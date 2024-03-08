Sales & Deals

The 45 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Right Now: Save Up to 75% on Dyson, Apple, Revlon and More

Spring Living Room
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 11:11 AM PST, March 8, 2024

The best Amazon deals happening this March feature Apple, Dyson, Adidas and more top brands.

The countdown to spring is on and Amazon has end-of-season deals on everything you could possibly need to embrace this time of renewal. From must-see markdowns on tech and spring cleaning essentials to celeb-loved skincare, Amazon is overflowing with impressive discounts on top brands. Right now, you can save up to 75% on cult-favorite products at all-time low prices.

Shop the Best Daily Amazon Deals

With millions of options, finding the absolute best Amazon deals can be a hassle. That’s where we come in. If you're looking to save on affordable kitchen gadgets, a new TV for March Madness, or spring wardrobe staples, we've narrowed it down to the 45 best sales that should definitely be on your radar — broken out by category.

From Apple iPads to Dyson vacuums, you'll find discounts on top brands in just about every category like Samsung, Keurig, Adidas, Staub and more. Whether or not you are a die-hard Prime user, consider this guide as your one-stop shop for finding the top deals on Amazon available this weekend.

10 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Today

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

Let this robot vacuum handle tidying up all on its own. Its three-stage cleaning system lifts dirt and debris from both hard floors and carpet so you don't have to, with a 90-minute runtime to cut down on charging.

$275 $180

Beats Studio Pro

Beats Studio Pro
Beats Studio Pro

Beats' custom acoustic platform delivers rich, immersive sound whether you’re listening to music or taking calls. Save $150 on Oprah's favorite headphones.

$350 $200

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants

No workout wardrobe would be complete without some high-waisted yoga pants. These yoga pants by Colorfulkoala have some extra support in the waistband, so they won't ride down while you exercise. 

$30 $23

Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat

Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat
Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat

The Nektech Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager has eight different deep-kneading massage heads that target specific muscles to help you relax. With three different speeds and directional controls, your loved ones can truly customize their relaxation time.

$50 $37

Mten Pickleball Paddle

Mten Pickleball Paddle
Mten Pickleball Paddle

Save 50% on a pickleball paddle that is tested and approved by the USAPA for tournament pickleball play at US and international pickleball events.

$50 $25

TurboTax Deluxe 2023 Tax Software

TurboTax Deluxe 2023 Tax Software
TurboTax Deluxe 2023 Tax Software

Get your taxes done right this year and your maximum refund with Turbo Tax Deluxe. The tax software is recommended if you own a home, have charitable donations, high medical expenses and need to file both Federal & State Tax Returns. 

$70 $56

Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Stick Vaccum Cleaner

Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Stick Vaccum Cleaner
Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Stick Vaccum Cleaner

This vacuum cleaner features a digital display that displays run-time countdowns and maintenance alerts so that you can keep track of your clean-up. Aside from that, the vacuum cleaner has three different cleaning modes.

$720 $463

Rachael Ray Brights Hard-Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set

Rachael Ray Brights Hard-Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set
Rachael Ray Brights Hard-Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set

Dishwasher and oven safe, this 10-piece set from Rachael Ray has all the pots and pans needed to whip up a delicious meal.

$190 $135

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation + WiFi)

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation + WiFi)
Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation + WiFi)

The iPad Mini has all of the features of a standard iPad but is designed to fit into one hand. Snag the latest version of this classic Apple device.

$499 $400

Best Amazon Home and Kitchen Deals

Give your kitchen, patio and every room of your home the spring refresh it deserves with Amazon's best deals on home goods. From best-in-class iRobot Roomba robot vacuums to Keurig coffee makers and outdoor furniture, save on home upgrades below.

Staub Cast Iron Dutch Oven 3-qt Tomato Cocotte

Staub Cast Iron Dutch Oven 3-qt Tomato Cocotte
Staub Cast Iron Dutch Oven 3-qt Tomato Cocotte

Created following the resounding success of the Staub Pumpkin, the Staub Ceramic Tomato Cocotte delivers on both the culinary functionality and the oven-to-table elegance you've come to expect from the brand.

$295 $240

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker

Up your daily coffee game with this sleek coffee brewer from Keurig, which is currently marked down at Amazon. There are 8, 10, and 12 oz. cup sizes to choose from.

$130 $98

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.

$50 $25

With coupon

Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer

Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer
Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer

Ninja's SF301 Speedi Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer allows you to create an entire meal in just one pot that'll be ready in just 15 minutes.

$200 $120

Labigo Electric Spin Scrubber

Labigo Electric Spin Scrubber
Labigo Electric Spin Scrubber

Easily clean your bathroom, bathtub, stone tile floor, grout and toilet in one fell swoop with the Labigo Electric Spin Scrubber.

$85 $55

With Coupon

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine
Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine

Brew better hot and iced coffee at home with Nespresso's Vertuo Next. You can brew five different cup sizes, and the one-touch brewing system ensures you get the perfect cup every time.

$179 $123

JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids

JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids
JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids

Whether you need containers for meal prep or to store your leftovers, this glass set is a fabulous deal for any home. The airtight containers even come with a 12-month warranty. 

$70 $42

Carote Pots and Pans Set

Carote Pots and Pans Set
Carote Pots and Pans Set

Elevate your cookware with this limited-time deal from Carote. This 10-piece Pots and Pans Set includes a frying pan, a saucepan, a casserole pot, a saute pan and a matching silicone turner.

$150 $80

Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum

Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum
Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum

The ultra-lightweight Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum converts into a handheld vacuum for easy floor-to-ceiling cleaning.

$250 $180

Best Amazon Tech Deals

Whether you're a member of Amazon Prime or not, you can find unbelievable discounts on tech from headphones and laptops to Amazon devices. Even Apple products that rarely go on sale are marked down right now to save on MacBooks, AirTags, iPads and more.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Get $20 off Amazon's most powerful streaming stick yet. The small stick allows you to stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more.

$60 $40

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

These wireless Bluetooth headphones produce award-winning sound and come in 4 different colorways to choose from. Save $85 on the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones.

$200 $115

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

Apple iPad (9th Generation)
Apple iPad (9th Generation)

Get a 10-inch iPad for its all-time low price right now with this Black Friday-level deal.

$329 $249

Apple AirTag (4-Pack)

Apple AirTag (4-Pack)
Apple AirTag (4-Pack)

If you're prone to misplacing things or just need a little help finding your bag or keys now and then, AirTags can help. Drop them in your wallet, attach them to a pet collar, or anything precious to find it with your iPhone instantly. 

$99 $79

55" Hisense U8 Series Mini LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV

55" Hisense U8 Series Mini LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV
55" Hisense U8 Series Mini LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV

With Peak Brightness 1500 along with Quantum Dot Color, Dolby Vision HDR, and Low Reflection panel technology, the U8K delivers unmatched brightness, contrast and detail. And, with Dolby Atmos, this Google TV creates an immersive cinema experience in your home. 

$1,100 $798

65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV

65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV
65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV

Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the TV into your space.

$2,000 $1,393

13" 2020 Apple MacBook Air

13" 2020 Apple MacBook Air
13" 2020 Apple MacBook Air

This lightweight MacBook boasts 18 hours of battery life and can handle multitasking with ease thanks to its Apple M1 chip and 8-core CPU. It's the perfect MacBook for work or catching up with your favorite TV shows and movies on the go. 

$999 $750

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The JBL Flip 5 is a waterproof, bass-boosting powerhouse. Though it's small enough to hold in your hand, this portable Bluetooth speaker is durable and has 12 hours of playtime on just one charge.

$130 $80

Samsung 32" Odyssey Neo G8 Curved Gaming Monitor

Samsung 32" Odyssey Neo G8 Curved Gaming Monitor
Samsung 32" Odyssey Neo G8 Curved Gaming Monitor

Bring this monitor with 1000R curvature into your home and settle in with next-level immersion. With 4K quality and a 240Hz refresh rate along with a 1ms response time, it's the perfect companion for any gamer. It also offers eye-popping colors and Quantum Mini LEDs provide  controlled brightness and great contrast.

$1,500 $851

Best Amazon Fashion Deals

Spring is in the air, so sandals, swimsuits, jean shorts and handbags are all items we're keeping at the top of our list and Amazon's sale is here to help with stylish picks.

Dr. Martens Unisex-Adult Combs Combat Boot

Dr. Martens Unisex-Adult Combs Combat Boot
Dr. Martens Unisex-Adult Combs Combat Boot

These timeless leather combat boots are destined to become a staple in your wardrobe.

$170 $116

Adidas Men's Ultraboost 23 Running Shoe

Adidas Men's Ultraboost 23 Running Shoe
Adidas Men's Ultraboost 23 Running Shoe

The Adidas Ultraboost 23 showcases a snug-fitting upper designed to provide support and enhance movement. 

$190 $102

Levi's 501 Original Shorts

Levi's 501 Original Shorts
Levi's 501 Original Shorts

TikTok and Hailey Bieber love Levi's denim shorts for summer and now you can score a pair for 16% off. 

$42 $60

Rosyclo Cloud Slippers

Rosyclo Cloud Slippers
Rosyclo Cloud Slippers

Slip on these slides for trips to the beach, lounging by the pool and more. Available in 19 bright colors, you just might want to buy more than one pair. 

$40 $22

with coupon

Blooming Jelly Quick-Dry Running Shorts

Blooming Jelly Quick-Dry Running Shorts
Blooming Jelly Quick-Dry Running Shorts

These running shorts are made from a lightweight and cooling nylon fabric and features an elastic waistband and a zipper side pocket to store your airpod case, card or keys. Whether hiking or running, these lululemon Tracker shorts lookalike are sure provide maximum comfort.

$30 $20

Skechers Women's Hands Free Slip-ins Go Walk Flex-Grand Entrance Sneaker

Skechers Women's Hands Free Slip-ins Go Walk Flex-Grand Entrance Sneaker
Skechers Women's Hands Free Slip-ins Go Walk Flex-Grand Entrance Sneaker

Designed with Skechers' Air-Cooled Memory Foam, these lightweight walking shoes will make you feel as if you're walking on a cloud.

$75 $40

Levi's Men's 505 Regular Jeans

Levi's Men's 505 Regular Jeans
Levi's Men's 505 Regular Jeans

Grab Levi's essential 505 jeans to pair with t-shirts, button-downs, sweaters and just about every other type of shirt. 

$70 $40

Maamgic Swim Trunks 5" with Mesh Lining

Maamgic Swim Trunks 5" with Mesh Lining
Maamgic Swim Trunks 5" with Mesh Lining

Nautical stripes are always a good option, but these swim trunks are available in a wide variety of colors and patterns.

$33 $21

Swimsuit Beach Cover Up

Swimsuit Beach Cover Up
Swimsuit Beach Cover Up

Select colors of the breezy, oversized shirt dress are starting at $23, from classic shades, like white, black and navy blue, to statement-making brights, like tie-dye prints and floral patterns. The floaty swim cover-up has a v-neckline, front pocket, buttoned sleeves and a side-split, asymmetrical hem.

$46 $27

Best Amazon Beauty Deals

From moisturizers and eye creams to the viral Laneige lip sleeping mask, restock all of your go-to beauty products for the new season while they're on sale.

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

Formulated with 96% snail secretion filtrate, this Emily Ratajkowski-used lightweight essence soothes and hydrates for a quenched complexion.

$25 $17

Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device

Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device
Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device

Foreo's Bear is the world's first FDA-cleared microcurrent device with Anti-Shock System. According to the brand, it visibly improves signs of aging by gently energizing and firming the 69 muscles in your face and neck.

$329 $235

REVLON One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer

REVLON One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer
REVLON One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer

Achieve perfect at-home blowouts with this TikTok-approved hot air brush featuring an ergonomic handle, oval-shaped head and three heat settings.

$56 $34

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum

This hyaluronic acid serum claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines while providing plenty of hydration. With dermatologist-approved ingredients, this skincare product is a must-have for your skincare routine.

$33 $18

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer

Kerry Washington adores this moisturizer that applies and absorbs like a gel but provides the hydration benefits of a moisture cream thanks to a healthy dose of hyaluronic acid. 

$27 $14

CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray

CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray
CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray

Defend your tresses from heat damage with CHI's thermal protection spray.

$17 $12

COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream

COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream
COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream

COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Intensive Cream is designed to deliver moisture thanks to a healthy dose of hyaluronic acid. Locking the moisture into your skin, the thirst-quenching cream provides long-lasting nourishment and hydration.

$24 $16

Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer

Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer
Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer

According to Shark, this unique hair styling set boasts a HyperAIR IQ technology that works to provide ultra-fast drying "with no heat damage."

$230 $172

