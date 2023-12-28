After unwrapping all the holiday gifts, you probably have some new goodies and gear for the house. But with all that new stuff comes the dreaded next step: organizing it.

The new year is the perfect time to make some positive changes around your home and in your life, especially when it comes to organization tools that will help make your home less cluttered and life a little less hectic. Inspired by popular shows like The Home Edit and Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, we've decided to prioritize organizing our homes this winter.

If you're new to the world of organizing your home. We suggest making a system to do it and you don't have to start from scratch. The Home Edit released a highly rated book that gives step-by-step instructions to build habits that will make your life and home more coordinated.

If you need bathroom storage, to reduce clutter in the kitchen or to spruce up the closet storage, look no further than these life-hacking products from around the web. Our list has everything from under-the-sink storage to help clear up bathroom counter space to calendars and planners to movable storage baskets that match your current decor while having a spot for everything in your house.

Just in time to start the New Year with a clean slate, we've picked all our favorite streamlined storage solutions and organization options that will make your house stylish and easier to navigate. Below, shop the best organization ideas to declutter your home (and life) for 2024.

The Best Kitchen Storage and Organization Solutions

Having an organized pantry to come home to after stocking up at the grocery store makes home life easier. Tiered shelves are a great way to add height to your pantry organization, while clear plastic bins allow for organized and easy access to your groceries.

The Best Desktop and Home Office Organization Ideas

Set up a workspace that’s as comfy as it is functional to make your in-office space, working from home or a hybrid work situation smoother.

Desktop Vacuum Cleaner Amazon Desktop Vacuum Cleaner This small but mighty vacuum will keep away the annoying little messes in life. Just move it around to easily clean your desk and keyboard. $26 $14 Shop Now

The Best Bathroom Storage Solutions

Above the toilet, under the sink and inside the medicine cabinet are just a few places to start decluttering the bathroom.

Dimcapo Rotating Makeup Organizer Amazon Dimcapo Rotating Makeup Organizer Put your cosmetics on display and easily access them with this spinning carousel that fits products of multiple heights with no problem. $30 $24 With coupon Shop Now

Hostack Over-The-Toilet Storage Bathroom Organizer Amazon Hostack Over-The-Toilet Storage Bathroom Organizer Create your own bathroom cabinet with this freestanding furniture, an essential for any bathroom in need of storage solutions. Its two open shelves allow for displaying candles and towels, while the closed cabinets are perfect for tucking away unsightly toilet paper and cleaning supplies. $80 $72 With coupon Shop Now

The Best Closet and Hidden Storage Solutions

Worried about an avalanche of blankets and towels each time you open the closet or linen cabinet? Organize – and save room in – your bedroom by storing heavy blankets and clothes in bins and bags. Large bins can be reserved for big bags and boxes, while smaller bins with built-in dividers can section out other smaller items.

Home-it Mop and Broom Holder Amazon Home-it Mop and Broom Holder It will surprise you how much space you free up once you hang your cleaning tools. This organizer can hold up to 11 items and each ball can hold up to 7.5 lbs of weight. $20 $15 Shop Now

