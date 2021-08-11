Furniture You Can Get Right Now -- Couches, Desks and More
With people spending more time at home than ever before, it's no surprise that furniture and other home decor pieces are in high demand. From couches and dining room tables to office chairs and expanded desks, consumers are filling their shopping carts to the brim with items that are sure to make their home spaces feel more comfortable -- and look more stylish too.
But with the current rise in COVID-19 cases forcing higher shipping costs and delays on furniture essentials, shoppers are having to choose between what they want and what they actually need. With this in mind, the ET Style team has rounded up some of the best furniture pieces that you can get right now -- including desks, ergonomic office chairs and even sofas. Some of our favorite items include an Aludest Computer Desk from Amazon, a discounted Haven Loft Sofa from West Elm and a sleek Mid-Century Leather Office Chair.
Shop our picks for the best furniture pieces to get ASAP below. In need of more inspo for a home design refresh? Check out ET Style's ultimate home decor guide, along with other cozy furniture recommendations for fall.
RELATED CONTENT:
Cozy Furniture and Decor to Get Your Home Ready for Fall
The Ultimate Work From Home Guide — Decor, Furniture, Kitchen and More
Shop End of Summer Outdoor Furniture Deals
The Best Patio Furniture Deals Under $200 -- Amazon, Walmart & More