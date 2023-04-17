Between its star-studded cast and the directorial genius of Greta Gerwig, the Barbie movie is no doubt one of this year's most anticipated films. While we're counting down the days until July 21 to see Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling stir up trouble in Barbieland, the technicolor pink universe depicted in the trailer is giving us some major style inspiration.

With the help of Ruggable's new Barbie-themed collection, you can bring your Barbie Dreamhouse to life. Whether you want to deck out your home in all things Barbie pink or prefer a subtler homage to the iconic doll, the Barbie x Ruggable collection features playfully chic designs from logo-printed doormats and eye-popping chevron to neutral palm trees and sophisticated art deco designs.

Ruggable is known for its durable, machine-washable rugs, which means you can feel confident adding bold patterns and bright colors into your home decor. They’re also spill-, stain-, dust- and dirt-resistant. Each rug is available in area and runner sizes from 2'x3' up to 9'x12' in classic low pile or premium medium pile for extra cushion. Doormats are 3'x2.5', and are made with mold-resistant technology for indoor and outdoor use.

Below, add some magic to your home by shopping the entire Barbie x Ruggable collection. For even more Barbie-inspired style inspiration, check out our guide for how to add the Barbiecore trend to your wardrobe.

Barbie Fuchsia Doormat Ruggable Barbie Fuchsia Doormat This fuchsia logo doormat adds a pop of hot pink to any indoor or outdoor space.

