TikTok Taught Us How to Find Cheap Furniture on Amazon

By ETonline Staff
TikTok has become our go-to shopping inspiration platform. The app's users continue to spotlight a ton of affordable finds to shop from the Lizzo-approved booty-lifting leggings to a dupe for the Outdoor Voices exercise dress. And the category we're focusing on this time is cheap furniture

It all started when user @itsdynah posted a video explaining that she bought a $20 couch from Amazon. Although she is still waiting for the product to ship, user @lexibory shared that she owns an accent chair she purchased on Amazon six years ago for $7! It's worth trying, right?

To help you find super affordable furniture for your home, we've done some digging inspired by TikTok and gathered a few cheap furniture options to shop at the retailer that has it all. Some tips? It's all about filtering your search. Sort prices from low to high or select the price range you want to stay in depending on your budget. 

@itsdynah

I just bought a couch ##greenscreen##fyp##boburnham

♬ Bezos II - Bo Burnham
@lexibory

##stitch with @itsdynah ##greenscreen Good luck guys! 😂😂😂

♬ Bezos II - Bo Burnham

And of course, browse through TikTok to see if any users are sharing their cheap finds on Amazon. 

Shop our top picks of affordable furniture on Amazon below. 

A two-seater sofa that converts into a bed. 
$100
Unique Loom Sofia Collection Area Traditional Vintage Rug, 4' 0 x 6' 0 Rectangular
Unique Loom Sofia Collection Area Traditional Vintage Rug, 4' 0 x 6' 0 Rectangular
Amazon
Unique Loom Sofia Collection Area Traditional Vintage Rug, 4' 0 x 6' 0 Rectangular
This stylish, versatile rug is available in an array of colors and sizes. 
$29 (REGULARLY $39)
NXONE Led Floor Lamp
NXONE Led Floor Lamp
Amazon
NXONE Led Floor Lamp
A modern floor lamp with adjustable features and personalized light settings. 
$37 (REGULARLY $40)
Allewie Queen Size 14 Inch Metal Platform Bed Frame
Allewie Queen Size 14 Inch Metal Platform Bed Frame
Amazon
Allewie Queen Size 14 Inch Metal Platform Bed Frame
Get an additional 7% off when you use the coupon for this wood and metal platform bed frame. 
$92
WLIVE Dresser with 5 Drawers
WLIVE Dresser with 5 Drawers
Amazon
WLIVE Dresser with 5 Drawers
Add this classic dresser to a bedroom, office or nursery. 
$60 (REGULARLY $70)
EDGEWOOD Asymmetrical Accent Wall Mounted Mirror
EDGEWOOD Asymmetrical Accent Wall Mounted Mirror
Amazon
EDGEWOOD Asymmetrical Accent Wall Mounted Mirror
Mirrors can get expensive, especially trendy designs like this irregularly-shaped decorative mirror. Get this one for just under $100. 
$100
Teraves Dining Table
Teraves Dining Table
Amazon
Teraves Dining Table
A minimalist, chic 55-inch dining table for $80? Yup. 
$80 (REGULARLY $100)

