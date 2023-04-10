Shopping

The Best Amazon Deals on Home Decor, Furniture, Bedding and More to Shop This Spring

By ETonline Staff
Amazon Home Deals
If you're looking to give your home a bright feel and refresh your home decor for spring, you can now do so without breaking the bank  — especially with Amazon's best home deals. From spring candles to nature-focused decor pieces and even living room seating, Amazon has exactly what you need to give your home a fresh touch for the spring season. 

Just as we fill our wardrobes with spring fashion essentials, we also spruce up our living spaces with home finds that will make our interiors feel more cozy and inviting. Whether you're in the market for bigger furniture items like sleeper sofas or mattresses or looking to elevate your space with a new rug, contemporary wall art, or beautiful spring-inspired wreaths, there's a deal to match your personal style. 

We're eyeing affordable spring decor, furniture, and warm bedding with finds starting at $12. Ahead, shop the best home deals on Amazon for Spring 2023. 

The Best Home Deals Today

Bedsure Bamboo Cooling Sheets
Amazon
Bedsure bamboo sheet sets are made from 100% organic bamboo material, providing a comfortable surface for sleepers. You can sleep cool and comfortably on warmer nights with these moisture-wicking sheets.

$105$60
BLACK+DECKER Electric Tower Fan
Amazon
Easily choose from 3 fan modes (natural, sleep, and normal) and 3 fan speeds with the electric tower fan's digital LED display or remote control. 

$90$65
Levoit Air Purifier with H13 True HEPA Filter
Amazon
Keep your seasonal allergies from mucking up with this air purifier that removes smoke, odor, dust, mold and other allergens. 

$90$70
LG 6,000 BTU Smart Portable Air Conditioner
Amazon
Equipped with multiple fan speeds and an auto-swing air vent for air circulation, this LG 6,000 BTU AC Unit is sure to keep you refreshingly cool this spring. 

$390$302
The Best Home Decor Deals

Gunnar Ceramic Hollow Vase Set of 2
Amazon
Add a modern decorative vase to your coffee table for a fresh look.

$60$27
Yankee Candle Juicy Citrus & Sea Salt Scented, Classic 22oz Large Jar
Amazon
Bring fresh spring scents into your home with the Yankee Candle's Juicy Citrus & Sea Salt Scented Candle.

$31$23
Ivolador Plant Terrarium with Wooden Stand
Amazon
Propagating plants is an easy way to obtain new plants from your old ones that are overgrown, but not this process can also add some interest to your interior design. Propagate your plants in style with this sleek wooden holder that holds three glass bulbs. 

$21$15
 La Jolie Muse Lavender Candle
Amazon
Spring into the new season with this fresh La Jolie Muse Lavender Candle. Plus, the jar itself is a home décor statement piece.

$42$37

The Best Wall Decor Deals 

Artificial Flower Spring and Summer Wreath
Amazon
Add a simple touch of nature with a beautiful and colorful wreath. 

$37$26
NeuType 28 inch Round Mirror
Amazon
This sleek round mirror is the perfect piece for any space in your home. 

$70$56
Interchangeable Seasonal Welcome Sign
Amazon
The outdoor welcome sign is ready for all seasons and holidays. Change up the cute accessories every month to greet your guests. 

$27$19
Rustic Wall Sconces
Amazon
Warm up any space with this illuminating wall decor.

$47$35
The Best Throw Blanket and Bedding Deals

Utopia Bedding Fleece Blanket Queen Size
Amazon
This super-soft, plush microfiber blanket will keep you cozy on cooler spring days.

$41$18
XeGe Plush Shaggy Duvet Cover
Amazon
Just imagine how comfy and cozy you'll feel cuddling up with this fluffy duvet cover in bed. The fuzzy fabric comes in 40 different colors.

$55$44
Chanasya Textured Throw Blanket with Tassels
Amazon
Cuddle up in this cozy and warm, lightweight knitted throw blanket. Perfect for snuggling up on the couch or in your bed, this blanket also makes a perfect personal gift for any occasion. 

$55$37
Inhand Fleece Throw Blanket
Amazon
This throw blanket is lint free and made of premium microfiber polyester. One Amazon reviewer said, "This throw blanket was my selling point. It's a nice lightweight fleece, the fabric is very soft, and the hem is sewn well."

$20$15
Exclusivo Mezcla Waffle Throw Blanket
Amazon
A lightweight throw blanket perfect for naptime on the couch. 

$23$17

The Best Living Room Furniture Deals

Yaheetech Industrial TV Stand
Amazon
This vintage-style TV stand features a spacious tabletop for a TV and 2 tiers of storage shelves. 

$160$140
Signature Design by Ashley Contemporary Chaise Sleeper Sofa
Amazon
This chaise includes an easy-to-use pull out cushion that sits atop a supportive steel frame. The midcentury style mixed with contemporary allure is timeless and provides plenty of room to sprawl out and relax.

$727$664
Homepop Faux Leather Square Storage Ottoman
Amazon
The bench is a versatile addition to your home, it can be used in your living room or bedroom — the possibilities are endless! 

$285$164
Birdock Home Round Pouf Foot Stool
Amazon
If getting comfy means being able to put your feet up, look no further than this adorable pouf. You don't want to miss out on this deal.

$100$79

The Best Rug Deals

Modway Distressed Southwestern Indoor and Outdoor Area Rug
Amazon
Add a bit of charm to your home with these adorable blue and cream rug. It's built to withstand indoor and outdoor use, so your placement opportunities for this chic rug are endless.

$195$66
Unique Loom Lattice Moroccan Area Rug
Amazon
A new rug is an instant upgrade to any room and right now you can take advantage of this huge discount. We love the subtle geometric pattern.

 

$212$73
Ophanie Machine Washable Feet Rug
Amazon
This rug is incredibly soft and comfortable for anyone to lay and sit on. Plus, it makes a great addition to your living room or bedroom.

$28$20
Amdrebio Round Fluffy Rug
Amazon
This fluffy, round rug is cute room decor for a kid's room. It's soft and comfortable for your little one to play and relax on the floor.

$36$30

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

