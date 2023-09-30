Sales & Deals

Wayfair Is Having a Huge Fall Clearance Sale Right Now — Shop the 20 Best Deals Up to 60% Off

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Fall Living Room
Getty
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 2:03 PM PDT, September 30, 2023

Wayfair's Fall Clearance Sale is here and you can save up to 60% on furniture, appliances, decor and more until October 2.

Now that fall is in the air, there's no better time to make sure your living space is ready for the cozy season. If you've been waiting until Black Friday to score major discounts on all things home, look no further than Wayfair's Fall Clearance Sale. From stylish furniture and home decor to fire pits for keeping warm on cool autumn nights, you'll be able to give every room the fall update it deserves.

Shop the Wayfair Sale

Now through Monday, October 2, you can save up to 60% on furniture, area rugs, mattresses, bedding and so much more at Wayfair. Plus, Wayfair also offers free shipping on orders over $35. The Wayfair sale has thousands of items discounted, including sleeper sofas, dining tables, desks and seasonal decor. Tons of Halloween decorations are also on sale to ensure you have the spookiest house on the block.

With so many finds to sort through, we gathered the best deals from Wayfair's Fall Clearance Sale to shop across categories. Ahead, make your home as comfortable as it can be this autumn with our 20 favorite furniture, rug and mattress deals.

Best Furniture Deals at Wayfair's Fall Sale

AllModern Miller 2-Piece Chaise Sectional

AllModern Miller 2-Piece Chaise Sectional
Wayfair

AllModern Miller 2-Piece Chaise Sectional

Add some comfortable elegance to your living room with this modern sectional made with a solid wood frame. Choose from six different colors to find the perfect sofa to match your space. 

$1,980 $970

Shop Now

Bowdoin Upholstered Wingback Platform Bed

Bowdoin Upholstered Wingback Platform Bed
Wayfair

Bowdoin Upholstered Wingback Platform Bed

Available in burnt orange, turquoise, yellow, and light and dark grey, this linen-upholstered bed frame is extra cushy with a padded headboard and no-box-spring-needed design.

$650 $214

Shop Now

Three Posts Lorraine TV Stand with Electric Fireplace

Three Posts Lorraine TV Stand with Electric Fireplace
Wayfair

Three Posts Lorraine TV Stand with Electric Fireplace

This sturdy TV stand supports TVs up to 70 inches. With markdowns on all five colorways, it's hard to pass up Labor Day deals like this.

$495 $320

Shop Now

Sand & Stable Aubrielle 20" Wide Round Pouf Ottoman

Sand & Stable Aubrielle 20" Wide Round Pouf Ottoman
Wayfair

Sand & Stable Aubrielle 20" Wide Round Pouf Ottoman

Pouf ottomans are great for brightening up your living room. Plus, they're perfect for resting your feet after a long day.

$155 $66

Shop Now

Sand & Stable Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa

Sand & Stable Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa
Wayfair

Sand & Stable Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa

Take over 50% off this faux leather sofa that extends into a twin-sized bed.

$916 $390

Shop Now

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser
Wayfair

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser

The simplicity of this dresser and it's mid-century modern design make it an instant classic. 

$689 $290

Shop Now

Desari Coffee Table

Desari Coffee Table
Wayfair

Desari Coffee Table

A convenient lift-top function and mid-century design makes this coffee table practical and stylish.

$160 $116

Shop Now

Sand & Stable Coffee Table

Sand & Stable Coffee Table
Wayfair

Sand & Stable Coffee Table

If you love furniture with a natural wood finish to add a rustic vibe to your home, this coffee table makes the perfect addition.

$500 $218

Shop Now

Benitez Twin 76'' Vegan Leather Tufted Back Convertible Sofa

Benitez Twin 76'' Vegan Leather Tufted Back Convertible Sofa
Wayfair

Benitez Twin 76'' Vegan Leather Tufted Back Convertible Sofa

Featuring a convertible design, this futon lets you transform it from a sofa to a twin-size bed whenever you need an extra spot to sleep.

$838 $317

Shop Now

Best Area Rug Deals at Wayfair's Fall Sale

Langley Street Geometric Area Rug

Langley Street Geometric Area Rug
Wayfair

Langley Street Geometric Area Rug

Take 57% off this clean and comfortable rug that comes in nine different colors. 

$520 $260

Shop Now

Langley Street Fleckenstein Flatweave Performance Rug

Langley Street Fleckenstein Flatweave Performance Rug
Wayfair

Langley Street Fleckenstein Flatweave Performance Rug

Add vintage-inspired vibes with this decadent patterned rug. 

$58 $29

Shop Now

Geometric Indoor/Outdoor Patio Area Rug

Geometric Indoor/Outdoor Patio Area Rug
Wayfair

Geometric Indoor/Outdoor Patio Area Rug

This casual rug will warm up any outdoor space. Choose from any of the five unique colorways to find the perfect style for your home.

$140 $82

Shop Now

Bungalow Rose Performance Blue Rug

Bungalow Rose Performance Blue Rug
Wayfair

Bungalow Rose Performance Blue Rug

The rug's intricate pattern is ideal if you have varying furniture and room themes you may be looking to seamlessly compliment, or if you want to completely change the look of a room for something new and fresh.

$118 $75

Shop Now

Bungalow Rose Handmade Flatweave Cotton Rug

Bungalow Rose Handmade Flatweave Cotton Rug
Wayfair

Bungalow Rose Handmade Flatweave Cotton Rug

Perfect for a cozy feel that's still easy to clean, this rug showcases a braided pattern with a variety of colors for a bright accent on your floors. 

$254 $128

Shop Now

Best Mattress Deals at Wayfair's Fall Sale

Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress

Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress
Wayfair

Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress

This medium-soft mattress combines a layer of gel-infused memory foam, breathable gel foam, and traditional support foam for adaptive support and enhanced cooling. Plus, it features a durable, soft knit fabric cover for added comfort and to help keep your mattress protected. 

$1,199 $490

Shop Now

Serta Perfect Sleeper 14" Ultra Plush Hybrid Mattress

Serta Perfect Sleeper 14" Ultra Plush Hybrid Mattress
Wayfair

Serta Perfect Sleeper 14" Ultra Plush Hybrid Mattress

The Serta mattress features a luxe, cool-to-the-touch cover with a layer of cooling gel memory foam to help dissipate heat along with an advanced custom coil system that reduces motion transfer and provides support on all four sides of the mattress.

$1,749 $799

Shop Now

Nora 12" Medium Memory Foam Mattress

Nora 12" Medium Memory Foam Mattress
Wayfair

Nora 12" Medium Memory Foam Mattress

Gel-infused memory foam will keep you comfortable and cool when sleeping on this Nora mattress. It even has a cool touch cover that feels cool the instant you touch it. 

$620 $540

Shop Now

Nora 12" Medium Cooling Hybrid Mattress

Nora 12" Medium Cooling Hybrid Mattress
Wayfair

Nora 12" Medium Cooling Hybrid Mattress

Take 44% off this ridiculously comfortable hybrid mattress with built-in cooling technology and plenty of joint support.

$1,020 $570

Shop Now

Sealy Cool 12" Medium Memory Foam Mattress with CopperChill Technology

Sealy Cool 12" Medium Memory Foam Mattress with CopperChill Technology
Wayfair

Sealy Cool 12" Medium Memory Foam Mattress with CopperChill Technology

This medium-soft mattress combines a layer of SealyCool gel-infused memory foam with CopperChill technology, breathable gel foam, and traditional support foam for adaptive support and enhanced cooling.

$1,199 $450

Shop Now

Wayfair Sleep 12" Medium Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress

Wayfair Sleep 12" Medium Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress
Wayfair

Wayfair Sleep 12" Medium Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress

If your current mattress isn't helping you get some quality sleep every night, then it might be time to upgrade to a new bed. This hybrid mattress has the best of both worlds. Plus, it has a pillow-soft cushioned top. 

$858 $400

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop Mattress Firm's Best Sale of the Year for Unbeatable Deals

Sales & Deals

Shop Mattress Firm's Best Sale of the Year for Unbeatable Deals

Best Fall Mattress Sales: Shop Deals from Saatva, DreamCloud and More

Sales & Deals

Best Fall Mattress Sales: Shop Deals from Saatva, DreamCloud and More

15 Expensive-Looking Furniture Pieces You Can Buy at Walmart

Home

15 Expensive-Looking Furniture Pieces You Can Buy at Walmart

The Best Patio and Outdoor Furniture Deals to Shop on Amazon

Sales & Deals

The Best Patio and Outdoor Furniture Deals to Shop on Amazon

The Best Amazon Home Deals — Shop Fall Home Decor, Furniture and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Home Deals — Shop Fall Home Decor, Furniture and More

Shop the 28 Best Amazon Deals on Home and Kitchen Essentials

Sales & Deals

Shop the 28 Best Amazon Deals on Home and Kitchen Essentials

Tags: