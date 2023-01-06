A worthy resolution for 2023 is to update your home office space for better focus and productivity. Reorganizing your home office can be a hassle, but also rewarding when you start reaping the benefits. If you've been working from home since the start of the pandemic, you probably know by now what works for your home workspace and what definitely doesn't. And if you have a small home office or workspace, you might need to downsize your desk.

Whether you've been making your couch your makeshift desk for the last couple of years or you just have a small area to fit your workspace in your home or apartment, there are plenty of affordable small desks. You might think that you're limited to a boring tiny desk without much appeal if you work from a small office, but that's not the case. From floating desks, desks with wheels, corner desks and even floating L-shaped desks, there are actually a lot of quality computer desk options that are both fashionable and functional.

We've put together a list of some of the best desks that are all under $100 to update your everyday work setup for less. Below, shop ET's picks for the best small desks for home offices and tight workspaces.

Floating Desks

Latitude Run Suave Floating Desk Wayfair Latitude Run Suave Floating Desk This floating desk is truly unique. Not only is it mounted to a wall, but when unfolded it transforms into a small L-shaped desk. Plus, it comes with plenty of built-in storage shelves to organize your notebooks and other home office essentials. $150 $80 Shop Now

Stationary Desks

Mainstays Hairpin Writing Desk Walmart Mainstays Hairpin Writing Desk This 40" W x 20" D x 31" H desk is the perfect match for anyone who loves the minimalist aesthetic. The hairpin desk comes with two cubbies to keep your desktop organized and clutter-free. The gold-tinted metal legs also add a bit of glam to your workspace. $89 Shop Now

ErgoDesign Desk Wayfair ErgoDesign Desk Not only is this desk perfect for small spaces and offices, it's foldable. Whenever you need a bit more floor space, simply put away your laptop and fold this desk away and out of sight. $89 $83 Shop Now

Zipcode Design Hedgepeth Desk Wayfair Zipcode Design Hedgepeth Desk The chic design of this desk with a black metal frame and a dark wood top brings elegance to any room. The raised desktop appears to be floating for a unique and stylish look. $95 $77 Shop Now

SHW Trestle Home Office Computer Desk Amazon SHW Trestle Home Office Computer Desk This narrow computer or laptop desk is the perfect size for a hallway or the side of your bed. It comes with two shelves to keep your computer tower off the ground. Otherwise, you can use them as storage shelves, or you can use them to decorate your workstation. $90 $75 Shop Now

Urban Outfitters 2-Tier Folding Desk Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters 2-Tier Folding Desk This folding desk can make the perfect writing desk for you to brainstorm ideas before a meeting. This desk also has a floating second tier to keep all your desk decorations organized. $99 Shop Now

Desks with Wheels

Costway Height Adjustable Mobile Standing Desk Bed Bath and Beyond Costway Height Adjustable Mobile Standing Desk Rolling and adjustable desks are perfect for any home office or small workspace because you can constantly change up the layout of your office. This option not only allows you to move around the house but also adjusts to a sitting or standing desk. $156 $94 Shop Now

Siducal Mobile Stand Up Desk Amazon Siducal Mobile Stand Up Desk The versatile home office desk can transform into a comfortable standing or sitting position. The small desk has a spot just for your computer tower, monitor and your keyboard. You can also adjust the tilt on the keyboard tray to transform this into a laptop-compatible desk. $100 $80 Shop Now

Klvied Mobile Desk with Cup Holder Amazon Klvied Mobile Desk with Cup Holder You can use this portable laptop desk practically anywhere. It fits a laptop perfectly, so you don't have to worry about your laptop overheating on your lap as you work, but the best part is probably the built-in cup holder. $70 Shop Now

Corner Desks

Tangkula White Corner Desk Amazon Tangkula White Corner Desk This corner desk comes with a shelf for your computer tower and another shelf that you can use for some storage space. We love that this corner desk is multi-faceted. Just add a desk lamp and your laptop, and you're ready to start working. $100 Shop Now

Once you pick out your perfect desk, check out deals on desk organizers and the best home office chairs that will keep your comfy the full work day. With these upgrades, you'll have fully streamlined your work from home space for ultimate productivity.

For more WFH essentials and everything you need to stay safe and cozy in your home, office and home office, head to our Ultimate 2023 Work From Home Guide.

