry make this plush bunny one of a kind. Buy the set to get everything pictured here, or pick and choose which clothing and accessories you prefer to add on to this soft and sweet bunny. 

$58
Barkleigh Black Dress Gift Set
Barkleigh Black Dress Gift Set
Build-A-Bear
Barkleigh Black Dress Gift Set

Girl's night in has never been so fun as Barkleigh brings the party. The spunky brown pup comes with fuzzy red slippers, a red robe, a black slip dress and the bubbly. 

$56
Lovable Lion Champagne Gift Set
Lovable Lion Champagne Gift Set
Build-A-Bear
Lovable Lion Champagne Gift Set

Lovable Lion is on the hunt for romance, can you find him his special someone? 

$52
Devilishly Cute Teddy Too Hot to Handle Gift Set
Devilishly Cute Teddy Too Hot to Handle Gift Set
Build-A-Bear
Devilishly Cute Teddy Too Hot to Handle Gift Set

This absolutely precious Teddy Bear is possibly the edgiest with his cheeky tee. His devil horns let you know he is up to no good, but you'll still want to cuddle him non-stop.

$45
Bear-lien Valentine's Day Gift Set
Bear-lien Valentine's Day Gift Set
Build-A-Bear
Bear-lien Valentine's Day Gift Set

For a truly unique stuffed animal, go for this alien-bear hybrid that's filled with the Valentine's Day spirit.

$37
Cocoa Cuddles Teddy Chocolate Covered Strawberry Gift Set
Cocoa Cuddles Teddy Chocolate Covered Strawberry Gift Set
Build-A-Bear
Cocoa Cuddles Teddy Chocolate Covered Strawberry Gift Set

Cocoa Cuddles Teddy is ready for a romantic night in his bright red bow and chocolate-covered strawberry boxers. Just be warned, he has super soft fur so your special someone might start cuddling him over you.

$30
Red Roses Bear Be WINE Gift Set
Red Roses Bear Be WINE Gift Set
Build-A-Bear
Red Roses Bear Be WINE Gift Set

Is your partner a wine lover? They'll adore this bear with its very own bottle of Cabearnet. 

$53

For more gift ideas they’ll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Ultimate Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Coach's Heart-Shaped Crossbody Bags Are Back for Valentine's Day

The 36 Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50

25 Valentine's Day Gifts Under $25 To Give Your Sweetheart in 2023