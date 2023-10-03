Sweater weather is here — which means it’s not only time to revamp your wardrobe, but also your skincare must-haves — according to celebrity facialist Shani Darden.

The skincare guru, who’s known for working with A-listers like Jessica Alba, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Chrissy Teigen, Kelly Rowland, Shay Mitchell, Emmy Rossum and more, sat down with ET to share her fall beauty essentials, including her newly launched Signature Nourishing Facial Mask.

Shani Darden Studio

"One of the biggest issues in fall and winter is dry air and how that affects the skin. Cooler temperatures and switching over to heat from air conditioning can cause skin to feel parched and appear dull. The dry air can exacerbate skin issues such as overall irritation and eczema,” Darden explains.

To combat this, the Shani Darden Skin Care founder suggests incorporating a few key hydration-focused products into your fall and winter regimen.

"My Signature Nourishing Facial Mask is inspired by the hand-whipped, post-treatment mask used in my signature facials to soothe redness and irritation. … It leaves even the most stressed or sensitive skin visibly replenished, re-energized, and radiant," she shares.

"In the dryer, cooler months, it may also be beneficial to change your moisturizer to something heavier. For people with oily, acne-prone skin, this can be a challenge as heavier moisturizers can sometimes contain ingredients that cause congestion. My oil-free, non-comedogenic Hydration Peptide Cream replenishes skin with moisture, without clogging pores," the esthetician continues.

Courtesy of Shani Darden

Another go-to as the weather changes: "Use a Hyaluronic Acid Serum before your sunscreen in the morning (yes, you should still wear sunscreen in the fall and winter), and before moisturizer at night. … Dr. Nigma's Serum No 1 is one of my favorites to deeply hydrate and plump up the skin."

And if you're looking to get rid of pesky dark spots from the summer, the skincare expert says her Retinol Reform and Triple Acid Signature Peel will do the trick.

"Retinol is an amazing multi-tasking ingredient that helps address multiple anti-aging concerns from the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, to uneven texture, to dullness, and even firmness. I've even seen it help some of my clients with acne scarring and blemishes," she says.

As for her peel: "It's a two-step peel based on the custom one I give all my clients in my Signature Facial. It has a blend of three different acids to resurface and brighten the skin, along with a neutralizing mask to deep clean pores."

In addition to changing up her skincare system, Darden also fits in time for new self-care practices to achieve a flawless and dewy complexion.

"I love to start the day with my Facial Sculpting Wand after cleansing. It’s a vibration therapy device that uses acoustic sound waves to target wrinkles and reduce puffiness. I love how sculpted and glowy my face is afterwards," she shares.

For her nighttime routine, the entrepreneur treats herself to an LED Light Mask session before dozing off with a humidifier next to her bed.



"I've been using my LED Light Mask at night because it can help you sleep better. ... It's an amazing treatment to boost collagen in the skin, minimize fine lines and wrinkles, and increase circulation to help your skin look and feel its best. ... Sleeping with a humidifier in your bedroom can also help so much to counteract dry winter air. It will add moisture back into the skin and help your skin hold on to that moisture," she says.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Shani Darden

While Darden stays consistent with her relaxing wellness approach, she also makes sure to take care of her skin from within, even as we get closer to Halloween and the holiday season.

"Sticking to whole, unprocessed foods is better for overall health, which will help keep your skin glow. … Eating a balanced diet full of fruits, veggies, healthy fats, proteins, and good carbs will result in brighter skin. ... Refined carbs cause a spike in blood sugar and insulin that causes inflammation and increased sebum production, which can lead to acne," she reveals.

