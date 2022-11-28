If you've seen Zendaya stun on the red carpet, you already know she's a trendsetter, but the Euphoria star also makes waves off the red carpet, even in her UGGs. Right now, you can get 30% off her same cozy UGG slippers at Nordstrom's Cyber Monday sale.

The Euphoria actress has been spotted casually strutting in the comfy slip-on shoes. UGGs are a favorite brand among so many celebs on their off-duty days. Stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Selena Gomez and Irina Shayk have also been seen wearing UGG slippers, boots and slides.

When it comes to coziness, UGG is unparalleled. The UGG slipper has a foam-cushioned footbed, textured rubber sole and moisture-wicking lining. Right now, six colors of the lugsole slippers are on sale, including tan, dark grey, light grey, ribbon red, bubble gum pink, and navy blue. Be sure to check out additional UGG deals from the Nordstrom Cyber Monday sale, including more shoes, bedding, towels and loungewear.

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Cyber Monday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

