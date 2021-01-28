Shopping

Shop Marie Kondo's Collab With The Container Store to Get Organized in 2021

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
marie kondo x the container store 1280
The Container Store

Organization enthusiasts, get your wallets ready -- Marie Kondo has designed a collection for The Container Store

The tidying expert's new sustainable line, created with Marie Kondo's vision on decluttering and organizing -- the KonMari method -- is filled with everything you need to kiss clutter goodbye.

"I believe that if you tidy your space, you can transform your life. The secret is to discover what sparks joy for you and to give these things a home," Kondo narrates in the campaign video.

"From Japanese-inspired drawer organizers to elegant hangers and handwoven baskets, this collection was designed to hold your cherished items and elevate your everyday routine," the star of Tidying Up With Marie Kondo adds.

The professional organizer's exclusive product line features over 100 sustainably sourced storage and organization items made from bamboo, ceramic, recycled fiberboard and wood certified by the Forest Stewardship Council. Designs include drawer dividers, storage boxes, pantry canisters, closet essentials, versatile bins and more.

If you're looking for ways to organize your home office supplies, Kondo's product collection has simple solutions for organizing your work-from-home space, too. Kondo previously spruced up ET's Kevin Frazier's office. Her biggest tip? Organize items in categories and store them vertically upright.

Shop all the products from The Container Store x KonMari collection and browse through ET Style's top picks ahead.

The Container Store x KonMari Marie Kondo Ceramic & Bamboo Egg Bin
Marie Kondo Ceramic & Bamboo Egg Bin
The Container Store
The Container Store x KonMari Marie Kondo Ceramic & Bamboo Egg Bin
Only Marie Kondo can make egg storage look so chic. This ceramic and bamboo bin will instantly elevate your fridge. 
$30 AT THE CONTAINER STORE
The Container Store x KonMari Marie Kondo Modular Glass Canisters
The Container Store x KonMari Marie Kondo Modular Glass Canisters
The Container Store
The Container Store x KonMari Marie Kondo Modular Glass Canisters
Store pantry essentials in these minimalist glass canisters with wooden lids. 
$13 AND UP AT THE CONTAINER STORE
The Container Store x KonMari Marie Kondo Calm Hikidashi Small Organizer Boxes Pkg/14
Marie Kondo Calm Hikidashi Small Organizer Boxes Pkg/14
The Container Store
The Container Store x KonMari Marie Kondo Calm Hikidashi Small Organizer Boxes Pkg/14
Store small items in these recyclable Hikidashi (means "drawer" in Japanese) boxes. Use them as 14 organizers or seven covered boxes. 
$40 AT THE CONTAINER STORE
The Container Store x KonMari Marie Kondo Diagonal In-Drawer Organizer
Marie Kondo Diagonal In-Drawer Organizer
The Container Store
The Container Store x KonMari Marie Kondo Diagonal In-Drawer Organizer
We love the unique look and function of the diagonal compartments in this bamboo organizer. Perfect for decluttering a junk drawer. 
$50 AT THE CONTAINER STORE
The Container Store x KonMari Marie Kondo Cloud White Ceramic Bulk Canisters
Marie Kondo Cloud White Ceramic Bulk Canisters
The Container Store
The Container Store x KonMari Marie Kondo Cloud White Ceramic Bulk Canisters
Upgrade your pantry organization with these elegant ceramic canisters to store flour, sugar and other dried goods. 
$20 AND UP AT THE CONTAINER STORE
The Container Store x KonMari Marie Kondo Kitchen & Pantry Labels Pkg/90
Marie Kondo Kitchen & Pantry Labels Pkg/90
The Container Store
The Container Store x KonMari Marie Kondo Kitchen & Pantry Labels Pkg/90
A set of 90 removable adhesive labels. 
$8 AT THE CONTAINER STORE
The Container Store x KonMari Marie Kondo Ink Black Serene Matte Metal Suit Hanger Pkg/5
Marie Kondo Ink Black Serene Matte Metal Suit Hanger
The Container Store
The Container Store x KonMari Marie Kondo Ink Black Serene Matte Metal Suit Hanger Pkg/5
Swap plastic hangers for these sleek aluminum hangers with natural beechwood bars. 
$13 AT THE CONTAINER STORE
The Container Store x KonMari Marie Kondo Ori Rattan Desktop Organizer
Marie Kondo Ori Rattan Desktop Organizer
The Container Store
The Container Store x KonMari Marie Kondo Ori Rattan Desktop Organizer
A five-compartment desktop organizer handwoven from naturally durable rattan. 
$35 AT THE CONTAINER STORE
The Container Store x KonMari Marie Kondo Legal-Size Kawaii Pouches Pkg/5
Marie Kondo Legal-Size Kawaii Pouches Pkg/5
The Container Store
The Container Store x KonMari Marie Kondo Legal-Size Kawaii Pouches Pkg/5
You can never have too many pouches. This set of five is great for keeping small trinkets in one place. Perfect for on the go. 
$15 AT THE CONTAINER STORE
The Container Store x KonMari Marie Kondo Wheat Yellow Kawaii Cotton Rope Bin
Marie Kondo Wheat Yellow Kawaii Cotton Rope Bin
The Container Store
The Container Store x KonMari Marie Kondo Wheat Yellow Kawaii Cotton Rope Bin
These natural cotton bins are versatile and useful in any room. 
$20 AT THE CONTAINER STORE
The Container Store x KonMari Marie Kondo 2-Drawer Linen Jewelry Box
Marie Kondo 2-Drawer Linen Jewelry Box
The Container Store
The Container Store x KonMari Marie Kondo 2-Drawer Linen Jewelry Box
Tired of tangled necklaces and missing earrings? Invest in this chic linen jewelry box with double drawers and 41 compartments. 
$130 AT THE CONTAINER STORE
The Container Store x KonMari Marie Kondo Clarity Document Box
Marie Kondo Clarity Document Box
The Container Store
The Container Store x KonMari Marie Kondo Clarity Document Box
Keep important documents tidy in this watercolor print box made from recycled paperboard.
$15 AT THE CONTAINER STORE

 RELATED CONTENT:

Everything TikTok Made Us Buy — Fashion, Beauty and Home

Amazon's Best Deals on Home Decor

New Year, New You: Everything You Need to Stay Healthy and Organized

The Best Home Gym Equipment to Stay Fit at Home

Everything You Need to Work From Home

 