The 'Perfect' Work from Home Desk on Amazon, According to Shoppers

It looks like we could be working from home for a little longer. Whether you've shifted your priorities amid the coronavirus pandemic or the Delta variant has put return-to-work plans on pause, it may be time for a home office upgrade.

Lucky for shoppers, there are plenty of affordable options at Amazon, including the Novogratz Computer Desk with Storage, which reviewers are calling the "perfect" work from home desk. The desk is made from PVC laminated particle board, so it's lightweight and easy to clean while giving off the look of luxe marble. Hairpin legs add a little extra style, while the back of the desk is the perfect hiding spot for a power strip.

According to one shopper, the Novogratz desk "exceeded my expectations." "I needed a work area in my studio apartment and this desk added an upscale and classic flair to my space," the reviewer wrote, adding the desk is not too big or bulky.

Shop the trendy desk below.

The Novogratz desk isn't the only furniture piece shoppers are loving at Amazon. In fact, the retailer has a whole section of over 250 top-rated items that are currently popular among Amazon customers, many of which are marked down by as much as 66%.

Among ET Style's picks are the sleek ZINUS Jennifer Black Fame Desk, which is priced at just $115 and Big Joe Lenox Large Fuf Foam-Filled Bean Bag Chair, which provides the perfect comfy reading spot at just $92. Shoppers can also score deep discounts with the Winsome Wood Mario Kitchen Cart, priced at $109, and Armen Living Summer Chair, priced at just $118.

Check out our favorites below.

