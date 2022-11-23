Shopping

Anthropologie Black Friday Sale: Save Up to 40% on Clothing, Gifts and More

By ETonline Staff
Anthropologie Black Friday Sale
Anthropologie

The Anthropologie Black Friday sale has arrived, making it the perfect time to shop for the holiday season. 

Anthropologie is offering 30% off almost all holiday event-ready clothing and accessories. All you need to do to score the discount is add to cart!  Plus, select sale items are an additional 40% off for Black Friday, making this truly the best time to stock up on all things Anthropologie. From gifts and home decor to wardrobe upgrades, there are amazing discounts on all of our favorites. 

Shop the Anthropologie Sale

If you're searching for great stocking stuffers, you're in luck! Anthropologie has beautiful dining tablescape additions and kitchen goods for the gracious host and pretty stationery for the one who keeps in touch no matter what. If you're in the market for new furniture or hardware, why not pick out something for your own home? Especially when there are deep discounts on those items as well. Anthropologie is known for high-quality designs and the pieces on sale are perfect for updating all your living spaces and closets this winter. Several of these must-have discounted styles are sure to sell out quickly on the digital racks, so don't delay! 

You don’t want to miss these Black Friday deals, so shop our top picks from Anthropologie ahead. 

Best Clothing Deals

Sunday in Brooklyn Balloon Sleeve Mini Dress
Anthropologie Sunday in Brooklyn Balloon Sleeve Mini Dress
Anthropologie
Sunday in Brooklyn Balloon Sleeve Mini Dress

It can be tough to stand out at a stylish holiday party, but this glistening dress makes sure you do just that. 

148104
Hutch Puff-Sleeve Velvet Dress
Anthropologie Puff Sleeve Velvet Dress
Anthropologie
Hutch Puff-Sleeve Velvet Dress

Sparkle like a midnight star in this velvet, puff-sleeved dress. 

198139
Current Air Beaded Cami
Anthropologie Current Air Beaded Cami
Anthropologie
Current Air Beaded Cami

Add some edge to your wardrobe with help from this beaded cami. 

9869
Maeve Contrast Sleeve Sweater
Anthropologie Maeve Contrast Sleeve Sweater
Anthropologie
Maeve Contrast Sleeve Sweater

Move seamlessly from work to play thanks to this gorgeous contrast-sleeve sweater with flared cuffs and floral details. 

148104
Daily Practice by Anthropologie Ruched Cozy Dress
Anthropologie Ruched Cozy Dress
Anthropologie
Daily Practice by Anthropologie Ruched Cozy Dress

This form-fitting dress has a trick up its sleeve. Or, rather, on its back: a sultry peek-a-boo cutout. Available in three colors, this dress is now an additional 40% off. 

10836

Best Gift Deals

Gleaming Primrose Mirror Ornament
Anthro Gleaming Primrose Mirror Ornament
Anthropologie
Gleaming Primrose Mirror Ornament

The covetable mirror is now a mini ornament! 

2417
Snowcap Reactive Glazed Monogram Mug
Anthropologie Snowcap Glazed Monogram Mug
Anthropologie
Snowcap Reactive Glazed Monogram Mug

An adorable mug for snowy days (or any day, really) will put a smile on their face. 

1410
Delaney Candlestick
Anthropologie Delaney Candlestick
Anthropologie
Delaney Candlestick

Warm their hearts and the hearth with a set of vibrant candlesticks. 

1410
Amy Heitman Sentiments Greeting Card Set
Anthropologie Amy Heitman Sentiments Greeting Card Set
Anthropologie
Amy Heitman Sentiments Greeting Card Set

These adorable greeting cards with whimsical wavy edges make a delightful stocking stuffer. 

229
Megan Galante x Fringe Odette Pencil Pouch
Anthropologie Megan Galante and Fringe pencil pouch
Anthropologie
Megan Galante x Fringe Odette Pencil Pouch

Don't forget the pencil pouch to complete the gift set. 

188

Best Home & Furniture Deals

Velvet Stasia Stool
Anthropologie Velvet Stasia Stool
Anthropologie
Velvet Stasia Stool

Available in six colors, this velvet stool will add an eye-grabbing accent to a living room. 

298209
Bianco Vase
Anthropologie Bianco Vase
Anthropologie
Bianco Vase

The large Bianco Vase is a classic addition to the home, whether the decor style is eclectic or traditional. 

11839
Astoria Wall Mounted Shelving Unit
Anthropologie Astoria Wall Mounted Shelving Unit
Anthropologie
Astoria Wall Mounted Shelving Unit

A simple yet stylish wall-mounted shelving unit makes designing upwards a snap. 

398192
Slate Side Table
Anthropologie Slate Indoor Outdoor Side Table
Anthropologie
Slate Side Table

Enhance the rustic bohemian look indoors or outdoors with this useful side table. 

428200
Frannie Elowen Dining Chair
Frannie Elowen Dining Chair
Anthropologie
Frannie Elowen Dining Chair

Upholstered in crosshatch fabric, this armless chair evokes a polished, preppy style.

$598$450

Best Bedding Deals

Bajada Jersey Euro Sham
Anthropologie Bajada Jersey Euro Sham
Anthropologie
Bajada Jersey Euro Sham

Rich color and detail make these shams a marvelous update to a main bedroom or guest room. 

5815
Woven Bronte Pillow
Woven Bronte Pillow
Anthropologie
Woven Bronte Pillow

This romantic, eye-catching pillow instantly refreshes any surface. Plus, it comes in three different colors. 

$88$36
Jacquard-Woven Katerina Duvet Cover
Jacquard-Woven Katerina Duvet Cover
Anthropologie
Jacquard-Woven Katerina Duvet Cover

With eye-catching, unfurling blossoms, this jacquard-woven collection instantly refreshes any bedroom.

$268$120
Ellery Pieced Quilt
Ellery Pieced Quilt
Anthropologie
Ellery Pieced Quilt

The intricately pieced-together design of this quilted collection brings a cozy look and feel to any bedroom.

$298$120
Amber Lewis for Anthropologie Amboy Knit Throw Blanket
Amber Lewis for Anthropologie Amboy Knit Throw Blanket
Anthropologie
Amber Lewis for Anthropologie Amboy Knit Throw Blanket

Add this cozy throw blanket to your bedroom or living room. 

$148$63

For more savings, check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

