Valentine's Day is perhaps the most romantic holiday of the year, and the weeks leading up to the date give us all a chance to play Cupid as we search high and low for the perfect V-Day gift to make our significant other or loved one swoon.

There can be a lot of pressure to really knock it out of the park with a thoughtful gift. Chocolates? OK, yummy. Flowers? Sure, lovely. But if you're looking for ways to spice up your Valentine's Day gift-giving while keeping it cute, here's an idea that's romantic, sweet and so unique: the After Dark Collection from Build-A-Bear Workshop.

You may be thinking, isn't Build-A-Bear for kids? Normally that may be the case, but for Valentine's Day this year, these bears are getting risqué in all the right ways. So much so, that you'll need to be 18+ to enter the Bear Cave, the section of Build-A-Bear's website that sells these adorably steamy plush gifts. From Devilish Teddy Bears to a Lovable Lion ready for romance, these cuddly creatures will make red-hot presents this V-Day.

Shop the After Dark Collection

So add some spice to the usual chocolates and roses this year. These grown-up teddy bears will be a hilarious hit and a cuddly companion. While they're great for the love of your life, they also make great Valentine's Day gifts for friends who love soft and sweet furry friends. Below, check out ET's favorite stuffed animals from Build-A-Bear Workshop's After Dark Collection.

Pawlette Chocolate Covered Strawberries Gift Set Build-A-Bear Pawlette Chocolate Covered Strawberries Gift Set A silky red robe, whipped cream and all things chocolate-covered strawberry make this plush bunny one of a kind. Buy the set to get everything pictured here, or pick and choose which clothing and accessories you prefer to add on to this soft and sweet bunny. $58 Shop Now

For more gift ideas they’ll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Ultimate Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Coach's Heart-Shaped Crossbody Bags Are Back for Valentine's Day

The 36 Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50

25 Valentine's Day Gifts Under $25 To Give Your Sweetheart in 2023