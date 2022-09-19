Shopping

Barefoot Dreams Throw Blankets Are up to 50% off at Nordstrom

By ETonline Staff
Barefoot Dreams Deals
Barefoot Dreams

It's no secret that Barefoot Dreams has cornered the market on everything plush, lush and comfy — and right now you can score the cozy brand's blankets for up to 50% off at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack. 

Following the success of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, where Barefoot Dreams throws, cardigans, pillows and more items flew off the shelves, two blankets are now up to 50% off. The CozyChic Throw Blanket is on sale for $73 (discounted from $147), while the In the Wild Throw Blanket is priced at $90 (discounted from $160). Additional Barefoot Dreams blankets are also on sale at Nordstrom Rack. 

CozyChic Throw Blanket
CozyChic Throw Blanket
Nordstrom Rack
CozyChic Throw Blanket

Want to update your bedding with an ultra plush throw blanket? This Barefoot Dreams blanket might be of interest to you.

$147$73
In the Wild Throw Blanket
In the Wild Throw Blanket
Nordstrom Rack
In the Wild Throw Blanket

This throw blanket adds comfort to your living room decor with its sumptuous microfiber material.

$160$90
CozyChic Leopard Stripe Throw Blanket
CozyChic Leopard Stripe Throw Blanket
Nordstrom
CozyChic Leopard Stripe Throw Blanket

This sumptuously soft CozyChic microfiber throw blanket features leopard stripes and rosettes for a touch of wild.

$147$88
Longline Shawl Collar Cardigan
Longline Shawl Collar Cardigan
Nordstrom
Longline Shawl Collar Cardigan

You'll love snuggling into this cozy longline cardigan with a drapey shawl collar and sloping high-low hem.

$148$89
CozyChic Marble Pattern Round Pillow
CozyChic Marble Pattern Round Pillow
Nordstrom
CozyChic Marble Pattern Round Pillow

Add this microfiber pillow, and it will complement your bedroom decor. 

$80$53

It won't take long to add yourself to the list of Barefoot Dreams fans, which already includes stars like Hailey BieberBrie Larson and Kourtney Kardashian. Kourtney's sister Khloe Kardashian is also a Barefoot Dreams lover, as are Oprah Winfrey, Gigi Hadid and Shay Mitchell

Shop the Barefoot Dreams throws at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack below. 

CozyChic 3-Piece Pajama Set
CozyChic 3-Piece Pajama Set
Nordstrom Rack
CozyChic 3-Piece Pajama Set

The cozy lounge set includes a roomy pullover, drawstring shorts, and matching socks crafted from a soft, fluffy knit.

$165$110
CozyChic Luxe Laguna Wrap
CozyChic® Luxe Laguna Wrap
Nordstrom Rack
CozyChic Luxe Laguna Wrap

With this plush, fringe-trimmed wrap made from machine-washable CozyChic microfiber, you'll stay warm wherever you go.

$154$67
CozyChic Unisex Robe
CozyChic Unisex Robe
Nordstrom Rack
CozyChic Unisex Robe

With its soft-to-the-touch material and machine-washable CozyChic microfiber, this robe is perfect for cozy evenings at home.

$99$87
Men's Joggers
Men's Joggers
Nordstrom Rack
Men's Joggers

Get ready to cancel all your plans once you put on these exceptionally soft pants in lightly faded cotton.

$138$85
Saddle Sleeve Cardigan
Saddle Sleeve Cardigan
Nordstrom Rack
Saddle Sleeve Cardigan

The relaxed silhouette and open front of this cardigan make it perfect for lounging at home or wearing a long-sleeve shirt while running errands.

$125$94
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Rib Trim Throw
CozyChic Rib Trim Throw
Nordstrom Rack
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Rib Trim Throw

This ultra-soft blanket is 45" wide and 60" long, and comes in seven different colors. 

$98$60
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Luxe Stripe Throw
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Luxe Stripe Throw
Nordstrom Rack
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Luxe Stripe Throw

We love the stylish stripe on this throw. 

$120$70

