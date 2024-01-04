Sales & Deals

The Best Office Chair Deals to Shop from Wayfair's Sale for a Comfortable Workday

By ETonline Staff
Published: 5:39 PM PST, January 4, 2024

Elevate your work-from-home setup with the best deals on comfy and stylish office chairs at Wayfair.

With the arrival of the new year, it's the perfect time to prioritize upgrading your work-from-home setup. Introducing a new office chair can truly be a game-changer when it comes to maintaining comfort during those extended hours spent at your desk. To help you kickstart the year on a productive note, Wayfair's Surplus Sale features a myriad of deals on home office essentials, including discounts of up to 70% on best-selling office chairs.

Wayfair offers a plethora of office chairs in a variety of shapes, colors and sizes to elevate your at-home workspace. For those in search of a stylish seating solution, explore the allure of a vibrant chair that effortlessly enhances any workspace aesthetic. If your focus is on prioritizing comfort and maintaining good posture, opt for an ergonomic chair designed to provide essential back support and relaxation during extended work hours. On the other hand, if simplicity is your preference, delve into the realm of armless designs for easy mobility in smaller office spaces.

Wayfair Home Office Deals

Whether you work from home just once a week or work remotely year round, finding a comfortable, adjustable, stylish, and ergonomic chair is essential for all-day sitting. To help you find the one, ET gathered the best deals on office chairs at Wayfair.

The Best Wayfair Deals on Office Chairs

Upper Square Executive Chair

Upper Square Executive Chair
Wayfair

Upper Square Executive Chair

Complete with padded armrests and extra lumbar support, the Executive Chair is a sleek and ergonomic chair option. 

$553 $164

Shop Now

Etta Avenue Collin Task Chair

Etta Avenue Collin Task Chair
Wayfair

Etta Avenue Collin Task Chair

Take advantage of Wayfair deals and snag this velvet office chair for up to 51% off. All colorways are currently on sale, so you can pick the perfect one to match your office aesthetic. 

$240 $117

Shop Now

Latitude Run Bellana Ergonomic Task Chair

Latitude Run Bellana Ergonomic Task Chair
Wayfair

Latitude Run Bellana Ergonomic Task Chair

This ergonomic chair has a ton of features, such as tilt lock, adjustable armrests (which are padded as well), seat padding, breathable mesh backing and a lot more. 

$399 $176

Shop Now

Etta Avenue Belanda Task Chair with Tufted Back

Etta Avenue Belanda Task Chair with Tufted Back
Wayfair

Etta Avenue Belanda Task Chair with Tufted Back

This scalloped desk chair has great lumbar support, and it's stylish. So you get the best of both worlds with this sale item.

$279 $153

Shop Now

Everly Quinn Batrice Velvet Office Chair

Everly Quinn Batrice Velvet Office Chair
Wayfair

Everly Quinn Batrice Velvet Office Chair

Sit back and relax while you type up reports in this velvet office chair from the Everly Quinn collection.

$352 $178

Shop Now

Siyer Mid-Back Mesh Multifunction Ergonomic Office Chair

Siyer Mid-Back Mesh Multifunction Ergonomic Office Chair
Wayfair

Siyer Mid-Back Mesh Multifunction Ergonomic Office Chair

The transparent mesh back allows air to circulate, keeping you cool no matter how high the pressure of your homework gets. Built-in lumbar support also helps prevent back strain.

$572 $168

Shop Now

Wayfair Hashtag Home Cauldwell Task Chair

Wayfair Hashtag Home Cauldwell Task Chair
Wayfair

Wayfair Hashtag Home Cauldwell Task Chair

Wayfair's Hashtag Home furniture line includes this unique wheeled office chair with an armless design, making it easier to move the chair around a smaller office space. 

$120 $95

Shop Now

Wayfair Basics Mesh Task Chair

Wayfair Basics Mesh Task Chair
Wayfair

Wayfair Basics Mesh Task Chair

This breathable mesh chair will keep you comfortable while you work in your home office. Complete with a swivel and adjustable height, there's little that you can't do in this office chair.

$360 $108

Shop Now

Kelly Clarkson Home Lourdes Task Chair

Kelly Clarkson Home Lourdes Task Chair
Wayfair

Kelly Clarkson Home Lourdes Task Chair

There couldn't be a more stylish office chair than this.

$229 $140

Shop Now

Alori Ergonomic Mesh Task Office Chair With Flip-up Armrest

Alori Ergonomic Mesh Task Office Chair With Flip-up Armrest
Wayfair

Alori Ergonomic Mesh Task Office Chair With Flip-up Armrest

Featuring an ergonomic structure, this durable mesh office chair is designed to help you maintain a relaxed posture during long working hours.

$100 $80

Shop Now

