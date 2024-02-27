Shop Wayfair's Spring Savings event until March 5 to refresh your home for the new season.
The official first day of spring may not be until March 19, but this year’s spring sales are already out in full force. No matter if you've already started spring cleaning, it's time to swap out your winter home decor for some fresh finds. Wayfair's Spring Savings event is here with massive deals on pretty much everything to welcome the new season into your home.
Now through Tuesday, March 5, Wayfair is offering up to 70% off furniture, bedding, area rugs, kitchen appliances, patio upgrades and so much more. From stylish living room seating and home decor to grills for backyard barbecues, you'll be able to give your home the spring update it deserves — inside and out.
With so many discounts to sort through, we gathered the best deals from Wayfair's Spring Savings event that will help transform your space right now. Ahead, make your home as comfortable as it can be this spring with our favorite furniture, rug and mattress deals.
Best Furniture Deals at Wayfair's Spring Sale
Mercury Row Perdue 81.5" Convertible Sofa
Get more than 60% off this sofa that transforms into a twin-size bed for welcoming overnight guests. This sofa bed is wrapped in velvet, and it comes in a rich solid hue of your choice.
Bowdoin Upholstered Wingback Platform Bed
Available in burnt orange, turquoise, yellow, and light and dark grey, this linen-upholstered bed frame is extra cushy with a padded headboard and no-box-spring-needed design.
Sand & Stable Aubrielle 20" Wide Round Pouf Ottoman
Pouf ottomans are great for brightening up your living room. Plus, they're perfect for resting your feet after a long day.
Sand & Stable Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa
Take over 50% off this faux leather sofa that extends into a twin-sized bed.
Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser
The simplicity of this dresser and its mid-century modern design make it an instant classic.
Desari Coffee Table
A convenient lift-top function and mid-century design makes this coffee table practical and stylish.
Benitez Twin 76'' Vegan Leather Tufted Back Convertible Sofa
Featuring a convertible design, this futon lets you transform it from a sofa to a twin-size bed whenever you need an extra spot to sleep.
Union Rustic Pine Solid Wood Trestle Dining Table
Elevate your dining room space for dinner parties and everyday meals with this solid pine dining table.
Wade Logan Alasteir Coffee Table
The white oval-shaped tabletop has plenty of room to display coffee table books or serve snacks when you host get-togethers. The lower shelf is just the spot to store blankets and other living room essentials.
Best Area Rug Deals at Wayfair's Spring Sale
Langley Street Geometric Area Rug
Take 68% off this clean and comfortable rug that comes in nine different colors.
Langley Street Fleckenstein Flatweave Performance Rug
Add vintage-inspired vibes with this decadent patterned rug.
Mistana Kendall Geometric Indoor/Outdoor Patio Area Rug
This casual rug will warm up any outdoor space. Choose from any of the five unique colorways to find the perfect style for your home.
Bungalow Rose Performance Blue Rug
The rug's intricate pattern is ideal if you have varying furniture and room themes you may be looking to complement, or if you want to completely change the look of a room for something new and fresh.
Bungalow Rose Handmade Flatweave Cotton Rug
Perfect for a cozy feel that's still easy to clean, this rug showcases a braided pattern with a variety of colors for a bright accent on your floors.
Best Roomba Robot Vacuum Deals at Wayfair
Spring cleaning doesn't have to be such a chore with an efficient robot vacuum to keep your floors clean. Right now, there are big Wayfair deals on best-selling iRobot Roomba robot vacuums and mops to get the job done all year long.
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
The Roomba 694 features iRobot's 3-Stage Cleaning system, which works to effectively lift dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors. The Roomba's technology can even suggest additional cleanings during peak allergy and pet shedding seasons.
iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ Self-Emptying 2-in-1 Robot
Convert iRobot's most popular Roomba j7+ vacuum to a vacuum & mop solution with the simple switch of a bin. The innovative thinking you’ve come to expect from iRobot now gives you double the clean with one machine.
iRobot Roomba I1 Robot Vacuum
When allergy season hits or peak pet shedding season comes around, the Roomba i1 robot vacuum offers extra cleaning sessions to keep your floors looking their best. It even learns your cleaning habits and suggests cleaning times that work around your schedule.
iRobot Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop
When spills happen, the Braava Jet is always on call—ready to head to the spot and take them on. Just say to Google Assistant or Alexa, “Have Braava mop in front of the kitchen counter”, and it heads out and gets to work.
Best Mattress Deals at Wayfair's Spring Sale
Save up to 50% on top-rated mattresses during the Wayfair sale. We've found the best memory foam, hybrid, and gel foam options from Sealy, Serta and more.
Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress
This medium-soft mattress combines a layer of gel-infused memory foam, breathable gel foam, and traditional support foam for adaptive support and enhanced cooling. Plus, it features a durable, soft knit fabric cover for added comfort and to help keep your mattress protected.
Serta Perfect Sleeper 14" Ultra Plush Hybrid Mattress
The Serta Perfect Sleeper mattress features a luxe, cool-to-the-touch cover with a layer of cooling gel memory foam to help dissipate heat along with an advanced custom coil system that reduces motion transfer and provides support on all four sides of the mattress.
Nora 12" Medium Memory Foam Mattress
Gel-infused memory foam will keep you comfortable and cool when sleeping on this Nora mattress. It even has a cool touch cover that feels cool the instant you touch it.
Nora 12" Medium Cooling Hybrid Mattress
Take 52% off this ridiculously comfortable hybrid mattress with built-in cooling technology and plenty of joint support.
Sealy Cool 12" Medium Memory Foam Mattress with CopperChill Technology
This medium-soft mattress combines a layer of SealyCool gel-infused memory foam with CopperChill technology, breathable gel foam, and traditional support foam for adaptive support and enhanced cooling.
Wayfair Sleep 12" Medium Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress
If your current mattress isn't allowing quality sleep every night, then it might be time to upgrade to a new bed. This hybrid mattress has the best of both worlds. Plus, it has a pillow-soft cushioned top.
RELATED CONTENT: