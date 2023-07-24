Style

The Best Looks From 'Barbie' and How to Recreate Them for Halloween: Cowgirl Barbie, Mermaid Barbie and More

By Lauren Gruber
Margot Robbie
Warner Bros. Pictures

While there's still another month or two of summer left, it's never too early to start planning your Halloween costumes — especially if you want your outfit to be perfect. And with the Barbie movie currently lighting up the box office, we have so much Halloween costume inspiration to help you plan the perfect look. 

There's no doubt in our minds that Barbie will be one of the most popular costumes for Halloween 2023, and we're here to show you exactly how to recreate iconic Barbiecore looks from the movie. Pull these looks together to go see Barbie in theaters now, or start getting things ready for this year's Halloween parties. Or both! 

From Cowgirl Barbie to the original 1959 black and white swimsuit Barbie, there's no shortage of Barbie-themed Halloween costume inspiration. Any one of these outfits will work for a standout solo costume, but Mermaid Barbie and Roller Skating Barbie are especially great for group and couples' costumes.

Ahead, check out our favorite looks from the Barbie movie and how to recreate them for your best Halloween costume yet.

Gingham Barbie

When we first meet Barbie, she glides down her hot pink slide and greets her friends in a tea-length pink gingham dress, complete with a matching white flower necklace and earrings set. 

Margot Robbie
Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.
Caara Gingham Tiered Midi Dress
Caara Gingham Tiered Midi Dress
Saks Off Fifth
Caara Gingham Tiered Midi Dress

A tea-length gingham midi that you can wear all summer before donning it Halloween night as Barbie.

$159$80
ASOS DESIGN Cami Bow Bust Mini Dress
ASOS DESIGN Cami Bow Bust Mini Dress
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN Cami Bow Bust Mini Dress

If you prefer a shorter silhouette, opt for this ASOS mini.

$32
POMINA Floral Flower Bib Necklace
POMINA Floral Flower Bib Necklace
Amazon
POMINA Floral Flower Bib Necklace

Barbie pairs her sweet gingham dress with an equally feminine white flower necklace.

$18
POMINA Floral Flower Earrings
POMINA Floral Flower
Amazon
POMINA Floral Flower Earrings

Matching white flower earrings complete the look.

$14

The Original Barbie

Inspired by the first Barbie doll from the 1950s, this outfit is one of the easiest Barbie looks to recreate — simply throw on the swimsuit and a pair of oversized cat-eye sunnies.

Margot Robbie
Warner Bros. Pictures
Barbie x Unique Vintage Black & White Chevron Stripe One Piece Bathing Suit
Barbie™ x Unique Vintage Black & White Chevron Stripe One Piece Bathing Suit
Unique Vintage
Barbie x Unique Vintage Black & White Chevron Stripe One Piece Bathing Suit

Be the best-dressed at any pool party with a one-piece inspired by Barbie’s™ original 1959 black and white stripe bathing suit — also available in plus sizes

$88
GIFIORE Retro Vintage Cat Eye Sunglasses
GIFIORE Retro Vintage Cat Eye Sunglasses
Amazon
GIFIORE Retro Vintage Cat Eye Sunglasses

You can wear these white sunglasses long after Halloween ends.

$13

Mermaid Barbie

We're always looking to Dua Lipa for style inspo, and her Barbie outfit is no exception. Her Mermaid Barbie look works just as well as a solo costume as it does for a group — or a couples' costume with a blond Merman Ken.

Dua Lipa
Warner Bros. Pictures
MapofBeauty 28" 70cm Costume Cosplay Wig
MapofBeauty 28" 70cm Costume Cosplay Wig
Amazon
MapofBeauty 28" 70cm Costume Cosplay Wig

A blue wig in beachy mermaid waves is a must, and this style also comes in pink and purple for a group Mermaid Barbie costume.

$12
Princess Polly Brianna Set
Princess Polly Brianna Set
Princess Polly
Princess Polly Brianna Set

Since a mermaid tail is a little impractical, this midi skirt with a matching top does the trick (and treat).

$72
Free People Heatwaves Choker
Free People Heatwaves Choker
Free People
Free People Heatwaves Choker

Finish off the look with a nautical Free People choker.

$38

Cowgirl Barbie

Whether you wear it as a couple's costume with a cowboy Ken or on its own, this Cowgirl Barbie look is one of the most fun outfits from the film.

Margot Robbie
Warner Bros. Pictures
Sugarpuss PINK COWGIRL SET
Sugarpuss PINK COWGIRL SET
Etsy
Sugarpuss PINK COWGIRL SET

Reviewers love how this Barbie-inspired Western set looks exactly as pictured and is made from stretchy fabric for a comfortable fit.

$110
Lime Lush Magenta Halter Button Up Denim Cargo Jumpsuit
Lime Lush Magenta Halter Button Up Denim Cargo Jumpsuit
Lime Lush
Lime Lush Magenta Halter Button Up Denim Cargo Jumpsuit

This halter jumpsuit is a close match to Barbie's on-screen outfit.

$60
Boolavard Cowboy Bandana
Boolavard Cowboy Bandana
Amazon
Boolavard Cowboy Bandana

Tie this pink paisley bandana around your neck to complete your look.

$5
Rhode Island Novelty White Felt Cowgirl Hat
Rhode Island Novelty White Felt Cowgirl Hat
Amazon
Rhode Island Novelty White Felt Cowgirl Hat

This pink sparkly cowboy hat just screams Barbie.

$13

Roller Skating Barbie

You'll be cute and comfy come Halloween when you wear this '80s-style bodysuit and athletic shorts from Barbie's rollerskating outfit.

Margot Robbie
Getty
One-Piece 80s Malibu Swimsuit
One-Piece 80s Malibu Swimsuit
Etsy
One-Piece 80s Malibu Swimsuit

This one-piece looks identical to the one Margot Robbie wears on set.

$55
lululemon Align™ High-Rise Short 6"
lululemon Align™ High-Rise Short 6"
lululemon
lululemon Align™ High-Rise Short 6"

These buttery-soft shorts from lululemon happen to come in the perfect Barbie pink color.

$64
Impala Lightspeed Inline Skate
Impala Lightspeed Inline Skate
Amazon
Impala Lightspeed Inline Skate

Go all out with the exact pair of skates Barbie wears in the film.

$190

