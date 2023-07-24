The Best Looks From 'Barbie' and How to Recreate Them for Halloween: Cowgirl Barbie, Mermaid Barbie and More
While there's still another month or two of summer left, it's never too early to start planning your Halloween costumes — especially if you want your outfit to be perfect. And with the Barbie movie currently lighting up the box office, we have so much Halloween costume inspiration to help you plan the perfect look.
There's no doubt in our minds that Barbie will be one of the most popular costumes for Halloween 2023, and we're here to show you exactly how to recreate iconic Barbiecore looks from the movie. Pull these looks together to go see Barbie in theaters now, or start getting things ready for this year's Halloween parties. Or both!
From Cowgirl Barbie to the original 1959 black and white swimsuit Barbie, there's no shortage of Barbie-themed Halloween costume inspiration. Any one of these outfits will work for a standout solo costume, but Mermaid Barbie and Roller Skating Barbie are especially great for group and couples' costumes.
Ahead, check out our favorite looks from the Barbie movie and how to recreate them for your best Halloween costume yet.
Gingham Barbie
When we first meet Barbie, she glides down her hot pink slide and greets her friends in a tea-length pink gingham dress, complete with a matching white flower necklace and earrings set.
A tea-length gingham midi that you can wear all summer before donning it Halloween night as Barbie.
If you prefer a shorter silhouette, opt for this ASOS mini.
Barbie pairs her sweet gingham dress with an equally feminine white flower necklace.
Matching white flower earrings complete the look.
The Original Barbie
Inspired by the first Barbie doll from the 1950s, this outfit is one of the easiest Barbie looks to recreate — simply throw on the swimsuit and a pair of oversized cat-eye sunnies.
Be the best-dressed at any pool party with a one-piece inspired by Barbie’s™ original 1959 black and white stripe bathing suit — also available in plus sizes.
You can wear these white sunglasses long after Halloween ends.
Mermaid Barbie
We're always looking to Dua Lipa for style inspo, and her Barbie outfit is no exception. Her Mermaid Barbie look works just as well as a solo costume as it does for a group — or a couples' costume with a blond Merman Ken.
A blue wig in beachy mermaid waves is a must, and this style also comes in pink and purple for a group Mermaid Barbie costume.
Since a mermaid tail is a little impractical, this midi skirt with a matching top does the trick (and treat).
Finish off the look with a nautical Free People choker.
Cowgirl Barbie
Whether you wear it as a couple's costume with a cowboy Ken or on its own, this Cowgirl Barbie look is one of the most fun outfits from the film.
Reviewers love how this Barbie-inspired Western set looks exactly as pictured and is made from stretchy fabric for a comfortable fit.
This halter jumpsuit is a close match to Barbie's on-screen outfit.
Tie this pink paisley bandana around your neck to complete your look.
This pink sparkly cowboy hat just screams Barbie.
Roller Skating Barbie
You'll be cute and comfy come Halloween when you wear this '80s-style bodysuit and athletic shorts from Barbie's rollerskating outfit.
This one-piece looks identical to the one Margot Robbie wears on set.
These buttery-soft shorts from lululemon happen to come in the perfect Barbie pink color.
Go all out with the exact pair of skates Barbie wears in the film.
