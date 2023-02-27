While inflation is finally going down since the pandemic, albeit slowly, food prices are still remaining sky high. It's easy to feel the strain on your wallet after grocery shopping for yourself and your family even with coupon-clipping and browsing the sale pages of your local stores. But what if you could save money by not letting any purchased food go to waste?

It happens to all of us, you buy that bag of salad mix and once you're ready for that fresh, healthy meal it's already gone bad, making yet another pricey trip to the grocery store necessary. According to CBS News, this is a common problem with the average household losing $1,800 per year by throwing out food before they've got a chance to eat it. The solution to the problem: Keeping your food fresh as long as possible.

We've scoured the internet for money-saving tips and TikTok-approved gadgets to help your groceries stay fresher, longer. From growing your own herbs so they're extra fresh to vacuum sealing and freezing your raw meat, we've got solutions that will keep your precious grocery money out of the trash bin.

Find ways to store perishable foods, like veggies and fruit, longer so they last until you're ready to eat them. Below, we've rounded up the best kitchen tools to help you save money.

