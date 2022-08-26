Celeb-Favorite Barefoot Dreams Is on Sale at Amazon: Shop Cozy Labor Day Deals on Blankets and Pajamas
Wrap yourself in one of Barefoot Dreams' plush, lush and comfortable blankets and you'll never want to take it off. Celebs like Hailey Bieber, Brie Larson and Kourtney Kardashian love the brand for optimum comfort and maximum style. Right now, the softest Barefoot Dreams blankets, robes, and pajamas are on sale for Labor Day 2022. You can save big while adding cozy detail to your living room or bedroom décor with an irresistibly soft blanket.
Fans might already know Selena Gomez loves Barefoot Dreams, as does Oprah Winfrey — who has included items from the brand on her Favorite Things List throughout the years. "It's like a baby blanket for adults!" the media mogul said of the ultra soft fabric. So now is the perfect time to save on your new favorite loungewear, apparel, and blankets.
Ahead, we've gathered all the best Barefoot Dreams Labor Day deals to keep you cozy this fall.
With its soft, luxuriously plush fabric, this throw blanket will keep you warm and cozy in the cooler months.
Add another throw blanket to your collection. One reviewer said "I have never loved a blanket more in my life."
Whether you are starting your day or ending it, this robe is a perfect choice.
They are perfect for wearing with loungewear! While lounging around the house in your pajamas, wear them with sandals.
This robe is the perfect gift if you know someone who enjoys comfort. You can choose from 3 different colors as well.
The Barefoot Dreams Washed Satin Shorts PJ Set will help you get a good night's sleep. With a minimalist design, this set is made from 100% polyester.
The tailored-fit Satin Short PJ Set will be a hit with you. It has a silky smooth fabric that feels breathable and comes with a satin sleep mask to match the set.
Channel your inner Disney princess with this pajama set. Hey Alexa, play the Disney Princess playlist.
This flowy luxe milk jersey nightgown will hug your skin for light, luxurious comfort and is made from 80% modal, 13% azlon, and 7% spandex fabric.
The pajama set of your dreams.
You can lounge in style with the Luxe Lounge pants. These pants take on the jogger trend with this shoreline design inspired by the coast.
This ultra-light caftan is perfect for walking the sands of your favorite beach or going straight to dinner. Ribbed details can be found on this beautiful dress's front, back, and hem.
