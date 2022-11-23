Anthropologie Black Friday Sale: Save Up to 40% on Clothing, Gifts and More
The Anthropologie Black Friday sale has arrived, making it the perfect time to shop for the holiday season.
Anthropologie is offering 30% off almost all holiday event-ready clothing and accessories. All you need to do to score the discount is add to cart! Plus, select sale items are an additional 40% off for Black Friday, making this truly the best time to stock up on all things Anthropologie. From gifts and home decor to wardrobe upgrades, there are amazing discounts on all of our favorites.
If you're searching for great stocking stuffers, you're in luck! Anthropologie has beautiful dining tablescape additions and kitchen goods for the gracious host and pretty stationery for the one who keeps in touch no matter what. If you're in the market for new furniture or hardware, why not pick out something for your own home? Especially when there are deep discounts on those items as well. Anthropologie is known for high-quality designs and the pieces on sale are perfect for updating all your living spaces and closets this winter. Several of these must-have discounted styles are sure to sell out quickly on the digital racks, so don't delay!
You don’t want to miss these Black Friday deals, so shop our top picks from Anthropologie ahead.
Best Clothing Deals
It can be tough to stand out at a stylish holiday party, but this glistening dress makes sure you do just that.
Sparkle like a midnight star in this velvet, puff-sleeved dress.
Add some edge to your wardrobe with help from this beaded cami.
Move seamlessly from work to play thanks to this gorgeous contrast-sleeve sweater with flared cuffs and floral details.
This form-fitting dress has a trick up its sleeve. Or, rather, on its back: a sultry peek-a-boo cutout. Available in three colors, this dress is now an additional 40% off.
Best Gift Deals
The covetable mirror is now a mini ornament!
An adorable mug for snowy days (or any day, really) will put a smile on their face.
Warm their hearts and the hearth with a set of vibrant candlesticks.
These adorable greeting cards with whimsical wavy edges make a delightful stocking stuffer.
Don't forget the pencil pouch to complete the gift set.
Best Home & Furniture Deals
Available in six colors, this velvet stool will add an eye-grabbing accent to a living room.
The large Bianco Vase is a classic addition to the home, whether the decor style is eclectic or traditional.
A simple yet stylish wall-mounted shelving unit makes designing upwards a snap.
Enhance the rustic bohemian look indoors or outdoors with this useful side table.
Upholstered in crosshatch fabric, this armless chair evokes a polished, preppy style.
Best Bedding Deals
Rich color and detail make these shams a marvelous update to a main bedroom or guest room.
This romantic, eye-catching pillow instantly refreshes any surface. Plus, it comes in three different colors.
With eye-catching, unfurling blossoms, this jacquard-woven collection instantly refreshes any bedroom.
The intricately pieced-together design of this quilted collection brings a cozy look and feel to any bedroom.
Add this cozy throw blanket to your bedroom or living room.
