Selena Gomez Shared Her Workout on TikTok: Shop Her Sneakers on Sale

Selena Gomez is looking and feeling great, thanks in part to her Puma gym shoes. The 28-year-old actress wore Puma's LQD Cell Shatter XT Sneakers for a recent at-home gym session she later posted on TikTok. And the shoes -- which helped Gomez look stylish while getting sweaty -- are on sale at Amazon.

The sneaker features overlays at the heel for additional support, while its zoned rubber outsole provides traction and durability. The sleek black-and-white version Gomez has is on sale at Amazon for just $55 in select sizes, but Amazon also carries the sneaker in black with a pink-and-yellow sole. Additional colors include white, pink and yellow, which is on sale for just $54.

Shop Gomez's Puma sneakers at Amazon below.

Gomez has long been a fan of Puma, and has collaborated with the brand on several collections in the past. The Strong Girl collection, inspired by the singer's initials, featured bold silhouettes in a variety of colors. The Defy Mid sneaker from the collection is also on sale at Amazon, with select sizes priced at just $131.

For her latest workout session, Gomez styled her LQD Cell shoes with black shorts and a gray tee, adding Bala bangles for a little extra leg work.

Shop the adjustable wrist and ankle weights -- which have over 1,600 5-star reviews on Amazon -- below.

