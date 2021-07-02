Shopping

Selena Gomez Shared Her Workout on TikTok: Shop Her Sneakers on Sale

By ETonline Staff
Selena Gomez is looking and feeling great, thanks in part to her Puma gym shoes. The 28-year-old actress wore Puma's LQD Cell Shatter XT Sneakers for a recent at-home gym session she later posted on TikTok. And the shoes -- which helped Gomez look stylish while getting sweaty -- are on sale at Amazon. 

The sneaker features overlays at the heel for additional support, while its zoned rubber outsole provides traction and durability. The sleek black-and-white version Gomez has is on sale at Amazon for just $55 in select sizes, but Amazon also carries the sneaker in black with a pink-and-yellow sole. Additional colors include white, pink and yellow, which is on sale for just $54. 

Shop Gomez's Puma sneakers at Amazon below. 

PUMA Women's LQD Cell Shatter XT Sneakers
PUMA Women's LQD Cell Shatter XT Sneakers.png
Amazon
PUMA Women's LQD Cell Shatter XT Sneakers
The classic black-and-white version pairs well with anything. 
$55

Gomez has long been a fan of Puma, and has collaborated with the brand on several collections in the past. The Strong Girl collection, inspired by the singer's initials, featured bold silhouettes in a variety of colors. The Defy Mid sneaker from the collection is also on sale at Amazon, with select sizes priced at just $131. 

PUMA x Selena Gomez Defy Mid Women's Shoe
PUMA x Selena Gomez Defy Mid Women's Shoe.png
Amazon
PUMA x Selena Gomez Defy Mid Women's Shoe
The training shoe features a black metal buckle, a rose gold plated chain and a textured knitted upper. 
$131

For her latest workout session, Gomez styled her LQD Cell shoes with black shorts and a gray tee, adding Bala bangles for a little extra leg work. 

Shop the adjustable wrist and ankle weights -- which have over 1,600 5-star reviews on Amazon -- below. 

Bala Bangles - Set of 2
Bala Bangles - Set of 2.png
Amazon
Bala Bangles - Set of 2
The fully adjustable athletic elastic band and ultra-strong velcro make the Bala Bangles a perfect fit. 
$49

 

