36 Valentine’s Day Gifts Under $50 That Will Arrive by February 14
Valentine's Day is only a month away and if you haven't started shopping for your sweetheart, now's the time. To avoid worrying about a last-minute shopping crunch, ET has put together a few of our favorite items under $50 to help you get started on your gift search.
Whether you're spending the day with your significant other, your gal pals, or the most important person: yourself, we love that Valentine's Day is all about celebrating love. After the whirlwind of the last few years, we've decided we deserve to celebrate with some special treats. If you're looking for a unique gift idea — no matter who you're celebrating with — we've found a few fabulous items that scream that special four-letter word.
Our curated list of gifts includes picks from all our favorite brands, including a Laneige skincare set (it’s made up of four cult-favorite skincare products we’ve been dying to try out), a box of chocolate truffles (because what’s Valentine’s Day without chocolate?) and even whiskey glasses (don’t worry if you’re shopping for your special guy, this list has plenty of options for him, too).
Share the love and get started on your Valentine’s shopping with these great gift ideas, all under $50.
Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50:
2023 is shaping up to be the year of the massage gun. Shop now to get this one from Nordstrom Rack for 50% off the regular price.
If you're looking for personalized gifts, these mugs should do the trick.
For someone who deserves a little more comfort with every step, these pillow slides are an Amazon customer fave.
Whether you're gifting this babydoll chemise to someone to wear, or wearing it is a gift to your boo, expect oooohs and ahhhhhhhs.
With several more weeks of winter, they'll love having this cozy cardigan to snuggle up with.
For an edible gift that's memorable, the legendary chocolate chip cookies from New York's Levain Bakery is the gift your loved one won't soon forget. This chocolate chip cookie has walnuts in it, but you can also get peanut butter chip, double chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin.
There's little better after a long, hard day of work than coming home and getting a nice shiatsu massage.
If you really want to show your sweetheart you care, give them the gift of self-care. These essential oils will help get them to a state of bliss.
If your sweetheart doesn't like sweet tarts, try conversation hearts made of shortbread.
If you want to think outside the wine box this year, think about celebrating your love with festive pink bubbles. This bottle of Santa Margherita Sparkling Rose has strawberry notes and pairs well with savory appetizers, complex seafood dishes and anything spicy.
We can't ignore the dark chocolate lovers out there. Here's a sampler of Godiva's finest dark and decadent chocolates.
Treat her feet in these ultra-soft (and super trendy) faux fur slippers.
If you love soy candles but don't like the price, Public Goods cuts out the middle man to bring you high-quality candles at a price you'll adore, like this woodsy cedar and suede option for under $15.
Treat your skin to four of Laneige's best-selling products, including moisturizer, toner, eye cream, and hyaluronic acid serum.
You don't have to spend a lot of money to get elegant jewelry gifts like this layered necklace from Amazon.
For the lovable crafter in your life, this plaster casting kit will light up their life. It allows you to make a plaster sculpture of your and your SO's hands. It's an Amazon bestseller and has 28,000 5-star reviews.
You can't go wrong with this show-stopping bouquet of roses and lilies for your date night.
We can't be the only hopeless romantics who swoon at the idea of getting this stunning star map for the ultimate personalized gift for Valentine's Day. Put in any date and you can see what the stars looked like on your first anniversary, first date, or the first time you met.
If your SO has a sweet tooth, add some decadence to your romantic holiday with these stunning truffles.
Looking for a romantic gift to celebrate the holiday? Gift yourself this lacy robe, complete with satin tie (perfect for unwrapping!)
This pretty bracelet is a new arrival from Brook & York can ship in 24 hours along with its other sparkling baubles.
When your sweetheart is far away, this coffee mug companion set comes with an app that lets you send messages to your partner that they can read when they point phone at the mug.
Enjoy this limited-edition collaboration between Kacey Musgraves and Boy Smells with this warm, sultry scented candle and create your own fire.
Sometimes the most thoughtful gift you can give is one they pick out themselves. Get an E-gift card from Urban Outfitters starting at $25.
Let your SO be the toast of the town with these stunning glasses, intricately etched streets from their favorite city. Gift this with your special someone's favorite liquor and have an impressive custom gift, all for under $50 from Uncommon Goods.
If your SO loves puzzles, we have a great gift idea: Create your own collage on this customizable 256 piece puzzle, and stay in to put your story together in a gorgeous picture.
For the entertainer in your life (or the person who just likes snacks!), this serving platter with bowls will change how they present hors d'oeuvres.
Hang your initial or your significant others' around the neck with this best-selling monogrammed pendant for the perfect gift for Valentine's Day.
Nothing says "I love you," quite like cuddling up under a comfy blanket on the couch, and this sherpa fleece measures at 51" x 63", making it the perfect size for two.
For the person in your life who loves beauty products, this gift subscription box from FaceTory sends your sweetheart new K-Beauty products to try every month with plans starting at $12.
Good for a romantic chuckle from the beer lover, these custom labels go over a standard beer label to make every sip of suds a little bit sweeter.
Choose a name, a nickname, a quote or say I love you in your own words with this custom bracelet from Etsy.
The special person in your life who deserves a spa day everyday, these aromatherapy shower steamers turn a morning routine into a relaxing ritual.
Need a gift idea for you AND your SO? Get the most magically kissable lips with this special lip treatment from beauty giant Charlotte Tilbury.
Protect your partner's hands in the winter with these ultra warm gloves, also made with ETip tech to use with any smartphone.
For the person who needs help organizing their nightstand, this wooden docking station is perfect. Plus, it's even customizable, so you can add a name or endearment to it for an extra touch.
For more gift ideas they'll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.
