Revamp your home this winter with fresh new furniture and decor from Wayfair's Big Furniture Sale.

When it comes to online furniture stores, Wayfair is one of our go-to sites for quick and affordable home upgrades. The new year is all about starting fresh, but even a small change to your furniture or decor can make a world of difference. With Wayfair’s Big Furniture Sale kicking off ahead of Presidents' Day, you can begin your home improvement journey right now while scoring items at up to 50% off.

From now until Wednesday, January 31 at 8:59 a.m. ET, Wayfair is offering huge discounts on furniture, bedding, home decor, mattresses and more to refresh every room in your home. Whether you’re on the hunt for a stylish area rug to keep things cozy this season or smart storage solutions to stay organized, the Wayfair sales event has you covered. 

Wayfair furniture sales can be daunting to sift through, so to help you get started, we've rounded up the best deals on furniture and area rugs at Wayfair’s Big Furniture Sale below. On top of the thousands of incredible deals, shoppers will also get free shipping on all orders over $35. Let's make 2024 the year that you finally style the home of your dreams.

Best Wayfair Furniture Deals

Whether you're shopping for a new office chair to upgrade your work-from-home setup this year, hunting for an affordable sleeper sofa that is legitimately comfortable, or remodeling your entire bedroom, the deep discounts at Wayfair make it easy to spruce up every room of your home.

Mercury Row Verdugo Hydraulic Lift Up Storage Upholstered Platform Bed

Mercury Row Verdugo Hydraulic Lift Up Storage Upholstered Platform Bed
Wayfair

Mercury Row Verdugo Hydraulic Lift Up Storage Upholstered Platform Bed

This modern upholstered bed incorporates a lifting frame that unveils a storage area for your seasonal clothing and other items you'd like to stow away. 

$900 $300

Shop Now

Sand & Stable Coffee Table

Sand & Stable Coffee Table
Wayfair

Sand & Stable Coffee Table

If you love furniture with a natural wood finish to add a rustic vibe to your home, this coffee table makes the perfect addition.

$500 $230

Shop Now

Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa

Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa
Wayfair

Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa

This convertible sleeper combines a sleek design with a functional guest bed. It extends into a twin-sized bed that's an amazing deal for an extra sleeping space.

$910 $340

Shop Now

Wade Logan Bulhary 60'' Media Console

Wade Logan Bulhary 60'' Media Console
Wayfair

Wade Logan Bulhary 60'' Media Console

Wade Logan's sleek Bulhary Media Console is designed with a middle glass shelf and two closed storage compartments for all of your media essentials. 

$615 $260

Shop Now

AllModern 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional

AllModern 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional
Wayfair

AllModern 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional

A perfect combination of traditional design with a mid-century modern flair, the sectional's luxurious velvet upholstery provides an elegant look. 

$2,100 $890

Shop Now

Union Rustic Pine Solid Wood Trestle Dining Table

Union Rustic Pine Solid Wood Trestle Dining Table
Wayfair

Union Rustic Pine Solid Wood Trestle Dining Table

Elevate your dining room space for dinner parties and everyday meals with this solid pine dining table.

$725 $304

Shop Now

Siyer Mid-Back Mesh Multifunction Ergonomic Office Chair

Siyer Mid-Back Mesh Multifunction Ergonomic Office Chair
Wayfair

Siyer Mid-Back Mesh Multifunction Ergonomic Office Chair

The transparent mesh back allows air to circulate, keeping you cool no matter how high the pressure of your homework gets. Built-in lumbar support also helps prevent back strain.

$572 $165

Shop Now

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser
Wayfair

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser

The simplicity of this dresser and its mid-century modern design make it an instant classic.

$689 $320

Shop Now

Mercury Row Luca Barstools (Set of 2)

Mercury Row Luca Barstools (Set of 2)
Wayfair

Mercury Row Luca Barstools (Set of 2)

Barstools always seem pricey, but right now this leather counter-height seating is over 60% off. These stools stand out with stylish leather and a mid-height back for comfort.

$408 $150

Shop Now

Laurel Foundry Amata Wood Kitchen Cart

Laurel Foundry Amata Wood Kitchen Cart
Wayfair

Laurel Foundry Amata Wood Kitchen Cart

Looking for more kitchen prep space and storage? This compact rolling cart features two drawers, and a cabinet provides enough storage space for everything from dry ingredients to utensils and appliances.

$430 $230

Shop Now

Everly Quinn Sameko Plush Velvet Wingback Bed

Everly Quinn Sameko Plush Velvet Wingback Bed
Wayfair

Everly Quinn Sameko Plush Velvet Wingback Bed

Upholstered in plush velvet, this luxurious bed frame can seriously upgrade your room’s aesthetic. Plus, it is 70% off right now.

$700 $210

Shop Now

Sand & Stable Zephyr Solid + Manufactured Wood Nightstand

Sand & Stable Zephyr Solid + Manufactured Wood Nightstand
Wayfair

Sand & Stable Zephyr Solid + Manufactured Wood Nightstand

Crafted from a blend of solid and engineered wood, this two-drawer nightstand features a neutral white oak finish that will infuse style into any bedroom. 

$145 $92

Shop Now

Mistana Dingler 77" Linen Round Arm Sleeper

Mistana Dingler 77" Linen Round Arm Sleeper
Wayfair

Mistana Dingler 77" Linen Round Arm Sleeper

This linen couch features a multi-positioner, allowing you to easily convert from a sofa to a lounger to a sleeper with just a push or pull.

$757 $356

Shop Now

Best Wayfair Rug Deals

Whether you’re looking for an outdoor rug to prep your backyard ahead of spring or a washable option that makes cleaning a breeze, the Wayfair Big Furniture Sale has more than a thousand rug deals to match everyone's style. From boho to modern and farmhouse-chic, here are the best rug deals to shop at Wayfair now.

Bungalow Rose Handmade Flatweave Cotton Rug

Bungalow Rose Handmade Flatweave Cotton Rug
Wayfair

Bungalow Rose Handmade Flatweave Cotton Rug

Perfect for a cozy feel that's still easy to clean, this rug showcases a braided pattern with a variety of colors for a bright accent on your floors. 

$254 $136

Shop Now

Bungalow Rose Performance Blue Rug

Bungalow Rose Performance Blue Rug
Wayfair

Bungalow Rose Performance Blue Rug

The rug's intricate pattern is ideal if you have varying furniture and room themes you may be looking to complement, or if you want to completely change the look of a room for something new and fresh.

$198 $102

Shop Now

Trent Austin Design Corum Performance Rug

Trent Austin Design Corum Performance Rug
Wayfair

Trent Austin Design Corum Performance Rug

This minimalistic, abstract rug comes in a variety of shapes, colors and sizes. 

$265 $147

Shop Now

Alvina Blue Indoor/Outdoor Rug

Alvina Blue Indoor/Outdoor Rug
Wayfair

Alvina Blue Indoor/Outdoor Rug

Designed to be resilient against everyday wear and tear, this rug is kid and pet-friendly and ideal for high-traffic indoor and outdoor areas such as patio, living room, kitchen, and hallways.

$140 $79

Shop Now

Langley Street Fleckenstein Flatweave Performance Rug

Langley Street Fleckenstein Flatweave Performance Rug
Wayfair

Langley Street Fleckenstein Flatweave Performance Rug

Add vintage-inspired vibes with this decadent patterned rug. 

$58 $31

Shop Now

Langley Street Geometric Area Rug

Langley Street Geometric Area Rug
Wayfair

Langley Street Geometric Area Rug

Take 60% off this clean and comfortable rug that comes in nine different colors. 

$465 $178

Shop Now

Kelly Clarkson Home Zahra Machine Washable Oriental Medallion Area Rug in Peach

Kelly Clarkson Home Zahra Machine Washable Oriental Medallion Area Rug in Peach
Wayfair

Kelly Clarkson Home Zahra Machine Washable Oriental Medallion Area Rug in Peach

Not only is this vintage-inspired rug pretty, but it's also washable for easy maintenance!

$134 $81

Shop Now

Foundstone Malena Southwestern Area Rug

Foundstone Malena Southwestern Area Rug
Wayfair

Foundstone Malena Southwestern Area Rug

Add a cozy pop to any room with this patterned rug, now 61% off.

$120 $69

Shop Now

Mountview Power Loom Performance Navy/Ivory/Beige Rug

Mountview Power Loom Performance Navy/Ivory/Beige Rug
Wayfair

Mountview Power Loom Performance Navy/Ivory/Beige Rug

Take over 50% off this Oriental-style rug, with soothing shades of navy, cream and peacock blue in a traditional medallion pattern.

$143 $83

Shop Now

