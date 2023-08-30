Wayfair's Labor Day Sale is in full swing with tons of deals on top-rated furniture pieces, including sleeper sofas that will ensure your guests enjoy a restful night's sleep. It's always a good idea to be prepared for out-of-towners that turn into overnight guests with a new sofa bed that's actually comfortable, too. Sleeper sofas not only look great in your living room or home office, but can also easily convert into a bed that's way more pleasant than a cumbersome air mattress.

Furniture is typically a big-ticket purchase, but Labor Day sales are the perfect opportunity to save big on home upgrades. Right now, Wayfair's Labor Day Sale has thousands of furniture deals that are comparable to the savings you'd only find during Black Friday or Way Day. We are talking huge savings on sectionals and sofa beds for a limited time only.

Shop Wayfair Sofa Deals

With hundreds of thousands of Wayfair discounts to scroll through, we went ahead and gathered all the best deals on sleeper sofas that can be a much-needed update to your living room and provide a good night's sleep for all the guests visiting your home. Whether your space needs a luxurious overstuffed couch or a slim futon, Wayfair's marking them down.

Ahead, shop the 15 best deals on sleeper sofas that your friends and family won’t dread spending a night on.

Mordecai 90'' Upholstered Sofa Wayfair Mordecai 90'' Upholstered Sofa Embrace a more neutral color palette this fall with this classic, contemporary sofa bed. $1,080 $840 Shop Now

Mercer41 54.84'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa Wayfair Mercer41 54.84'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa The vibrant velvet upholstery of this sleeper sofa adds a splash of color to your life. It comes with two rolling pillows to help you prop up and relax and features a memory foam mattress that easily contours to your body. $830 $670 Shop Now

AllModern Geo 84'' Upholstered Sofa Wayfair AllModern Geo 84'' Upholstered Sofa This top-rated sleeper sofa from AllModern is available in so many gorgeous colors, including this sapphire blue. $1,350 $640 Shop Now

Serta Monroe Queen Size Convertible Sleeper Sofa with Cushions Wayfair Serta Monroe Queen Size Convertible Sleeper Sofa with Cushions Take over 30% off Serta's convertible queen-sized sofa, complete with high-density foam cushions for added comfort. $1,500 $1,003 Shop Now

Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa Wayfair Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa This convertible sleeper combines a sleek design with a functional guest bed. It extends into a twin-sized bed that's an amazing deal for an extra sleeping space. $916 $460 Shop Now

Mistana Dingler 77" Linen Round Arm Sleeper Wayfair Mistana Dingler 77" Linen Round Arm Sleeper This linen couch features a multi-position, allowing you to easily convert from a sofa to a lounger to a sleeper with just a push or pull. $757 $330 Shop Now

Wade Logan Barrientez 85'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa Wayfair Wade Logan Barrientez 85'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa This tufted sleeper sofa is designed with a solid wood frame and wrapped in a neutral-colored linen blend for a textured feel. $590 $410 Shop Now

Serta Jameson 66.1" Futon Wayfair Serta Jameson 66.1" Futon The best-selling Serta Jameson Futon brings comfort and style to any space. The sleeper features chrome metal legs that provide stability and add a sleek touch. $400 $159 Shop Now

Cabell 74.5'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa Wayfair Cabell 74.5'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa This sofa bed features a 3" memory foam mattress that conforms to your guests' body shape and ensures even distribution of body weight. $1,743 $1,080 Shop Now

Ebern Designs Cancio 77'' Velvet Sofa Bed Wayfair Ebern Designs Cancio 77'' Velvet Sofa Bed If you're searching for a compact sleeper sofa, this modern couch is well suited for an apartment, studio or living room. $430 $290 Shop Now

Latitude Run 86'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa Wayfair Latitude Run 86'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa Latitude Run's upholstered sleeper sofa features durable linen blend fabric and is designed with plush back cushions for extra comfort. $500 $380 Shop Now

Mercury Row Perdue 81.5" Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sleeper Wayfair Mercury Row Perdue 81.5" Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sleeper One of the most stylish futons on the market, this Mercury Row sleeper sofa comes in 10 beautiful velvet colors. Velvet is not only trendy, but super soft for an even cozier experience. $880 $490 Shop Now

Latitude Run Eliajah 74.8'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa Wayfair Latitude Run Eliajah 74.8'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa While this couch folds out into a full bed, the coolest feature might be the drop down cup holders making it an amazing deal for your next movie night. It would also fit perfectly in a gaming room. $350 $320 Shop Now

Corrigan Studio 71" Convertible Faux Leather Sofa Wayfair Corrigan Studio 71" Convertible Faux Leather Sofa This sleek faux leather sleeper sofa transforms into a comfortable twin-size bed, making it perfect for hosting overnight guests. $304 $250 Shop Now

Novogratz Vintage 81.5" Upholstered Sleeper Sofa Wayfair Novogratz Vintage 81.5" Upholstered Sleeper Sofa For huge savings, this vintage sleeper sofa in pink velvet brings style and fun to any space. $915 $550 Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

RELATED CONTENT: