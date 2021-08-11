Shopping

Furniture You Can Get Right Now -- Couches, Desks and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Furniture to Get Right Now
Boris SV/Getty Images

With people spending more time at home than ever before, it's no surprise that furniture and other home decor pieces are in high demand. From couches and dining room tables to office chairs and expanded desks, consumers are filling their shopping carts to the brim with items that are sure to make their home spaces feel more comfortable -- and look more stylish too.

But with the current rise in COVID-19 cases forcing higher shipping costs and delays on furniture essentials, shoppers are having to choose between what they want and what they actually need. With this in mind, the ET Style team has rounded up some of the best furniture pieces that you can get right now -- including desks, ergonomic office chairs and even sofas. Some of our favorite items include an Aludest Computer Desk from Amazon, a discounted Haven Loft Sofa from West Elm and a sleek Mid-Century Leather Office Chair.

Shop our picks for the best furniture pieces to get ASAP below. In need of more inspo for a home design refresh? Check out ET Style's ultimate home decor guide, along with other cozy furniture recommendations for fall.

Two-Toned Upholstered Tilt Office Chair
Two-Toned Upholstered Tilt Office Chair
West Elm
Two-Toned Upholstered Tilt Office Chair
Shoppers love the cool tones of this chic office chair from West Elm.
$649 AT WEST ELM
Caine Faux Leather Rolled Arm Chesterfield Sofa
Caine Faux Leather Rolled Arm Chesterfield Sofa
Wayfair
Caine Faux Leather Rolled Arm Chesterfield Sofa
This sharp, faux leather sofa is currently only $940 at Wayfair.
$940 AT WAYFAIR
Furmax Electric Standing Desk
Furmax Electric Standing Desk
Amazon
Furmax Electric Standing Desk
The adjustable height settings on this office desk helps take productivity to new heights -- literally.
$170 AT AMAZON
Vinsetto Adjustable Height Ergonomic High Back Home Office Chair
Vinsetto Adjustable Height Ergonomic High Back Home Office Chair
Overstock
Vinsetto Adjustable Height Ergonomic High Back Home Office Chair
Finally -- an office chair that's as comfortable as it is cute.
$157 AT OVERSTOCK (REGULARLY $196)
Haven Loft Sofa
Haven Loft Sofa
West Elm
Haven Loft Sofa
West Elm's Haven Loft Sofa seamlessly blends style and practicality.
STARTS AT $960 AT WEST ELM
SINPAID Computer Desk
SINPAID Computer Desk
Amazon
SINPAID Computer Desk
This compact computer desk boasts plenty of unrestricted working space.
$70 AT AMAZON
Office Chair with Flip Arms and Silver Accents
Office Chair with Flip Arms and Silver Accents
Overstock
Office Chair with Flip Arms and Silver Accents
This Overstock office chair is now on sale for $95.
$95 AT OVERSTOCK (REGULARLY $112)
CubiCubi L-Shaped Desk Computer Corner Desk
CubiCubi L-Shaped Desk Computer Corner Desk
Amazon
CubiCubi L-Shaped Desk Computer Corner Desk
Users love the practical, space-saving benefits of this L-Shaped corner desk.
$160 AT AMAZON
Andes Sofa
Andes Sofa
West Elm
Andes Sofa
This sofa from West Elm is sure to refresh any room in your home.
STARTS AT $1,039 AT WEST ELM
Mid-Century Leather Office Chair
Mid-Century Leather Office Chair
West Elm
Mid-Century Leather Office Chair
Minimalistic and effective -- what more could you want in an office chair?
$599 AT WEST ELM
SHW Home Office 48-Inch Computer Desk, Maple
SHW Home Office 48-Inch Computer Desk, Maple
Amazon
SHW Home Office 48-Inch Computer Desk, Maple
As proven by the picture, this desk boasts a lot of free working room.
$63 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $110)
Ibiza 78.7'' Flared Arm Sofa
Ibiza 78.7'' Flared Arm Sofa
Wayfair
Ibiza 78.7'' Flared Arm Sofa
Add a touch of flair from Wayfair with this Ibiza Arm Sofa.
$300 AT WAYFAIR
Carson Carrington Lund Chrome Contemporary Office Chair
Carson Carrington Lund Chrome Contemporary Office Chair
Overstock
Carson Carrington Lund Chrome Contemporary Office Chair
Contemporary style meets comfort with this Overstock office chair.
$63 AT OVERSTOCK (REGULARLY $83)
Hamilton Leather Sofa
Hamilton Leather Sofa
West Elm
Hamilton Leather Sofa
Leather is so on-trend right now -- all the more reason to invest in this classic sofa from West Elm.
STARTS AT $2,199 AT WEST ELM
Aludest Computer Desk
Aludest Computer Desk
Amazon
Aludest Computer Desk
The additional side shelves and compartments prove this office desk is an all-in-one item.
$60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $66)
Tan Ergonomic Designer Mid Back PU Leather Executive Office Chair
Tan Ergonomic Designer Mid Back PU Leather Executive Office Chair
Overstock
Tan Ergonomic Designer Mid Back PU Leather Executive Office Chair
Sleek and on sale -- only $183 at Overstock right now.
$183 AT OVERSTOCK (REGULARLY $215)
Adria Twin 78.5'' Wide Split Back Convertible Sofa
Adria Twin 78.5'' Wide Split Back Convertible Sofa
Wayfair
Adria Twin 78.5'' Wide Split Back Convertible Sofa
Shoppers love the shaped frame of this minimalistic sofa.
$370 AT WAYFAIR (REGULARLY $543)

 RELATED CONTENT:

Cozy Furniture and Decor to Get Your Home Ready for Fall

The Ultimate Work From Home Guide — Decor, Furniture, Kitchen and More

Shop End of Summer Outdoor Furniture Deals

The Best Patio Furniture Deals Under $200 -- Amazon, Walmart & More

TikTok Taught Us How to Find Cheap Furniture on Amazon