If you spent the winter stocking up on cozy candles and fresh towels to improve your living space, you're not alone. But with all that new stuff comes the dreaded next step: organizing it. Our bathrooms are usually the smallest rooms in our living spaces, but they're the one we spend a ton of time in, so it's no wonder things have gotten a little cluttered.

Inspired by popular shows like The Home Edit and Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, we've decided to prioritize organizing our bathroom this spring. If you're in need of bathroom storage ideas, look no further than these life-hacking products from Amazon. Our list has everything from wall mounted towel racks to help clear up bathroom cabinet space (and they can double as home decor) to adding extra storage for bathroom necessities with movable storage baskets, corner shelves and narrow cabinets that can utilize your room's vertical space.

Just in time for your spring cleaning, we've picked all our favorite bathroom storage solutions at Amazon to help you get organized this season.

4-Pack Vanity Makeup Organizer Amazon 4-Pack Vanity Makeup Organizer These stylish jars will help you organize all your bathroom essentials without compromising your aesthetic. We recommend grabbing a square tray for all four to sit on for an at-home spa feel. $14 $9 Shop Now

Adhesive Hooks Wall Hooks Amazon Adhesive Hooks Wall Hooks Hang loofas, washcloths and all your bathroom essentials on these movable wall hooks, which will not only stick to shower towel but also hold up to thirteen pounds. $12 $9 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Wall-Mounted Towel Rack Amazon Wall-Mounted Towel Rack We love this space-saving solution for bathrooms lacking cabinet space. This wall-mounted towel rack is a great way to eliminate dealing with bulky towels, which take up a ton of room in small closets, and it allows you to display your towels as part of your decor for an aesthetic bonus. $25 $21 Shop Now

