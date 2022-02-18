Shopping

Nordstrom Winter Sale 2022: The 20 Best Fashion Deals on Coach, Nike, Zella and More

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Nordstrom Winter Sale
Nordstrom

Whether you're looking to update your winter wardrobe or start prepping for spring, there has never been a better time to shop. Right now, the highly anticipated Nordstrom Winter Sale is offering up to 60% off best-selling fashion and beauty items from all your favorite designers and top brands. 

Although Nordstrom frequently has well-priced items, the retailer's Winter Sale includes unbeatable deals on incredible items from Tory Burch, Zac Posen, Zella, Nike, Sweaty Betty and more. So, no matter what your closet needs, Nordstrom has you covered. But don't browse for too long -- the Nordstrom Winter Sale will only be going on until Sunday, Feb. 27, so be sure to run and check out the sales while they last.

Save at Nordstrom

We know shopping sales can get overwhelming, so to help prevent you from scrolling endlessly, we've rounded up our favorite items from the Nordstrom Winter Sale, like this crossbody shoulder bag from Clare V, which is currently 65% off or these UGG Wedge Booties that Selena Gomez can't stop wearing. And with savings this good, you know your favorite items will be flying off the shelves. 

Check out the best deals from the Nordstrom Winter Sale below. 

Coach Original Glovetanned Leather Handbag
Coach Original Glovetanned Leather Handbag
Nordstrom
Coach Original Glovetanned Leather Handbag
This demure pink handbag with adjustable crossbody strap from Coach is the perfect level of flirty to glam up any basic outfit, and it's now 50% off.
$350$175
Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal
Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal
Nordstrom
Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal
Grab these Tory Burch logo sandals while you can for 33% off.
$228$152
Brock Collection Samira Speckle Tie Cashmere Cardigan
Brock Collection Samira Speckle Tie Cashmere Cardigan
Nordstrom
Brock Collection Samira Speckle Tie Cashmere Cardigan
Enjoy the last few weeks of winter in style with this ultra-discounted cashmere sweater in dark olive green.
$480$360
Clare V. Sac Bretelle Leather Shoulder Bag
Clare V. Sac Bretelle Leather Shoulder Bag
Nordstrom
Clare V. Sac Bretelle Leather Shoulder Bag
Step into spring with this perfectly-sized slim leather cross body bag from Clare V in bright orange. 
$235$82
Zac Posen Sahara Platform Sandal
Zac Posen Sahara Platform Sandal
Nordstrom
Zac Posen Sahara Platform Sandal
Get a style boost from these Zac by Zac Posen platform sandals, now 65% off.
$113$39
Stuart Weitzman Maddox Boot
Stuart Weitzman Maddox Boot
Nordstrom
Stuart Weitzman Maddox Boot
Don't miss out on these over-the-knee stretch boots from Stuart Weitzman at 62% off their original price.
$750$285
Zella Renew Bike Shorts Bodysuit
Zella Renew Bike Shorts Bodysuit
Nordstrom
Zella Renew Bike Shorts Bodysuit
Smooth out all your curves with this Zella bodysuit, inspired by their best-selling bike shorts.
$69$35
Farm Rio Rainbow Pom Blouson Sleeve Sweater
Farm Rio Rainbow Pom Blouson Sleeve Sweater
Nordstrom
Farm Rio Rainbow Pom Blouson Sleeve Sweater
Stock up on cozy sweaters at incredible prices, like this rainbow pom pom style with puff sleeves.
$225$135
Under Armour Cozy Joggers
Under Armour Cozy Joggers
Nordstrom
Under Armour Cozy Joggers
Cozy up in these ultra-soft joggers, now 40% off.
$60$36
Club Monaco Tie Waist Silk Dress
Club Monaco Tie Waist Silk Dress
Nordstrom
Club Monaco Tie Waist Silk Dress
Shirt dresses are in this spring, and we love this polished, silver stripe one from Club Monaco.
$269$142
Joe's The Icon Ankle Skinny Jeans
Joe's The Icon Ankle Skinny Jeans
Nordstrom
Joe's The Icon Ankle Skinny Jeans
Stock up on designer jeans, like this skinny pair from Joe's for 40% off.
$178$106
Save The Duck Water Repellent Puffer Jacket with Removable Hood
Save The Duck Water Repellent Puffer Jacket with Removable Hood
Nordstrom
Save The Duck Water Repellent Puffer Jacket with Removable Hood
Keep warm and dry no matter the weather in this water repellant puffer with adjustable hood.
$278$166
Halle Berry x Sweaty Betty Zolla Crossback Sports Bra
Halle Berry x Sweaty Betty Zolla Crossback Sports Bra
Nordstrom
Halle Berry x Sweaty Betty Zolla Crossback Sports Bra
Stay comfortable and confident in this strappy sports bra from the Halle Berry x Sweaty Betty collab.
$48$33
Nike Waffle One Sneaker
Nike Waffle One Sneaker
Nordstrom
Nike Waffle One Sneaker
Sprint to grab these running shoes from Nike, now 30% off. 
$100$70
BP Picot Trim Cotton Blend Rib Bodysuit
Picot Trim Cotton Blend Rib Bodysuit
Nordstrom
BP Picot Trim Cotton Blend Rib Bodysuit
Grab this scalloped bodysuit, a wardrobe essential, for only $6.
$12$6
UGG Ascot Slipper
UGG Ascot Slipper
Nordstrom
UGG Ascot Slipper
Enjoy the classic warmth of UGG shoes in a cozy inside slipper, now a whopping 50% off.
$110$55
UGG Classic Femme Mini Wedge Bootie
UGG Classic Femme Mini Wedge Bootie
Nordstrom
UGG Classic Femme Mini Wedge Bootie
Selena Gomez has been sporting these UGGs all winter long, and now they can be yours for 50% off.
$160$80
Treasure & Bond Crewneck Long Sleeve Midi Sweater Dress
Treasure & Bond Crewneck Long Sleeve Midi Sweater Dress
Nordstrom
Treasure & Bond Crewneck Long Sleeve Midi Sweater Dress
This sleek sweater dress is the perfect day-to-night style, and it's now on sale for 40% off.
$89$54
AG The Farrah High Waist Ankle Skinny Faux Leather Pants
AG The Farrah High Waist Ankle Skinny Faux Leather Pants
Nordstrom
AG The Farrah High Waist Ankle Skinny Faux Leather Pants
Rock out with these faux leather jeans from AG for an ultra-low price.
$225$123
Bernadro Neoprene Quilted Vest
Bernadro Neoprene Quilted Vest
Nordstrom
Bernadro Neoprene Quilted Vest
This chevron quilted vest is the perfect outerwear as we transition from winter to spring weather.
$165$66
Adidas Forum Low Sneaker
Adidas Forum Low Sneaker
Nordstrom
Adidas Forum Low Sneaker
Don't miss out on huge sales on Adidas sportswear and shoes, like these classic basketball shoes, now 25% off.
$95

RELATED CONTENT:

16 Best Presidents' Day Sales 2022: Furniture, Fashion, Tech and More

Adidas Presidents' Day Sale: Save 30% on Sneakers, Apparel and More

Crocs are Up to 50% Off at This Presidents' Day Sale