Barefoot Dreams Throw Blankets Are up to 50% off at Nordstrom
It's no secret that Barefoot Dreams has cornered the market on everything plush, lush and comfy — and right now you can score the cozy brand's blankets for up to 50% off at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack.
Following the success of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, where Barefoot Dreams throws, cardigans, pillows and more items flew off the shelves, two blankets are now up to 50% off. The CozyChic Throw Blanket is on sale for $73 (discounted from $147), while the In the Wild Throw Blanket is priced at $90 (discounted from $160). Additional Barefoot Dreams blankets are also on sale at Nordstrom Rack.
Want to update your bedding with an ultra plush throw blanket? This Barefoot Dreams blanket might be of interest to you.
This throw blanket adds comfort to your living room decor with its sumptuous microfiber material.
This sumptuously soft CozyChic microfiber throw blanket features leopard stripes and rosettes for a touch of wild.
You'll love snuggling into this cozy longline cardigan with a drapey shawl collar and sloping high-low hem.
Add this microfiber pillow, and it will complement your bedroom decor.
It won't take long to add yourself to the list of Barefoot Dreams fans, which already includes stars like Hailey Bieber, Brie Larson and Kourtney Kardashian. Kourtney's sister Khloe Kardashian is also a Barefoot Dreams lover, as are Oprah Winfrey, Gigi Hadid and Shay Mitchell.
Shop the Barefoot Dreams throws at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack below.
The cozy lounge set includes a roomy pullover, drawstring shorts, and matching socks crafted from a soft, fluffy knit.
With this plush, fringe-trimmed wrap made from machine-washable CozyChic microfiber, you'll stay warm wherever you go.
With its soft-to-the-touch material and machine-washable CozyChic microfiber, this robe is perfect for cozy evenings at home.
Get ready to cancel all your plans once you put on these exceptionally soft pants in lightly faded cotton.
The relaxed silhouette and open front of this cardigan make it perfect for lounging at home or wearing a long-sleeve shirt while running errands.
This ultra-soft blanket is 45" wide and 60" long, and comes in seven different colors.
We love the stylish stripe on this throw.
