Whether you're setting up your home office space for the first time or you're just trying to spruce it up for the new year ahead, your office chair could use an upgrade. The continual transition to working remotely has had many of us turning our homes into mini offices that don't completely mirror the look of a cubicle. One advantage of a good work-from-home setup is an office chair that doesn't totally destroy your back.

Of course, you want to find a comfortable office chair that also matches the rest of your home workspace. In addition to a comfy seat, you can always elevate your new office chair's comfortability with a gel seat cushion or a lumbar support office pillow for your lower back. Plus, there are patterned computer chairs, executive chairs lined with plush fabric and ergonomic chairs in nearly every color.

If you're looking for a chair with adjustable armrests, ergonomic features or an adjustable height, then we probably found one fit for your home office. The best part? All of the chairs featured in our round-up are under $100.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for stylish yet comfortable office chairs.

Shahoo Executive Office Chair Amazon Shahoo Executive Office Chair Available in several shades of brown, black and grey, this faux leather ergonomic chair provides plenty of back support while looking gorgeous in any room. $85 $76 Shop Now

Wrought Studio Warminster Task Chair Wayfair Wrought Studio Warminster Task Chair Wrought Studio's Warminster Task Chair has such a unique structure to it. It's built like a quality salon chair, but it also has built-in lumbar support to help your back out whenever you're working long hours. $112 $78 Shop Now

For more WFH essentials and everything you need to stay safe and cozy in your home, office and home office, head to our Ultimate 2023 Work From Home Guide.

