Shopping

19 Bathroom Organization Solutions from Amazon To Help You Get Organized this Spring

By Charlotte Lewis
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
amazon bathroom organizers
Getty Images

If you spent the winter stocking up on cozy candles and fresh towels to improve your living space, you're not alone. But with all that new stuff comes the dreaded next step: organizing it. Our bathrooms are usually the smallest rooms in our living spaces, but they're the one we spend a ton of time in, so it's no wonder things have gotten a little cluttered.

Inspired by popular shows like The Home Edit and Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, we've decided to prioritize organizing our bathroom this spring. If you're in need of bathroom storage ideas, look no further than these life-hacking products from Amazon. Our list has everything from wall mounted towel racks to help clear up bathroom cabinet space (and they can double as home decor) to adding extra storage for bathroom necessities with movable storage baskets, corner shelves and narrow cabinets that can utilize your room's vertical space.

Just in time for your spring cleaning, we've picked all our favorite bathroom storage solutions at Amazon to help you get organized this season. 

2-Tier Organizer, Multi-Purpose Slide-Out Storage Baskets with Handles and Dividers
madesmart 2-Tier Organizer, Multi-Purpose Slide-Out Storage Baskets with Handles and Dividers
Amazon
2-Tier Organizer, Multi-Purpose Slide-Out Storage Baskets with Handles and Dividers

Optimize your under-the-sink storage space with this customizable two-tiered bins.

$41$23
4-Pack Vanity Makeup Organizer
AOZITA 4-Pack Vanity Makeup Organizer
Amazon
4-Pack Vanity Makeup Organizer

These stylish jars will help you organize all your bathroom essentials without compromising your aesthetic. We recommend grabbing a square tray for all four to sit on for an at-home spa feel.

$14$9
Under Bathroom Sink Storage 2 Tier Organizer Bath Collection Baskets with Hooks
Under Bathroom Sink Storage 2 Tier Organizer Bath Collection Baskets with Hooks
Amazon
Under Bathroom Sink Storage 2 Tier Organizer Bath Collection Baskets with Hooks

Make organization easy with this two-tiered display tray. Keep it under the sink and fill it with easy-to-reach cleaning supplies, or stuff it with hand towels and bathroom necessities to display on your countertop. 

$29$16
3-Tier Slim Storage Cart Mobile Shelving Unit
SPACEKEEPER 3 Tier Slim Storage Cart Mobile Shelving Unit Organizer Slide Out Storage Rolling Utility Cart Tower Rack
Amazon
3-Tier Slim Storage Cart Mobile Shelving Unit

This tall and narrow three-tiered shelf is the perfect solution for those with small bathroom spaces. Instantly multiple your storage space with this bathroom shelf that can slide into any corner.

$22$20
WITH COUPON
Stackable Cosmetic Organizer Drawers
STORi Audrey Stackable Cosmetic Organizer Drawers 4-1/2" Tall | set of 2 Clear
Amazon
Stackable Cosmetic Organizer Drawers

Slap a label on these clear stackable drawers and create your own Home Edit with ease.

$28$24
360 Rotating Makeup Organizer
Syntus 360 Rotating Makeup Organizer
Amazon
360 Rotating Makeup Organizer

Keep your cosmetics easily accessible in this spinning carousel with adjustable trays, so you can fit products of multiple heights with no problem.

$24$20
Acrylic Slim Plastic Trash Can
Cq acrylic Slim Plastic Trash Can 1.3 Gallon, Trash can with Toilet Brush Holder
Amazon
Acrylic Slim Plastic Trash Can

Although trashcans are a bathroom essential it can be hard to find one that fits into small spaces. Don't overlook this slim-fit can with removable bin for easy and space-conscious clean up.

$36
Woven Storage Baskets For Organizing Set Of 9
Woven Storage Baskets For Organizing - Set Of 9
Amazon
Woven Storage Baskets For Organizing Set Of 9

Utilize your bathroom cabinets with these multi-sized storage baskets to fit everything from bath accessories to toiletries to towels and everything in between.

$39
Over Door Hanger Heavy Duty Door Hook
UDENIS Over Door Hanger Heavy Duty Door Hook
Amazon
Over Door Hanger Heavy Duty Door Hook

Stop wasting storage space in your bathroom cabinets and keep your towels neatly displayed on this over the door hanger with multiple hooks, perfect for a multi-person bathroom.

$19$17
Adhesive Hooks Wall Hooks
Adhesive Hooks Wall Hooks
Amazon
Adhesive Hooks Wall Hooks

Hang loofas, washcloths and all your bathroom essentials on these movable wall hooks, which will not only stick to shower towel but also hold up to thirteen pounds.

$12$9
WITH COUPON
144 Preprinted Minimalistic Laundry Room Labels
Talented Kitchen 144 Preprinted Minimalistic Laundry Room Labels
Amazon
144 Preprinted Minimalistic Laundry Room Labels

Take the effort out of your new organization system with these pre-printed vinyl adhesive labels, all ready to be placed on your new containers, bins and bottles.

$15$14
Glass Soap Dispenser with Pump and Concrete Tray
MaisoNovo Glass Soap Dispenser with Pump and Concrete Tray
Amazon
Glass Soap Dispenser with Pump and Concrete Tray

If your spring cleaning makeover includes trying to become more eco-conscious, it's time to invest in some reusable dispensers, like this hand soap and lotion duo.

$45$34
Touchless Battery Operated Electric Automatic Soap Dispenser
Secura 17oz / 500ml Premium Touchless Battery Operated Electric Automatic Soap Dispenser
Amazon
Touchless Battery Operated Electric Automatic Soap Dispenser

If the pandemic has made you more germ-conscious, don't miss out on this hand-free soap dispenser for your guest bathroom.

$44$30
Small Bathroom Storage Corner Floor Cabinet with Doors and Shelves
Aojezor Small Bathroom Storage Corner Floor Cabinet with Doors and Shelves
Amazon
Small Bathroom Storage Corner Floor Cabinet with Doors and Shelves

If you think your bathroom is too small for bathroom furniture, think again. This narrow bathroom cabinet can slide into any six inch space and hold bathroom accessories, toilet paper, and so much more on its adjustable shelves.

$40$28
WITH COUPON
Over The Toilet Storage Double Door Bathroom Organizer
Hostack Bathroom Storage
Amazon
Over The Toilet Storage Double Door Bathroom Organizer

Create your own bathroom cabinet with this freestanding furniture, an essential for any bathroom in need of storage solutions. It's two open shelves allow for displaying candles and towels, while the closed cabinets are perfect for tucking away unsightly toilet paper and cleaning supplies.

$90$86
WITH COUPON
Wall-Mounted Towel Rack
Soduku Towel Rack Wall Mounted
Amazon
Wall-Mounted Towel Rack

We love this space-saving solution for bathrooms lacking cabinet space. This wall-mounted towel rack is a great way to eliminate dealing with bulky towels, which take up a ton of room in small closets, and it allows you to display your towels as part of your decor for an aesthetic bonus.

$25$21
Plastic Toilet Bowl Brush and Plunger Combo
Modern Compact Plastic Toilet Bowl Brush and Plunger Combo
Amazon
Plastic Toilet Bowl Brush and Plunger Combo

Get rid of messes before they happen with this plunger and toilet brush duo. Both bathroom accessories come with durable lock and lift covers, so you can keep your bathroom sparkling clean.

$31
Waterproof Fabric Shower Curtain or Liner with 9 Mesh Pockets
N&Y HOME Waterproof Fabric Shower Curtain or Liner with 9 Mesh Pockets
Amazon
Waterproof Fabric Shower Curtain or Liner with 9 Mesh Pockets

Keep your favorite shower accessories close with this shower curtain liner with convenient mesh pockets. Our organization tip: keep lower pockets free for kids and fancier products for mom and dad toward the top where they're safely out of reach.

$29$17
Bathroom Tissue Paper Roll Stand and 3-Roll Holder
Bathroom Tissue Paper Roll Stand
Amazon
Bathroom Tissue Paper Roll Stand and 3-Roll Holder

Ensure your guests' bathroom comfort with this free-standing toilet paper stand, complete with storage for three toilet paper rolls.

$30$29
WITH COUPON

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon Deals on Home Storage to Get Organized This Spring

The Best Spring Cleaning Washer and Dryer Deals: Save Up to $1,400 Now

Best Robot Vacuums to Buy In Spring: Top Cleaners for Wood and Carpet

Save Big on Samsung Appliances With Spring Cleaning Deals

Save $1,400 on Samsung's Top-Rated Washer and Dryer Set

15 Natural Cleaning Products on Amazon That Actually Work

Kick-Start Your Spring Cleaning With the Best Deals on Robot Vacuums

Your Spring Cleaning Checklist: Shop the Best Cleaning Supplies

Spring Cleaning Is Here: Shop the Best Deals on Dyson Vacuums

Shop The Best Deals On Spring Cleaning Essentials at Amazon