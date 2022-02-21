Shopping

Nordstrom's Winter Sale Has Hundreds of Leggings, Sweatpants, and Sneakers Up to 60% Off

By ETonline Staff
Nordstrom

The Nordstrom Winter Sale is on and the deals are major -- especially with all of the retailer's can't-miss savings on activewear. While Nordstrom plays host to incredible sales year-round, the Winter Sale provides the perfect opportunity to stock up on everything from workout clothes to gym shoes, trending activewear styles, casual pieces and more. The department store's biggest sale of the year is offering these low prices now -- but only for a limited time.

Shop leggings, tops, sports bras, shorts, jackets, sneakers and more from brands you love, including Nike, Zella, Alo, Sweaty Betty, Asics, Spanx, The North Face and so many more. 

Shop Nordstrom's Winter Sale

Regardless of what you're in the market for, there are so many great styles to choose from. But be sure not to browse for too long, because the Nordstrom Winter Sale will only be going on through Sunday, Feb. 27, and some of the season's hottest activewear pieces are expected to sell out fast.

Below, ET Style has rounded up all of the best activewear deals from the Nordstrom Winter Sale. Need more? Shop ET Style's picks for the 20 best fashion deals from Nordstrom's Winter Sale.

Zella Favorite Rib Tank
Zella Favorite Rib Tank
Nordstrom
Zella Favorite Rib Tank
Like the name suggests, this soft, stretchy Zella workout tank will instantly become your favorite. 
$39$27
Free People Movement Sunny Skinny Sweatpants
Free People Movement Sunny Skinny Sweatpants
Nordstrom
Free People Movement Sunny Skinny Sweatpants
Whether you're looking for a more cozy fit or some breathable workout pants, these sweats are so versatile.
$48$27
Beyond Yoga High Waist Midi Leggings
High Waist Midi Leggings
Nordstrom
Beyond Yoga High Waist Midi Leggings
These ashy tie dye leggings are beyond cute -- and they're a Beyond Yoga style.
$99$59
Sweaty Betty Fast Track Jacket
Sweaty Betty Fast Track Jacket
Nordstrom
Sweaty Betty Fast Track Jacket
A track jacket that's as practical as it is fashionable. 
$148$104
Nike ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit Running Shoe
Nike ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit Running Shoe
Nordstrom
Nike ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit Running Shoe
Build out your workout shoe game with these colorful fly-knit running sneakers from Nike.
$180$139
Champion Reverse Weave® Crop Sweatshirt
Reverse Weave® Crop Sweatshirt
Nordstrom
Champion Reverse Weave® Crop Sweatshirt
Cultivate the workout style of champions with this Reverse Weave Crop Sweatshirt from Champion.
$55$33
Calvin Klein Racerback Bralette
Racerback Bralette
Nordstrom
Calvin Klein Racerback Bralette
Tap into some celeb-approved activewear pieces -- like this Calvin Klein Racerback Bralette.
$28$20
Nike Bold Sports Bra
Nike Bold Sports Bra
Nordstrom
Nike Bold Sports Bra
Good for those with a big bust, this Nike sports bra will keep you supported throughout the whole workout. It has adjustable straps and hook-and-loop closure. 
$75$50
Under Armour Cozy Joggers
Under Armour Cozy Joggers
Nordstrom
Under Armour Cozy Joggers
Cozy up in these ultra-soft joggers, now 40% off.
$60$36
Adidas Hyperglam Recycled Blend Training Crop Top
Adidas Hyperglam Recycled Blend Training Crop Top
Nordstrom
Adidas Hyperglam Recycled Blend Training Crop Top
Kick up your training game (and look good while doing it) in this Adidas Hyperglam Recycled Blend Training Crop Top.
$40$28
Nike Waffle One Sneaker
Nike Waffle One Sneaker
Nordstrom
Nike Waffle One Sneaker
Sprint to grab these running shoes from Nike, now 30% off. 
$100$70
Nike Sportswear Fleece Hoodie
Sportswear Fleece Hoodie
Nordstrom
Nike Sportswear Fleece Hoodie
You can never go wrong with a classic Nike fleece.
$65$44
Zella Peaceful Wrap Pullover
Zella Peaceful Wrap Pullover
Nordstrom
Zella Peaceful Wrap Pullover
This Peaceful Wrap Pullover from Zella is so comfortable, you'll want to wear it after your workout and beyond. 
$69$35
Sweaty Betty Power Frame Racerback Sports Bra
Sweaty betty racerback bra
Nordstrom
Sweaty Betty Power Frame Racerback Sports Bra
We love the cute, blue-hued print on this racerback sports bra. 
$68$33
Zella Renew Bike Shorts Bodysuit
Zella Renew Bike Shorts Bodysuit
Nordstrom
Zella Renew Bike Shorts Bodysuit
Smooth out all your curves with this Zella bodysuit, inspired by their best-selling bike shorts.
$69$35
Nike One Faux Leather Mid Rise 7/8 Leggings
Nike One Faux Leather Mid Rise 7/8 Leggings
Nordstrom
Nike One Faux Leather Mid Rise 7/8 Leggings
Available in black, pink, and green, these Nike One Faux Leather Mid Rise 7/8 Leggings are sought after to work out or chill in.
$70$47

