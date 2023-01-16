Roll out the red carpet! If you've ever wondered how Jessica Alba, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Chrissy Teigen, Kelly Rowland, Shay Mitchell and Emmy Rossum always have sculpted and clear skin, celebrity esthetician Shani Darden has the answers.

The facialist has been using her magic touch to help A-listers look flawless for award shows and beyond, and now, she's spilling her secrets for getting red carpet-ready skin with ET.

When Darden's celeb clients visit her Beverly Hills, California, studio, their goals are clear: "They want to brighten dull skin, hydrate and plump the skin, and want more lifted, smooth, youthful skin overall."

To achieve this, Darden's regulars come in for her expertly designed Signature Facial, which is custom-tailored to create an instant glow.

"My facials incorporate vibration therapy, a light chemical peel, oxygen therapy, microcurrent, extractions if needed, LED light therapy, cryotherapy, and more. ... My signature facial is non-invasive, yet still very effective so my clients walk out glowing immediately," she explains.

If you can't snag a coveted appointment with Darden, the skincare expert suggests following a results-driven routine with ample time before a big event.

"When it comes to award shows and special occasions, the focus is on the big day, but with that comes weeks of preparation to get the skin glowing ahead of time. Prepping the skin and keeping it healthy and happy in the weeks beforehand is essential to get the red carpet glow."

"I always recommend starting with my Cleansing Serum, which has hyaluronic acid and oat bran extract to restore skin's moisture and olive extract to calm skin for the perfect clean, prepped base. Next, I will use my Triple Acid Signature Peel to exfoliate and brighten the skin. It is such a great at-home peel because it has such incredible, instant results, without any downtime," she notes.

Following that, the skincare guru indulges in a Facial Sculpting Wand session and an LED Light Mask treatment to get defined and dewy skin.

"I start with my Facial Sculpting Wand with the precision ball attachment to target puffiness around the eyes. Then I switch to the disc attachment to target the neck, jawline, cheekbones and forehead. ... It provides deep muscle stimulation to target crow’s feet, eyebrow furrows and nasolabial lines under the surface at the source, rather than on a superficial level, helping to achieve long-term as well as immediate benefits," she shares.

"After that, I'll do a quick 10-minute treatment with my LED Light Mask, which helps to boost collagen in the skin to minimize fine lines and wrinkles along with boosting circulation. ... It allows for a clinically proven, spa-grade treatment at home," the esthetician adds.

To complete her regimen, Darden uses Dr. Nigma’s Serum No. 1 and finishes with a Weightless Oil-Free Moisturizer for ultimate hydration.

Most importantly, the Shani Darden Skin Care founder wants people to feel good in their skin regardless of where they're off to.

"If you're not feeling great about your skin, it can have a huge impact on your confidence," she says. "Having dealt with my own skin issues in the past, helping others feel more confident and beautiful in their skin is very important to me."

