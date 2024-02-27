The official first day of spring may not be until March 19, but this year’s spring sales are already out in full force. No matter if you've already started spring cleaning, it's time to swap out your winter home decor for some fresh finds. Wayfair's Spring Savings event is here with massive deals on pretty much everything to welcome the new season into your home.

Shop Wayfair's Spring Sale

Now through Tuesday, March 5, Wayfair is offering up to 70% off furniture, bedding, area rugs, kitchen appliances, patio upgrades and so much more. From stylish living room seating and home decor to grills for backyard barbecues, you'll be able to give your home the spring update it deserves — inside and out.

With so many discounts to sort through, we gathered the best deals from Wayfair's Spring Savings event that will help transform your space right now. Ahead, make your home as comfortable as it can be this spring with our favorite furniture, rug and mattress deals.

Best Furniture Deals at Wayfair's Spring Sale

Wade Logan Alasteir Coffee Table Wayfair Wade Logan Alasteir Coffee Table The white oval-shaped tabletop has plenty of room to display coffee table books or serve snacks when you host get-togethers. The lower shelf is just the spot to store blankets and other living room essentials. $359 $250 Shop Now

Best Area Rug Deals at Wayfair's Spring Sale

Bungalow Rose Performance Blue Rug Wayfair Bungalow Rose Performance Blue Rug The rug's intricate pattern is ideal if you have varying furniture and room themes you may be looking to complement, or if you want to completely change the look of a room for something new and fresh. $198 $86 Shop Now

Best Roomba Robot Vacuum Deals at Wayfair

Spring cleaning doesn't have to be such a chore with an efficient robot vacuum to keep your floors clean. Right now, there are big Wayfair deals on best-selling iRobot Roomba robot vacuums and mops to get the job done all year long.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Wayfair iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum The Roomba 694 features iRobot's 3-Stage Cleaning system, which works to effectively lift dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors. The Roomba's technology can even suggest additional cleanings during peak allergy and pet shedding seasons. $250 $180 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba I1 Robot Vacuum Wayfair iRobot Roomba I1 Robot Vacuum When allergy season hits or peak pet shedding season comes around, the Roomba i1 robot vacuum offers extra cleaning sessions to keep your floors looking their best. It even learns your cleaning habits and suggests cleaning times that work around your schedule. $330 $180 Shop Now

iRobot Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop Wayfair iRobot Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop When spills happen, the Braava Jet is always on call—ready to head to the spot and take them on. Just say to Google Assistant or Alexa, “Have Braava mop in front of the kitchen counter”, and it heads out and gets to work. $500 $300 Shop Now

Best Mattress Deals at Wayfair's Spring Sale

Save up to 50% on top-rated mattresses during the Wayfair sale. We've found the best memory foam, hybrid, and gel foam options from Sealy, Serta and more.

