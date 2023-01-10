Shopping

36 Valentine’s Day Gifts Under $50 That Will Arrive by February 14

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
valentine's day gifts under $50
Getty

Valentine's Day is only a month away and if you haven't started shopping for your sweetheart, now's the time. To avoid worrying about a last-minute shopping crunch, ET has put together a few of our favorite items under $50 to help you get started on your gift search.

Whether you're spending the day with your significant other, your gal pals, or the most important person: yourself, we love that Valentine's Day is all about celebrating love. After the whirlwind of the last few years, we've decided we deserve to celebrate with some special treats. If you're looking for a unique gift idea — no matter who you're celebrating with — we've found a few fabulous items that scream that special four-letter word.

Our curated list of gifts includes picks from all our favorite brands, including a Laneige skincare set (it’s made up of four cult-favorite skincare products we’ve been dying to try out), a box of chocolate truffles (because what’s Valentine’s Day without chocolate?) and even whiskey glasses (don’t worry if you’re shopping for your special guy, this list has plenty of options for him, too).

Share the love and get started on your Valentine’s shopping with these great gift ideas, all under $50.

Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50:

Pro Fit Muscle Massage Gun
Pro Fit Muscle Massage Gun
Nordstrom
Pro Fit Muscle Massage Gun

2023 is shaping up to be the year of the massage gun. Shop now to get this one from Nordstrom Rack for 50% off the regular price. 

$100$50
Tiled Margot Monogram Mug
Anthropologie Tiled Margot Monogram Mug
Anthropologie
Tiled Margot Monogram Mug

If you're looking for personalized gifts, these mugs should do the trick. 

$14
Pillow Slides Slippers
Pillow Slides Slippers
Amazon
Pillow Slides Slippers

For someone who deserves a little more comfort with every step, these pillow slides are an Amazon customer fave. 

$24$20
Oh La La Cheri Valentine Soft Cup Babydoll Chemise & G-String Thong
Oh La La Cheri Valentine Soft Cup Babydoll Chemise & G-String Thong
Nordstrom
Oh La La Cheri Valentine Soft Cup Babydoll Chemise & G-String Thong

Whether you're gifting this babydoll chemise to someone to wear, or wearing it is a gift to your boo, expect oooohs and ahhhhhhhs. 

$46
Dokotoo Fuzzy Fleece Hooded Cardigan
Dokotoo Fuzzy Fleece Hooded Cardigan
Amazon
Dokotoo Fuzzy Fleece Hooded Cardigan

With several more weeks of winter, they'll love having this cozy cardigan to snuggle up with. 

$55$41
Levain Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookies
Levain Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookies
Levain Bakery
Levain Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookies

For an edible gift that's memorable, the legendary chocolate chip cookies from New York's Levain Bakery is the gift your loved one won't soon forget. This chocolate chip cookie has walnuts in it, but you can also get peanut butter chip, double chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin. 

STARTING AT $29
Shiatsu Back, Shoulder, and Neck Massager with Heat
Shiatsu Back, Shoulder, and Neck Massager with Heat
Amazon
Shiatsu Back, Shoulder, and Neck Massager with Heat

There's little better after a long, hard day of work than coming home and getting a nice shiatsu massage. 

$100$45
WITH COUPON
Wellbeing Ritual Aromatherapy Mini Tin
Wellbeing Ritual Aromatherapy Mini Tin
Uncommon Goods
Wellbeing Ritual Aromatherapy Mini Tin

If you really want to show your sweetheart you care, give them the gift of self-care. These essential oils will help get them to a state of bliss. 

$36
Delight Patisserie Be Mine Shortbread Cookies
Delight Patisserie Be Mine Shortbread Cookies
Anthropologie
Delight Patisserie Be Mine Shortbread Cookies

If your sweetheart doesn't like sweet tarts, try conversation hearts made of shortbread.

$39
Santa Margherita Sparkling Rose
Santa Margherita Sparkling Rose
Drizly
Santa Margherita Sparkling Rose

If you want to think outside the wine box this year, think about celebrating your love with festive pink bubbles. This bottle of Santa Margherita Sparkling Rose has strawberry notes and pairs well with savory appetizers, complex seafood dishes and anything spicy.

STARTING AT $25
Godiva Dark Chocolate Truffles
Godiva Dark Chocolate Truffles
Godiva
Godiva Dark Chocolate Truffles

We can't ignore the dark chocolate lovers out there. Here's a sampler of Godiva's finest dark and decadent chocolates. 

STARTING AT $20
Comwarm Fuzzy Cross Band Slip-On Lightweight House Slippers
Women's Fuzzy Cross Band Slip-On Lightweight House Slippers
Amazon
Comwarm Fuzzy Cross Band Slip-On Lightweight House Slippers

Treat her feet in these ultra-soft (and super trendy) faux fur slippers.

$30$23
Cedar & Suede Soy Candle
Cedar & Suede Soy Candle
Public Goods
Cedar & Suede Soy Candle

If you love soy candles but don't like the price, Public Goods cuts out the middle man to bring you high-quality candles at a price you'll adore, like this woodsy cedar and suede option for under $15.

$12
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Hydration Set
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Hydration Set
Sephora
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Hydration Set

Treat your skin to four of Laneige's best-selling products, including moisturizer, toner, eye cream, and hyaluronic acid serum.

$45
MEVECCO Layered Heart Necklace Pendant Handmade 18k Gold Plated
MEVECCO Layered Heart Necklace Pendant Handmade 18k Gold Plated
Amazon
MEVECCO Layered Heart Necklace Pendant Handmade 18k Gold Plated

You don't have to spend a lot of money to get elegant jewelry gifts like this layered necklace from Amazon. 

$21$14
Luna Bean Keepsake Hands Casting Kit
Luna Bean Keepsake Hands Casting Kit
Amazon
Luna Bean Keepsake Hands Casting Kit

For the lovable crafter in your life, this plaster casting kit will light up their life. It allows you to make a plaster sculpture of your and your SO's hands. It's an Amazon bestseller and has 28,000 5-star reviews.  

$60$40
1-800-Flowers Fields of Europe Bliss Arrangement
1-800-Flowers
1800 Flowers
1-800-Flowers Fields of Europe Bliss Arrangement

You can't go wrong with this show-stopping bouquet of roses and lilies for your date night.

STARTING AT $50
Modern Map Art Custom Star Map
The Start Of US Star Map
Etsy
Modern Map Art Custom Star Map

We can't be the only hopeless romantics who swoon at the idea of getting this stunning star map for the ultimate personalized gift for Valentine's Day. Put in any date and you can see what the stars looked like on your first anniversary, first date, or the first time you met.

STARTING UP $25
Harry & David Signature Truffle Trio
Chocolate Truffles
Harry & David
Harry & David Signature Truffle Trio

If your SO has a sweet tooth, add some decadence to your romantic holiday with these stunning truffles.

$50
Oh La La Cheri Lace Trim Mesh Robe & G-String Set
Lace Trim Mesh Robe & G-String Set
Nordstrom
Oh La La Cheri Lace Trim Mesh Robe & G-String Set

Looking for a romantic gift to celebrate the holiday? Gift yourself this lacy robe, complete with satin tie (perfect for unwrapping!)

$49
Brook & York Marian Bracelet
Brook and York Marian Bracelet
Brook & York
Brook & York Marian Bracelet

This pretty bracelet is a new arrival from Brook & York can ship in 24 hours along with its other sparkling baubles. 

$54$46
WITH CODE ONEDAY
Long Distance Message Mug & Coaster
Long Distance Message Mug & Coaster
Uncommon Goods
Long Distance Message Mug & Coaster

When your sweetheart is far away, this coffee mug companion set comes with an app that lets you send messages to your partner that they can read when they point phone at the mug. 

$30
Boy Smells x Kacey Musgraves Slow Burn Scented Candle
Slow Burn Scented Candle
Nordstrom
Boy Smells x Kacey Musgraves Slow Burn Scented Candle

Enjoy this limited-edition collaboration between Kacey Musgraves and Boy Smells with this warm, sultry scented candle and create your own fire.

STARTING AT $46
Urban Outfitters E-Gift Card
Urban Outfitters E-Gift Card
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters E-Gift Card

Sometimes the most thoughtful gift you can give is one they pick out themselves. Get an E-gift card from Urban Outfitters starting at $25.

STARTING AT $25
Uncommon Goods Urban Map Glass
Urban Map Glass
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods Urban Map Glass

Let your SO be the toast of the town with these stunning glasses, intricately etched streets from their favorite city. Gift this with your special someone's favorite liquor and have an impressive custom gift, all for under $50 from Uncommon Goods.

$18
Minted Collage Heart Custom Puzzle
Minted Collage Heart Custom Puzzle
Minted
Minted Collage Heart Custom Puzzle

If your SO loves puzzles, we have a great gift idea: Create your own collage on this customizable 256 piece puzzle, and stay in to put your story together in a gorgeous picture.

$42
Serving Palette with Bowls
Serving Palette with Bowls
Uncommon Goods
Serving Palette with Bowls

For the entertainer in your life (or the person who just likes snacks!), this serving platter with bowls will change how they present hors d'oeuvres.

$38
Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace
Initial Pendant Necklace
Nordstrom
Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace

Hang your initial or your significant others' around the neck with this best-selling monogrammed pendant for the perfect gift for Valentine's Day. 

$50
LOMAO Sherpa Fleece Blanket
LOMAO Sherpa Fleece Blanket
Amazon
LOMAO Sherpa Fleece Blanket

Nothing says "I love you," quite like cuddling up under a comfy blanket on the couch, and this sherpa fleece measures at 51" x 63", making it the perfect size for two.

$36$33
FaceTory Subscription Box
FaceTory Subscription Box
Cratejoy
FaceTory Subscription Box

For the person in your life who loves beauty products, this gift subscription box from FaceTory sends your sweetheart new K-Beauty products to try every month with plans starting at $12. 

$12
Valentine’s Day Beer Labels
Valentine’s Day Beer Labels
Zazzle
Valentine’s Day Beer Labels

Good for a romantic chuckle from the beer lover, these custom labels go over a standard beer label to make every sip of suds a little bit sweeter. 

$7
Etsy Handwriting Bracelet
Handwriting Bracelet
Etsy
Etsy Handwriting Bracelet

Choose a name, a nickname, a quote or say I love you in your own words with this custom bracelet from Etsy.

STARTING AT $43
Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers
Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers
Amazon
Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers

The special person in your life who deserves a spa day everyday, these aromatherapy shower steamers turn a morning routine into a relaxing ritual. 

$25$20
Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Lip Oil Crystal Elixir
Charlotte's Magic Lip Oil Crystal Elixir
Nordstrom
Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Lip Oil Crystal Elixir

Need a gift idea for you AND your SO? Get the most magically kissable lips with this special lip treatment from beauty giant Charlotte Tilbury.

$40
The North Face ETip Gloves
The North Face ETip Gloves
Nordstrom
The North Face ETip Gloves

Protect your partner's hands in the winter with these ultra warm gloves, also made with ETip tech to use with any smartphone.

$45
Greta Oto Design Wooden Docking Station
Wooden Docking Station
Etsy
Greta Oto Design Wooden Docking Station

For the person who needs help organizing their nightstand, this wooden docking station is perfect. Plus, it's even customizable, so you can add a name or endearment to it for an extra touch.

STARTING AT $24

For more gift ideas they'll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

RELATED CONTENT:

25 Valentine's Day Gifts Under $25 To Give Your Sweetheart in 2023

Tracee Ellis Ross' Pattern Beauty Launches Blow Dryer for Curls

Rihanna Drops Savage X Game Day Super Bowl Halftime Show Collection

Shop the Sorel Sale for Winter Boots and Stylish Shoes Now 25% Off

Prince Harry's 'Spare': Private Summits With Will and Kate and More

The Best Headphone & Earbud Deals on Beats, Samsung, and More

How to Watch the 2023 Golden Globe-Nominated Movies and TV Shows