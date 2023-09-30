Now that fall is in the air, there's no better time to make sure your living space is ready for the cozy season. If you've been waiting until Black Friday to score major discounts on all things home, look no further than Wayfair's Fall Clearance Sale. From stylish furniture and home decor to fire pits for keeping warm on cool autumn nights, you'll be able to give every room the fall update it deserves.

Now through Monday, October 2, you can save up to 60% on furniture, area rugs, mattresses, bedding and so much more at Wayfair. Plus, Wayfair also offers free shipping on orders over $35. The Wayfair sale has thousands of items discounted, including sleeper sofas, dining tables, desks and seasonal decor. Tons of Halloween decorations are also on sale to ensure you have the spookiest house on the block.

With so many finds to sort through, we gathered the best deals from Wayfair's Fall Clearance Sale to shop across categories. Ahead, make your home as comfortable as it can be this autumn with our 20 favorite furniture, rug and mattress deals.

Best Furniture Deals at Wayfair's Fall Sale

AllModern Miller 2-Piece Chaise Sectional Wayfair AllModern Miller 2-Piece Chaise Sectional Add some comfortable elegance to your living room with this modern sectional made with a solid wood frame. Choose from six different colors to find the perfect sofa to match your space. $1,980 $970 Shop Now

Best Area Rug Deals at Wayfair's Fall Sale

Bungalow Rose Performance Blue Rug Wayfair Bungalow Rose Performance Blue Rug The rug's intricate pattern is ideal if you have varying furniture and room themes you may be looking to seamlessly compliment, or if you want to completely change the look of a room for something new and fresh. $118 $75 Shop Now

Best Mattress Deals at Wayfair's Fall Sale

