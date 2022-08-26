Shopping

Celeb-Favorite Barefoot Dreams Is on Sale at Amazon: Shop Cozy Labor Day Deals on Blankets and Pajamas

By ETonline Staff
Wrap yourself in one of Barefoot Dreams' plush, lush and comfortable blankets and you'll never want to take it off. Celebs like Hailey BieberBrie Larson and Kourtney Kardashian love the brand for optimum comfort and maximum style. Right now, the softest Barefoot Dreams blankets, robes, and pajamas are on sale for Labor Day 2022. You can save big while adding cozy detail to your living room or bedroom décor with an irresistibly soft blanket.

Fans might already know Selena Gomez loves Barefoot Dreams, as does Oprah Winfrey — who has included items from the brand on her Favorite Things List throughout the years. "It's like a baby blanket for adults!" the media mogul said of the ultra soft fabric. So now is the perfect time to save on your new favorite loungewear, apparel, and blankets. 

Ahead, we've gathered all the best Barefoot Dreams Labor Day deals to keep you cozy this fall. 

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Cream-Dove Heathered Throw 45" x 60"
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Cream-Dove Heathered Throw

With its soft, luxuriously plush fabric, this throw blanket will keep you warm and cozy in the cooler months.

$99$82
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic® Heathered Blanket
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Heathered Blanket

Add another throw blanket to your collection. One reviewer said "I have never loved a blanket more in my life."

$147$93
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardi
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan
$116$81 WITH COUPON
Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Adult Robe
Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Robe

Whether you are starting your day or ending it, this robe is a perfect choice. 

$127$100
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Women Heathered Socks
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Women Heathered Socks

They are perfect for wearing with loungewear! While lounging around the house in your pajamas, wear them with sandals. 

$37$30
Barefoot Dreams Luxe Milk Jersey Women's Duster Robe
Barefoot Dreams Luxe Milk Jersey Women's Duster Robe

This robe is the perfect gift if you know someone who enjoys comfort. You can choose from 3 different colors as well.

$148$69
Barefoot Dreams Washed Satin Shorts PJ Set
Barefoot Dreams Washed Satin Shorts PJ Set

The Barefoot Dreams Washed Satin Shorts PJ Set will help you get a good night's sleep. With a minimalist design, this set is made from 100% polyester. 

$110$88
Barefoot Dreams Washed Satin Short PJ Set with Sleep Mask
Barefoot Dreams Washed Satin Short PJ Set With Sleep Mask

The tailored-fit Satin Short PJ Set will be a hit with you. It has a silky smooth fabric that feels breathable and comes with a satin sleep mask to match the set. 

$142$88
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Disney Princess Women’s Lounge Set-Pearl
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Disney Princess Women’s Lounge Set-Pearl

Channel your inner Disney princess with this pajama set. Hey Alexa, play the Disney Princess playlist.

$145$117
Barefoot Dreams Luxe Milk Jersey
Barefoot Dreams Luxe Milk Jersey

This flowy luxe milk jersey nightgown will hug your skin for light, luxurious comfort and is made from 80% modal, 13% azlon, and 7% spandex fabric.

$74$29
Barefoot Dreams Women's Luxe Milk Jersey Piped Pajama Set
Barefoot Dreams Women's Luxe Milk Jersey Piped Pajama Set

The pajama set of your dreams. 

$130$88
Barefoot Dreams Malibu Collection Luxe Lounge Shoreline Pant
Barefoot Dreams Malibu Collection Luxe Lounge Shoreline Pant

You can lounge in style with the Luxe Lounge pants. These pants take on the jogger trend with this shoreline design inspired by the coast. 

$98$35
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Caftan
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Caftan

This ultra-light caftan is perfect for walking the sands of your favorite beach or going straight to dinner. Ribbed details can be found on this beautiful dress's front, back, and hem. 

$134$75

