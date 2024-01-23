When it comes to online furniture stores, Wayfair is one of our go-to sites for quick and affordable home upgrades. The new year is all about starting fresh, but even a small change to your furniture or decor can make a world of difference. With Wayfair’s Big Furniture Sale kicking off ahead of Presidents' Day, you can begin your home improvement journey right now while scoring items at up to 50% off.

Shop Wayfair's Big Furniture Sale

From now until Wednesday, January 31 at 8:59 a.m. ET, Wayfair is offering huge discounts on furniture, bedding, home decor, mattresses and more to refresh every room in your home. Whether you’re on the hunt for a stylish area rug to keep things cozy this season or smart storage solutions to stay organized, the Wayfair sales event has you covered.

Wayfair furniture sales can be daunting to sift through, so to help you get started, we've rounded up the best deals on furniture and area rugs at Wayfair’s Big Furniture Sale below. On top of the thousands of incredible deals, shoppers will also get free shipping on all orders over $35. Let's make 2024 the year that you finally style the home of your dreams.

Best Wayfair Furniture Deals

Whether you're shopping for a new office chair to upgrade your work-from-home setup this year, hunting for an affordable sleeper sofa that is legitimately comfortable, or remodeling your entire bedroom, the deep discounts at Wayfair make it easy to spruce up every room of your home.

Best Wayfair Rug Deals

Whether you’re looking for an outdoor rug to prep your backyard ahead of spring or a washable option that makes cleaning a breeze, the Wayfair Big Furniture Sale has more than a thousand rug deals to match everyone's style. From boho to modern and farmhouse-chic, here are the best rug deals to shop at Wayfair now.

Bungalow Rose Performance Blue Rug Wayfair Bungalow Rose Performance Blue Rug The rug's intricate pattern is ideal if you have varying furniture and room themes you may be looking to complement, or if you want to completely change the look of a room for something new and fresh. $198 $102 Shop Now

Alvina Blue Indoor/Outdoor Rug Wayfair Alvina Blue Indoor/Outdoor Rug Designed to be resilient against everyday wear and tear, this rug is kid and pet-friendly and ideal for high-traffic indoor and outdoor areas such as patio, living room, kitchen, and hallways. $140 $79 Shop Now

