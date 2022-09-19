Barefoot Dreams Throw Blankets Are up to 50% off at Nordstrom

It's no secret that Barefoot Dreams has cornered the market on everything plush, lush and comfy — and right now you can score the cozy brand's blankets for up to 50% off at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack.

Following the success of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, where Barefoot Dreams throws, cardigans, pillows and more items flew off the shelves, two blankets are now up to 50% off. The CozyChic Throw Blanket is on sale for $73 (discounted from $147), while the In the Wild Throw Blanket is priced at $90 (discounted from $160). Additional Barefoot Dreams blankets are also on sale at Nordstrom Rack.

CozyChic Throw Blanket Nordstrom Rack CozyChic Throw Blanket Want to update your bedding with an ultra plush throw blanket? This Barefoot Dreams blanket might be of interest to you. $147 $73 Buy Now

It won't take long to add yourself to the list of Barefoot Dreams fans, which already includes stars like Hailey Bieber, Brie Larson and Kourtney Kardashian. Kourtney's sister Khloe Kardashian is also a Barefoot Dreams lover, as are Oprah Winfrey, Gigi Hadid and Shay Mitchell.

Shop the Barefoot Dreams throws at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack below.

Men's Joggers Nordstrom Rack Men's Joggers Get ready to cancel all your plans once you put on these exceptionally soft pants in lightly faded cotton. $138 $85 Buy Now

Saddle Sleeve Cardigan Nordstrom Rack Saddle Sleeve Cardigan The relaxed silhouette and open front of this cardigan make it perfect for lounging at home or wearing a long-sleeve shirt while running errands. $125 $94 Buy Now

