Whether you're looking to update your winter wardrobe or start prepping for spring, there has never been a better time to shop. Right now, the highly anticipated Nordstrom Winter Sale is offering up to 60% off best-selling fashion and beauty items from all your favorite designers and top brands.

Although Nordstrom frequently has well-priced items, the retailer's Winter Sale includes unbeatable deals on incredible items from Tory Burch, Zac Posen, Zella, Nike, Sweaty Betty and more. So, no matter what your closet needs, Nordstrom has you covered. But don't browse for too long -- the Nordstrom Winter Sale will only be going on until Sunday, Feb. 27, so be sure to run and check out the sales while they last.

Save at Nordstrom

We know shopping sales can get overwhelming, so to help prevent you from scrolling endlessly, we've rounded up our favorite items from the Nordstrom Winter Sale, like this crossbody shoulder bag from Clare V, which is currently 65% off or these UGG Wedge Booties that Selena Gomez can't stop wearing. And with savings this good, you know your favorite items will be flying off the shelves.

Check out the best deals from the Nordstrom Winter Sale below.

RELATED CONTENT:

16 Best Presidents' Day Sales 2022: Furniture, Fashion, Tech and More

Adidas Presidents' Day Sale: Save 30% on Sneakers, Apparel and More

Crocs are Up to 50% Off at This Presidents' Day Sale