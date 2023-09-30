Wayfair's Fall Clearance Sale is here and you can save up to 60% on furniture, appliances, decor and more until October 2.
Now that fall is in the air, there's no better time to make sure your living space is ready for the cozy season. If you've been waiting until Black Friday to score major discounts on all things home, look no further than Wayfair's Fall Clearance Sale. From stylish furniture and home decor to fire pits for keeping warm on cool autumn nights, you'll be able to give every room the fall update it deserves.
Now through Monday, October 2, you can save up to 60% on furniture, area rugs, mattresses, bedding and so much more at Wayfair. Plus, Wayfair also offers free shipping on orders over $35. The Wayfair sale has thousands of items discounted, including sleeper sofas, dining tables, desks and seasonal decor. Tons of Halloween decorations are also on sale to ensure you have the spookiest house on the block.
With so many finds to sort through, we gathered the best deals from Wayfair's Fall Clearance Sale to shop across categories. Ahead, make your home as comfortable as it can be this autumn with our 20 favorite furniture, rug and mattress deals.
Best Furniture Deals at Wayfair's Fall Sale
AllModern Miller 2-Piece Chaise Sectional
Add some comfortable elegance to your living room with this modern sectional made with a solid wood frame. Choose from six different colors to find the perfect sofa to match your space.
Bowdoin Upholstered Wingback Platform Bed
Available in burnt orange, turquoise, yellow, and light and dark grey, this linen-upholstered bed frame is extra cushy with a padded headboard and no-box-spring-needed design.
Three Posts Lorraine TV Stand with Electric Fireplace
This sturdy TV stand supports TVs up to 70 inches. With markdowns on all five colorways, it's hard to pass up Labor Day deals like this.
Sand & Stable Aubrielle 20" Wide Round Pouf Ottoman
Pouf ottomans are great for brightening up your living room. Plus, they're perfect for resting your feet after a long day.
Sand & Stable Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa
Take over 50% off this faux leather sofa that extends into a twin-sized bed.
Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser
The simplicity of this dresser and it's mid-century modern design make it an instant classic.
Desari Coffee Table
A convenient lift-top function and mid-century design makes this coffee table practical and stylish.
Sand & Stable Coffee Table
If you love furniture with a natural wood finish to add a rustic vibe to your home, this coffee table makes the perfect addition.
Benitez Twin 76'' Vegan Leather Tufted Back Convertible Sofa
Featuring a convertible design, this futon lets you transform it from a sofa to a twin-size bed whenever you need an extra spot to sleep.
Best Area Rug Deals at Wayfair's Fall Sale
Langley Street Geometric Area Rug
Take 57% off this clean and comfortable rug that comes in nine different colors.
Langley Street Fleckenstein Flatweave Performance Rug
Add vintage-inspired vibes with this decadent patterned rug.
Geometric Indoor/Outdoor Patio Area Rug
This casual rug will warm up any outdoor space. Choose from any of the five unique colorways to find the perfect style for your home.
Bungalow Rose Performance Blue Rug
The rug's intricate pattern is ideal if you have varying furniture and room themes you may be looking to seamlessly compliment, or if you want to completely change the look of a room for something new and fresh.
Bungalow Rose Handmade Flatweave Cotton Rug
Perfect for a cozy feel that's still easy to clean, this rug showcases a braided pattern with a variety of colors for a bright accent on your floors.
Best Mattress Deals at Wayfair's Fall Sale
Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress
This medium-soft mattress combines a layer of gel-infused memory foam, breathable gel foam, and traditional support foam for adaptive support and enhanced cooling. Plus, it features a durable, soft knit fabric cover for added comfort and to help keep your mattress protected.
Serta Perfect Sleeper 14" Ultra Plush Hybrid Mattress
The Serta mattress features a luxe, cool-to-the-touch cover with a layer of cooling gel memory foam to help dissipate heat along with an advanced custom coil system that reduces motion transfer and provides support on all four sides of the mattress.
Nora 12" Medium Memory Foam Mattress
Gel-infused memory foam will keep you comfortable and cool when sleeping on this Nora mattress. It even has a cool touch cover that feels cool the instant you touch it.
Nora 12" Medium Cooling Hybrid Mattress
Take 44% off this ridiculously comfortable hybrid mattress with built-in cooling technology and plenty of joint support.
Sealy Cool 12" Medium Memory Foam Mattress with CopperChill Technology
This medium-soft mattress combines a layer of SealyCool gel-infused memory foam with CopperChill technology, breathable gel foam, and traditional support foam for adaptive support and enhanced cooling.
Wayfair Sleep 12" Medium Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress
If your current mattress isn't helping you get some quality sleep every night, then it might be time to upgrade to a new bed. This hybrid mattress has the best of both worlds. Plus, it has a pillow-soft cushioned top.
