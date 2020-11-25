Amazon Black Friday 2020: Best Deals on Fitness Trackers

Looking for new essentials for your active lifestyle? You're in luck: The Amazon Black Friday sale is brimming with huge deals on activewear, sneakers and fitness trackers to upgrade your workout routine!

Shop deep discounts on sports bras, leggings, workout tops, running shoes, fitness smartwatches, AirPods, socks, shorts and hoodies from coveted active brands such as Alo Yoga, Under Armour and Fitbit.

In addition to active lifestyle essentials, the Amazon Black Friday sale is offering price cuts on men's clothing, jewelry, tie dye pieces, shoes, loungewear, electronics, women’s clothing, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, jewelry, tie dye pieces and so many more products.

The Amazon Black Friday sale is filled with white hots deals and huge discounts on big brands such as Calvin Klein, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Lacoste and Tory Burch.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret Santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. You can also download the Amazon app to unlock major markdowns from your smartphone. If you’re not a member, click here to sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial.

Check out ET Style's top picks of the best Black Friday deals fitness trackers at Amazon below.

Apple Watch Series 3 Apple Amazon Apple Watch Series 3 Apple This Apple Watch is the perfect gift for the holidays for those who want a swim proof watch enabled with GPS. This Apple Watch is 15% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $199 $179 at Amazon

Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch Fitbit Amazon Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch Fitbit With a clean interface and five chic band colors (including Mulberry, pictured here), the Versa Lite can be worn all day, every day. REGULARLY $159.95 $124 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) Apple Amazon Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) Apple This Apple smartwatch allows you to answer calls, respond to text messages, measure your blood and oxygen levels, check your heart rate and track daily activity -- right from your wrist. REGULARLY $399.99 $379 at Amazon

Vivoactive 4S Garmin Amazon Vivoactive 4S Garmin The Garmin Vivoactive 4S fitness tracker is currently $100 off. This stylish smartwatch monitors body energy levels, sleep, hydration, menstrual cycle and more. It also has GPS, workouts and music playlists. REGULARLY $349.99 $249.99 at Amazon

Ionic Watch Fitbit Amazon Ionic Watch Fitbit With a built-in GPS system to track distance, pace and routes, Fitbit’s water resistant smartwatch tracks your heart rate, offers access to hundreds of apps and lasts at least four days without charging. REGULARLY $249.95 $189 at Amazon

Connect 2.0 Unisex Powered with Wear OS by Google Movado Amazon Connect 2.0 Unisex Powered with Wear OS by Google Movado This fashionable Movado smartwatch comes powered with Wear OS by Google and is Android/Apple iOS compatible. REGULARLY $495 $343.80 at Amazon

Forerunner 235, GPS Running Watch Garmin Amazon Forerunner 235, GPS Running Watch Garmin Garmin's versatile running watch can be customized for your workout needs. You can also connect it to your smartphone to receive emails, text messages and call alerts. REGULARLY $249.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch Fossil Amazon Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch Fossil The Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch looks stylish, gives audible notifications and is powered with Wear OS by Google. REGULARLY $295 $179 at Amazon

Vivoactive 4S Garmin Amazon Vivoactive 4S Garmin The Garmin Vivoactive 4S fitness tracker is currently $100 off. This stylish smartwatch monitors body energy levels, sleep, hydration, menstrual cycle and more. It also has GPS, workouts and music playlists. REGULARLY $349.99 $249.99 at Amazon

Riley Hybrid Smartwatch on Sport Silicone Strap Marc Jacobs Amazon Riley Hybrid Smartwatch on Sport Silicone Strap Marc Jacobs This Marc Jacobs Hybrid smart watch with goal setting, customizable buttons and more. REGULARLY $175 $148.75 at Amazon

Steel HR Sport Hybrid Smartwatch Withings Amazon Steel HR Sport Hybrid Smartwatch Withings This watch is not only smart but water resistant and has a 25 day battery life! REGULARLY $199.95 $166.12 at Amazon

Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch Garmin Amazon Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch Garmin The Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch has real watch hands and a hidden touchscreen display. The watch style pictured above is gold with a rose case and band, but there are nine other color options as well. REGULARLY $249.99 $196.22 at Amazon

Aria Air Bluetooth Digital Body Weight and BMI Smart Scale Fitbit Amazon Aria Air Bluetooth Digital Body Weight and BMI Smart Scale Fitbit This scale can have multiple users to track their stats when their phone is connected to it. $48.99 at Amazon

RELATED CONTENT:

230 Best Black Friday Deals on Amazon: AirPods, 4K TVs, Fitbit, Roku, Apple Watch and More

Oprah's Favorite Things 2020: Shop Oprah's Picks of Gifts for Home

Walmart Black Friday 2020 Deals -- Shop the Best Sales

Best Early Black Friday 2020 Deals From Amazon, Walmart, Macy's & More

Best Amazon Device Deals for Black Friday: Kindle, Echo, Ring & More

Best Amazon Black Friday 2020 Designer Watch Deals from Apple, Movado, Garmin, Nixon & More

Best Black Friday 2020 Deals Under $200 at Amazon

Best Amazon Black Friday 2020 Deals from Adidas

Best Amazon Black Friday 2020 Deals on Athleisure and Activewear

23 Best Running Shoes for Women - Nike, Adidas, Allbirds, Asics & More

Best Black Friday 2020 Handbag Deals from Amazon

Best Black Friday 2020 Deals Under $50

The Best Holiday Gifts Under $100 on Amazon

Best Gifts for Teens, According to TikTok

Best Black Friday 2020 Men's Fashion Deals You'll Actually Want to Buy

Best Amazon Black Friday 2020 Deals Under $50

Get Up to 40% Off Skechers Shoes at Amazon's Black Friday Sale