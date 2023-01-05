The 10 Best Home Office Chairs Under $100 to Comfortably Work From Home: Shop Amazon, Target and More
Whether you're setting up your home office space for the first time or you're just trying to spruce it up for the new year ahead, your office chair could use an upgrade. The continual transition to working remotely has had many of us turning our homes into mini offices that don't completely mirror the look of a cubicle. One advantage of a good work-from-home setup is an office chair that doesn't totally destroy your back.
Of course, you want to find a comfortable office chair that also matches the rest of your home workspace. In addition to a comfy seat, you can always elevate your new office chair's comfortability with a gel seat cushion or a lumbar support office pillow for your lower back. Plus, there are patterned computer chairs, executive chairs lined with plush fabric and ergonomic chairs in nearly every color.
If you're looking for a chair with adjustable armrests, ergonomic features or an adjustable height, then we probably found one fit for your home office. The best part? All of the chairs featured in our round-up are under $100.
Ahead, shop ET's picks for stylish yet comfortable office chairs.
This elegant espresso brown armchair provides plenty of support with a cushioned backrest and curved armrests.
A sleek black leather office chair is always a classy design. Plus, Mainstay's office chair comes with padded armrests, so you can stay comfortable while you're typing and scrolling.
For an ultra-luxe feel — without the ultra-luxe price tag — we love this decadent blue velvet desk chair.
Stay comfortable and relaxed all day long with Amazon Basic's puresoft padded material.
The pastel green color on this twill office chair can bring some color and personality to your home office. But if green isn't your favorite color, this chair comes in seven other shades.
"I'm pleasantly surprised by this chair," said one five-star reviewer of this ergonomic option. "It definitely exceeded my expectations and I can see myself using it for a long time to come. It's a comfortable and sturdy, no-frills, no-nonsense office chair. Well worth the money."
Available in several shades of brown, black and grey, this faux leather ergonomic chair provides plenty of back support while looking gorgeous in any room.
Whether you have a pink-themed office or you just want a pop of color to brighten up your workspace, this chair might be the right seat for you.
Wayfair's Hashtag Home furniture line includes this unique wheeled office chair with an armless design, making it easier to move the chair around a smaller office space.
Wrought Studio's Warminster Task Chair has such a unique structure to it. It's built like a quality salon chair, but it also has built-in lumbar support to help your back out whenever you're working long hours.
For more WFH essentials and everything you need to stay safe and cozy in your home, office and home office, head to our Ultimate 2023 Work From Home Guide.
