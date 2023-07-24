While there's still another month or two of summer left, it's never too early to start planning your Halloween costumes — especially if you want your outfit to be perfect. And with the Barbie movie currently lighting up the box office, we have so much Halloween costume inspiration to help you plan the perfect look.

There's no doubt in our minds that Barbie will be one of the most popular costumes for Halloween 2023, and we're here to show you exactly how to recreate iconic Barbiecore looks from the movie. Pull these looks together to go see Barbie in theaters now, or start getting things ready for this year's Halloween parties. Or both!

From Cowgirl Barbie to the original 1959 black and white swimsuit Barbie, there's no shortage of Barbie-themed Halloween costume inspiration. Any one of these outfits will work for a standout solo costume, but Mermaid Barbie and Roller Skating Barbie are especially great for group and couples' costumes.

Ahead, check out our favorite looks from the Barbie movie and how to recreate them for your best Halloween costume yet.

Gingham Barbie

When we first meet Barbie, she glides down her hot pink slide and greets her friends in a tea-length pink gingham dress, complete with a matching white flower necklace and earrings set.

The Original Barbie

Inspired by the first Barbie doll from the 1950s, this outfit is one of the easiest Barbie looks to recreate — simply throw on the swimsuit and a pair of oversized cat-eye sunnies.

Mermaid Barbie

We're always looking to Dua Lipa for style inspo, and her Barbie outfit is no exception. Her Mermaid Barbie look works just as well as a solo costume as it does for a group — or a couples' costume with a blond Merman Ken.

Cowgirl Barbie

Whether you wear it as a couple's costume with a cowboy Ken or on its own, this Cowgirl Barbie look is one of the most fun outfits from the film.

Roller Skating Barbie

You'll be cute and comfy come Halloween when you wear this '80s-style bodysuit and athletic shorts from Barbie's rollerskating outfit.

