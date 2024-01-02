Stop us if you've heard this one before. Years of makeup, pollutants and harsh elements have rendered your skin dry and nourishment-deprived. And where did those fine lines come from? You try the latest skincare trends but want to stop the seemingly endless cycle of cleansing, moisturizing and slathering on products that aren't giving you the glow-up you're craving. Sound familiar?

This coming year, you deserve a fresh start. With 2024 on the horizon, it's the perfect time to revamp your approach to caring for your skin with simple, effective favorites meant to refresh, resurface and rejuvenate your skin in a big way. That means incorporating products that aid in achieving smoother texture, smaller pores, heavenly hydration and plumping that helps skin feel supple. Enter ELEMIS with skincare solutions that really work to give you the fresh-faced complexion you’ve always wanted — because dealing with stressed skin in 2024 is so not the vibe.

Shop ELEMIS Skincare

ELEMIS, mentioned by celebs like Catherine Zeta-Jones and Victoria Beckham, is packed with good-for-you ingredients and effective actives to help you achieve the glow you're looking for. Not sure where to start? Build your ELEMIS routine with some of the brand's must-have products to help you face the world (and your mirror!) with confidence.

To get you going, we’ve selected our three favorite products that can work together to deliver the results you've been looking for and then some. Start there, and move on with a few of our other ELEMIS faves for a skin redo and an all-new you.

Get Glowing With the Best ELEMIS Products for a Fresh Face

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm ELEMIS ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm This rich, unscented balm cleanser is a gentle way to clean and soften your face. It's packed with luxurious plant oils and algae for a formula that gently washes dirt, grime and makeup away for a fresh start each day. Massage the balm into your skin and watch as it turns into a rich oil, then finishes out as a hydrating milk for extra nourishment. $68 Shop Now

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF 30 ELEMIS ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF 30 This gentle, ultra-light gel cream packs skin-loving collagen plus marine and plant actives into a nourishing one-step moisturizer with sun protection. By reducing the appearance of wrinkles and encouraging improved firmness and elasticity, it's a strong weapon in the battle against premature skin aging and the perfect second step following your ELEMIS cleanser. $138 Shop Now

ELEMIS Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads ELEMIS ELEMIS Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads These dual-action exfoliating pads harness the power of Tri-Enzyme Technology and the ELEMIS Probiotic Ferment Complex to help reduce facial dullness and improve skin tone for a fresher, brighter complexion. Work to achieve smoother, softer skin as these pads power away dead cells and encourage skin turnover for improved texture. $64 Shop Now

The It-List Kit (Travel Size) ELEMIS The It-List Kit (Travel Size) This online exclusive kit comes with travel-size versions of ELEMIS bestsellers, with the Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads, and Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF 30 in a simplified routine to go for gorgeous, positively luminous skin. It's everything you need to get glowing, at home or on the go. $69 Shop Now

Superfood Facial Oil ELEMIS Superfood Facial Oil Nourish your skin with this antioxidant-rich facial oil with nine different superfood oils cultivated from broccoli, rosehip, and daikon radish. Though highly concentrated, it's lightweight and easily absorbed by thirsty skin to deliver its plumping, skin-brightening powers. $65 Shop Now

Superfood Glow Priming Moisturizer ELEMIS Superfood Glow Priming Moisturizer Achieve the dewy glow you've always envisioned with the silicone-free priming moisturizer. Its unique blend of prebiotics, energizing and illuminating kombucha and fermented ginger, and fermented green tea seed oil combine to help nourish tired, dull skin. What's left is gorgeous, hydrated, and balanced skin perfect for glow-tastic, makeup-free days. $54 Shop Now

ELEMIS Superfood Midnight Facial Nourishing Sleeping Cream ELEMIS ELEMIS Superfood Midnight Facial Nourishing Sleeping Cream Let this prebiotic overnight cream do the work while you sleep to deliver replenishing moisture and nourishment to your skin. It uses a blend of deeply revitalizing Camu Camu with Vitamin C, cocoa butter, and banana flower extract to create a rich, decadent treat for your skin that can help reduce visible signs of tiredness, fine lines and aging. $54 Shop Now

