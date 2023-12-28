Ready to tackle the new year to the best of your ability? It all starts with organization.
After unwrapping all the holiday gifts, you probably have some new goodies and gear for the house. But with all that new stuff comes the dreaded next step: organizing it.
The new year is the perfect time to make some positive changes around your home and in your life, especially when it comes to organization tools that will help make your home less cluttered and life a little less hectic. Inspired by popular shows like The Home Edit and Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, we've decided to prioritize organizing our homes this winter.
If you're new to the world of organizing your home. We suggest making a system to do it and you don't have to start from scratch. The Home Edit released a highly rated book that gives step-by-step instructions to build habits that will make your life and home more coordinated.
The Home Edit: Stay Organized: The Ultimate Guide to Making Systems Stick
The Home Edit: Stay Organized: The Ultimate Guide to Making Systems Stick teaches readers simple solutions that will make maintaining your organization goals simple.
If you need bathroom storage, to reduce clutter in the kitchen or to spruce up the closet storage, look no further than these life-hacking products from around the web. Our list has everything from under-the-sink storage to help clear up bathroom counter space to calendars and planners to movable storage baskets that match your current decor while having a spot for everything in your house.
Just in time to start the New Year with a clean slate, we've picked all our favorite streamlined storage solutions and organization options that will make your house stylish and easier to navigate. Below, shop the best organization ideas to declutter your home (and life) for 2024.
The Best Kitchen Storage and Organization Solutions
Having an organized pantry to come home to after stocking up at the grocery store makes home life easier. Tiered shelves are a great way to add height to your pantry organization, while clear plastic bins allow for organized and easy access to your groceries.
Happept Airtight Glass Storage Canisters with Spoons and Tray
While candy is a perfectly acceptable item to put in these adorable containers, they'd also look great on a beverage bar filled with coffee beans, marshmallows and hot cocoa mix.
Le'raze Food Storage Containers (Set of 3)
Take your favorite cookies and treats out of the box and store them in these vintage glass containers instead to keep them fresher longer and make your pantry more aesthetically pleasing.
Gamtik Individual Storage Bag Organizer for Kitchen Drawer
Stop piling up the storage bag boxes and swap them for these beautiful bamboo organizers.
Suclain Storage Glass Jar Set (5-Pack)
Looking for a better way to store your grains and pasta? These unique jars are functional and fashionable.
HuggieGems Magnetic Spice Storage Rack Organizer (4-Pack)
Free up cabinet space by storing spices, baking mixes and other cooking essentials on this magnetic rack that attaches to your fridge.
Girl Friday Magnetic Acrylic Month/Side Note Calendar for Fridge
You can use this magnetic calendar year after year to track appointments and events since the days are written in with a dry-erase marker and can be wiped away.
JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids
Whether you need containers for meal prep or to store your leftovers, this glass set is a fabulous deal for any home. The airtight containers even come with a 12-month warranty.
2 Set Stackable Kitchen Counter Basket with Bamboo Top
These stackable bins are so cute with their bamboo lids and DIY chalk label and can hold your produce, snacks and more kitchen staples.
SONGMICS Cabinet Organizer Shelf, Set of 2
Stack them, place them side by side or nest them — these shelves transform to fit your storage needs.
Uncluttered Designs Adjustable Drawer Dividers
Optimize your drawer space with adjustable dividers. Use them to organize your clothes, junk drawer and much more.
The Best Desktop and Home Office Organization Ideas
Set up a workspace that’s as comfy as it is functional to make your in-office space, working from home or a hybrid work situation smoother.
Bloom Daily Planners 2024 Desk Calendar
Those who love the oversized calendars that fill up a desk will want to check out this option that comes with stickers to help you stay organized.
Marie Kondo Calm & Shoji Office Storage Solution
If you love having everything in its exact place, then you'll want to get this storage solution set designed by the queen of organization herself, Marie Kondo. You'll get four helpful office items, that are also super chic, including a two-drawer paper organizer, a desktop filer, a magazine filer, and a desktop organizer.
Desktop Vacuum Cleaner
This small but mighty vacuum will keep away the annoying little messes in life. Just move it around to easily clean your desk and keyboard.
Kaakow Gold Desk Organizers and Accessories
Unleash your organizational skills with this desk organizer set. Between the pencil holder, phone holder, and document storage, you’ll never misplace another writing utensil or piece of paper with a great idea on it.
The Best Bathroom Storage Solutions
Above the toilet, under the sink and inside the medicine cabinet are just a few places to start decluttering the bathroom.
Forbena Bathroom Countertop Organizer
Elevate your bathroom counter with this two-tier shelf featuring golden accents.
Delamu 2-Tier Multi-Purpose Bathroom Under Sink Organizers (2-Pack)
Just because it's under the sink doesn't mean it needs to be boring. We love this chic two-tier storage from Delamu.
Mkono Tassel Storage Baskets (2-Pack)
Toilet paper, hand towels or facial tissues are just a few items you could store inside these charming baskets.
Dimcapo Rotating Makeup Organizer
Put your cosmetics on display and easily access them with this spinning carousel that fits products of multiple heights with no problem.
Generic Corner Shower Caddy
Utilize the corner space in your shower with these highly rated, wall-mounted shower shelves.
Aozita 4-Pack Vanity Makeup Organizer
These stylish jars will help you organize all your bathroom essentials without compromising your aesthetic. We recommend grabbing a square tray for all four to sit on for an at-home spa feel.
STORi Audrey Stackable Clear Organizer Drawers
Stackable clear organizer drawers are so versatile in your home. They can organize your bathroom counters, makeup and makeup tools, snacks in your pantry, office supplies and more. This set comes with two drawers.
SpaceKeeper 3-Tier Slim Storage Cart Mobile Shelving Unit
This tall and narrow three-tiered shelf is the perfect solution for those with small bathroom spaces. Instantly multiply your storage space with this bathroom shelf that can slide into any corner.
Hostack Over-The-Toilet Storage Bathroom Organizer
Create your own bathroom cabinet with this freestanding furniture, an essential for any bathroom in need of storage solutions. Its two open shelves allow for displaying candles and towels, while the closed cabinets are perfect for tucking away unsightly toilet paper and cleaning supplies.
The Best Closet and Hidden Storage Solutions
Worried about an avalanche of blankets and towels each time you open the closet or linen cabinet? Organize – and save room in – your bedroom by storing heavy blankets and clothes in bins and bags. Large bins can be reserved for big bags and boxes, while smaller bins with built-in dividers can section out other smaller items.
Lucycaz Over-The-Door Hooks Organizer Hanger
This Lucycaz Over-The-Door Hooks Organizer Hanger includes five hooks and two mesh baskets.
Homidec Closet Organizers and Storage
Give everything a spot with these attractive and stackable storage bins.
Z&L House 3-Tier Shoe Rack for Closet
Say goodbye to mismatched piles of footwear thanks to this bamboo shoe rack.
Bidtakay Large Fabric Baskets with Handles (3-Pack)
These stylish baskets will elevate your storage game.
SimpleHouseware Dresser Drawer Organizers (Set of 6)
These drawer organizers will help you keep all your favorite outfits organized.
Home-it Mop and Broom Holder
It will surprise you how much space you free up once you hang your cleaning tools. This organizer can hold up to 11 items and each ball can hold up to 7.5 lbs of weight.
RELATED CONTENT: