Shopping

The 'Perfect' Work from Home Desk on Amazon, According to Shoppers

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Desk
Amazon

It looks like we could be working from home for a little longer. Whether you've shifted your priorities amid the coronavirus pandemic or the Delta variant has put return-to-work plans on pause, it may be time for a home office upgrade.

Lucky for shoppers, there are plenty of affordable options at Amazon, including the Novogratz Computer Desk with Storage, which reviewers are calling the "perfect" work from home desk. The desk is made from PVC laminated particle board, so it's lightweight and easy to clean while giving off the look of luxe marble. Hairpin legs add a little extra style, while the back of the desk is the perfect hiding spot for a power strip. 

According to one shopper, the Novogratz desk "exceeded my expectations." "I needed a work area in my studio apartment and this desk added an upscale and classic flair to my space," the reviewer wrote, adding the desk is not too big or bulky. 

Shop the trendy desk below. 

Novogratz Computer Desk with Storage, White Marble
Novogratz Computer Desk with Storage, White Marble.png
Amazon
Novogratz Computer Desk with Storage, White Marble
Give your workspace a mid-century modern upgrade with this computer desk. 
$80 (REGULARLY $98)

The Novogratz desk isn't the only furniture piece shoppers are loving at Amazon. In fact, the retailer has a whole section of over 250 top-rated items that are currently popular among Amazon customers, many of which are marked down by as much as 66%.

Among ET Style's picks are the sleek ZINUS Jennifer Black Fame Desk, which is priced at just $115 and Big Joe Lenox Large Fuf Foam-Filled Bean Bag Chair, which provides the perfect comfy reading spot at just $92. Shoppers can also score deep discounts with the Winsome Wood Mario Kitchen Cart, priced at $109, and Armen Living Summer Chair, priced at just $118. 

Check out our favorites below. 

Winsome Wood Mario Kitchen Cart
Winsome Wood Mario Kitchen, Natural.png
Amazon
Winsome Wood Mario Kitchen Cart
Add workspace to your kitchen with this rolling cart. 
$109 (REGULARLY $170)
ZINUS Jennifer 55-Inch Black Frame Desk
ZINUS Jennifer 55 Inch Black Frame Desk
Amazon
ZINUS Jennifer 55-Inch Black Frame Desk
This sleek desk also comes in other sizes and colors. 
$112
Convenience Concepts Gold Coast Mirrored Desk
Convenience Concepts Gold Coast Mirrored Desk.png
Amazon
Convenience Concepts Gold Coast Mirrored Desk
Many shoppers also use this desk as a vanity. 
$190 (REGULARLY $288)
Amazon Basics Classic Home Office Computer Desk With Shelves
Amazon Basics Classic, Home Office Computer Desk With Shelves
Amazon
Amazon Basics Classic Home Office Computer Desk With Shelves
A no-fuss option with ample storage space. 
$53
Amazon Basics Low-Back Upholstered Mesh Desk Chair
Amazon Basics Low-Back Upholstered Mesh Desk Chair
Amazon
Amazon Basics Low-Back Upholstered Mesh Desk Chair
This desk chair has over 13,000 5-star reviews. 
$61
Zinus Juliet Espresso Wood Dining Table with Two Benches
Zinus Juliet Espresso Wood Dining Table with Two Benches.png
Amazon
Zinus Juliet Espresso Wood Dining Table with Two Benches
The perfect solution for a small dining area. 
$166 (REGULARLY $195)
Armen Living Summer Chair in Charcoal Fabric and Walnut Wood Finish
Armen Living Summer Chair in Charcoal Fabric and Walnut Wood Finish.png
Amazon
Armen Living Summer Chair in Charcoal Fabric and Walnut Wood Finish
This contemporary piece is so versatile. Put it in your dining room, living room or home office. 
$126 (REGULARLY $237)
Ameriwood Home Carson TV Stand
Ameriwood Home Carson TV Stand.png
Amazon
Ameriwood Home Carson TV Stand
There's a spot for everything in this TV stand, which has a large open compartment, two adjustable open center compartments and two cabinets with adjustable shelves. 
$99 (REGULARLY $209)
Serta Leighton Home Office Memory Foam Desk Chair
Serta Leighton Home Office Memory Foam, Height-Adjustable Desk Accent Chair with Chrome-Finished Stainless-Steel Base, Twill Fabric, Stoneware Beige
Amazon
Serta Leighton Home Office Memory Foam Desk Chair
Shoppers say this comfortable chair is great for those with lower back pain. 
$120 (REGULARLY $214)
Big Joe Lenox Large Fuf Foam-Filled Bean Bag Chair
Big Joe Lenox Large Fuf Foam-Filled Bean Bag Chair, Removable Cover, Black.png
Amazon
Big Joe Lenox Large Fuf Foam-Filled Bean Bag Chair
A removable and washable cover ensures you can stay comfortable and safe. 
$92
Convenience Concepts Gold Coast Vineyard 3-Drawer Mirrored End Table
Convenience Concepts Gold Coast Vineyard 3 Drawer Mirrored End Table.png
Amazon
Convenience Concepts Gold Coast Vineyard 3-Drawer Mirrored End Table
This end table also comes in other colors. 
$145 (REGULARLY $240)
Zinus Satish Upholstered Channel Stitched Headboard
Zinus Satish Upholstered Channel Stitched Headboard in Grey, Queen
Amazon
Zinus Satish Upholstered Channel Stitched Headboard
This headboard can easily attach to most metal frames. 
$89

RELATED CONTENT: 

Furniture You Can Get Right Now -- Couches, Desks and More

Cozy Furniture and Decor to Get Your Home Ready for Fall

The Ultimate Work From Home Guide — Decor, Furniture, Kitchen and More

Shop End of Summer Outdoor Furniture Deals

The Best Patio Furniture Deals Under $200 -- Amazon, Walmart & More

TikTok Taught Us How to Find Cheap Furniture on Amazon

Everything You Need to Work From Home

Shoppers Call This the 'Rolls-Royce of Food Storage'

21 Must-Haves from Amazon's Back to School Sale

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color

These $20 Slides From Amazon Are the Perfect Yeezy Dupe

Shop Oprah-Loved Shoes at Amazon's Back to School Sale

Khloé Kardashian's Gym Shoes Have Over 57,000 Five-Star Ratings on Amazon