Valentine's Day is only a month away and if you haven't started shopping for your sweetheart, now's the time. To avoid worrying about a last-minute shopping crunch, ET has put together a few of our favorite items under $50 to help you get started on your gift search.

Whether you're spending the day with your significant other, your gal pals, or the most important person: yourself, we love that Valentine's Day is all about celebrating love. After the whirlwind of the last few years, we've decided we deserve to celebrate with some special treats. If you're looking for a unique gift idea — no matter who you're celebrating with — we've found a few fabulous items that scream that special four-letter word.

Our curated list of gifts includes picks from all our favorite brands, including a Laneige skincare set (it’s made up of four cult-favorite skincare products we’ve been dying to try out), a box of chocolate truffles (because what’s Valentine’s Day without chocolate?) and even whiskey glasses (don’t worry if you’re shopping for your special guy, this list has plenty of options for him, too).

Share the love and get started on your Valentine’s shopping with these great gift ideas, all under $50.

Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50:

Pillow Slides Slippers Amazon Pillow Slides Slippers For someone who deserves a little more comfort with every step, these pillow slides are an Amazon customer fave. $24 $20 Shop Now

Levain Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookies Levain Bakery Levain Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookies For an edible gift that's memorable, the legendary chocolate chip cookies from New York's Levain Bakery is the gift your loved one won't soon forget. This chocolate chip cookie has walnuts in it, but you can also get peanut butter chip, double chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin. STARTING AT $29 Shop Now

Santa Margherita Sparkling Rose Drizly Santa Margherita Sparkling Rose If you want to think outside the wine box this year, think about celebrating your love with festive pink bubbles. This bottle of Santa Margherita Sparkling Rose has strawberry notes and pairs well with savory appetizers, complex seafood dishes and anything spicy. STARTING AT $25 Shop Now

Cedar & Suede Soy Candle Public Goods Cedar & Suede Soy Candle If you love soy candles but don't like the price, Public Goods cuts out the middle man to bring you high-quality candles at a price you'll adore, like this woodsy cedar and suede option for under $15. $12 Shop Now

Modern Map Art Custom Star Map Etsy Modern Map Art Custom Star Map We can't be the only hopeless romantics who swoon at the idea of getting this stunning star map for the ultimate personalized gift for Valentine's Day. Put in any date and you can see what the stars looked like on your first anniversary, first date, or the first time you met. STARTING UP $25 Shop Now

Urban Outfitters E-Gift Card Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters E-Gift Card Sometimes the most thoughtful gift you can give is one they pick out themselves. Get an E-gift card from Urban Outfitters starting at $25. STARTING AT $25 Shop Now

Uncommon Goods Urban Map Glass Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods Urban Map Glass Let your SO be the toast of the town with these stunning glasses, intricately etched streets from their favorite city. Gift this with your special someone's favorite liquor and have an impressive custom gift, all for under $50 from Uncommon Goods. $18 Shop Now

Minted Collage Heart Custom Puzzle Minted Minted Collage Heart Custom Puzzle If your SO loves puzzles, we have a great gift idea: Create your own collage on this customizable 256 piece puzzle, and stay in to put your story together in a gorgeous picture. $42 Shop Now

Serving Palette with Bowls Uncommon Goods Serving Palette with Bowls For the entertainer in your life (or the person who just likes snacks!), this serving platter with bowls will change how they present hors d'oeuvres. $38 Shop Now

LOMAO Sherpa Fleece Blanket Amazon LOMAO Sherpa Fleece Blanket Nothing says "I love you," quite like cuddling up under a comfy blanket on the couch, and this sherpa fleece measures at 51" x 63", making it the perfect size for two. $36 $33 Shop Now

FaceTory Subscription Box Cratejoy FaceTory Subscription Box For the person in your life who loves beauty products, this gift subscription box from FaceTory sends your sweetheart new K-Beauty products to try every month with plans starting at $12. $12 Shop Now

Valentine’s Day Beer Labels Zazzle Valentine’s Day Beer Labels Good for a romantic chuckle from the beer lover, these custom labels go over a standard beer label to make every sip of suds a little bit sweeter. $7 Shop Now

Etsy Handwriting Bracelet Etsy Etsy Handwriting Bracelet Choose a name, a nickname, a quote or say I love you in your own words with this custom bracelet from Etsy. STARTING AT $43 Shop Now

Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers Amazon Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers The special person in your life who deserves a spa day everyday, these aromatherapy shower steamers turn a morning routine into a relaxing ritual. $25 $20 Shop Now

For more gift ideas they'll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

RELATED CONTENT:

25 Valentine's Day Gifts Under $25 To Give Your Sweetheart in 2023

Tracee Ellis Ross' Pattern Beauty Launches Blow Dryer for Curls

Rihanna Drops Savage X Game Day Super Bowl Halftime Show Collection

Shop the Sorel Sale for Winter Boots and Stylish Shoes Now 25% Off

Prince Harry's 'Spare': Private Summits With Will and Kate and More

The Best Headphone & Earbud Deals on Beats, Samsung, and More

How to Watch the 2023 Golden Globe-Nominated Movies and TV Shows