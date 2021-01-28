Organization enthusiasts, get your wallets ready -- Marie Kondo has designed a collection for The Container Store!

The tidying expert's new sustainable line, created with Marie Kondo's vision on decluttering and organizing -- the KonMari method -- is filled with everything you need to kiss clutter goodbye.

"I believe that if you tidy your space, you can transform your life. The secret is to discover what sparks joy for you and to give these things a home," Kondo narrates in the campaign video.

"From Japanese-inspired drawer organizers to elegant hangers and handwoven baskets, this collection was designed to hold your cherished items and elevate your everyday routine," the star of Tidying Up With Marie Kondo adds.

The professional organizer's exclusive product line features over 100 sustainably sourced storage and organization items made from bamboo, ceramic, recycled fiberboard and wood certified by the Forest Stewardship Council. Designs include drawer dividers, storage boxes, pantry canisters, closet essentials, versatile bins and more.

If you're looking for ways to organize your home office supplies, Kondo's product collection has simple solutions for organizing your work-from-home space, too. Kondo previously spruced up ET's Kevin Frazier's office. Her biggest tip? Organize items in categories and store them vertically upright.

Shop all the products from The Container Store x KonMari collection and browse through ET Style's top picks ahead.

The Container Store x KonMari Marie Kondo Ceramic & Bamboo Egg Bin The Container Store The Container Store x KonMari Marie Kondo Ceramic & Bamboo Egg Bin Only Marie Kondo can make egg storage look so chic. This ceramic and bamboo bin will instantly elevate your fridge. $30 AT THE CONTAINER STORE BUY NOW

The Container Store x KonMari Marie Kondo Modular Glass Canisters The Container Store The Container Store x KonMari Marie Kondo Modular Glass Canisters Store pantry essentials in these minimalist glass canisters with wooden lids. $13 AND UP AT THE CONTAINER STORE BUY NOW

The Container Store x KonMari Marie Kondo Diagonal In-Drawer Organizer The Container Store The Container Store x KonMari Marie Kondo Diagonal In-Drawer Organizer We love the unique look and function of the diagonal compartments in this bamboo organizer. Perfect for decluttering a junk drawer. $50 AT THE CONTAINER STORE BUY NOW

The Container Store x KonMari Marie Kondo Cloud White Ceramic Bulk Canisters The Container Store The Container Store x KonMari Marie Kondo Cloud White Ceramic Bulk Canisters Upgrade your pantry organization with these elegant ceramic canisters to store flour, sugar and other dried goods. $20 AND UP AT THE CONTAINER STORE BUY NOW

The Container Store x KonMari Marie Kondo Legal-Size Kawaii Pouches Pkg/5 The Container Store The Container Store x KonMari Marie Kondo Legal-Size Kawaii Pouches Pkg/5 You can never have too many pouches. This set of five is great for keeping small trinkets in one place. Perfect for on the go. $15 AT THE CONTAINER STORE BUY NOW

The Container Store x KonMari Marie Kondo 2-Drawer Linen Jewelry Box The Container Store The Container Store x KonMari Marie Kondo 2-Drawer Linen Jewelry Box Tired of tangled necklaces and missing earrings? Invest in this chic linen jewelry box with double drawers and 41 compartments. $130 AT THE CONTAINER STORE BUY NOW

The Container Store x KonMari Marie Kondo Clarity Document Box The Container Store The Container Store x KonMari Marie Kondo Clarity Document Box Keep important documents tidy in this watercolor print box made from recycled paperboard. $15 AT THE CONTAINER STORE BUY NOW

